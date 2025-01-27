2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Texas Tech RB Tahj Brooks

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Texas Tech RB Tahj Brooks.

#28 Tahj Brooks/RB Texas Tech – 5-10, 230 pounds (Fifth-Year Senior)

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Tahj Brooks 5’10/230 N/A N/A N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

The Good

– Thickly built with large quads and stout frame

– Unique run style and vision; excellent patience on gap/power schemes

– Allows blocks to develop, waits and picks the lane

– Able to press the hole with lateral cuts to move linebackers out of gaps

– North/South runner, doesn’t dance when the lane develops and he’s in open grass

– Short-area movements create additional yards; avoids tackles for losses, and can bounce to find the edge

– Runs hard with balance, chews up arm tackles and bounces off smaller defenders who don’t wrap him up

– Solid pass protector, willing and strong, able to square up while also producing violent chips on DEs

– Soft hands out of backfield; gets open and is able to adjust to throws outside his frame

– Shows good ball security (only five fumbles from 2022-2024)

– Capable of being workhorse back

– Highly productive and successful college career, durable and available

The Bad

– Average/below-average speed and struggles to turn good runs into great runs

– Doesn’t have burst or pop to always get through the hole and won’t often run away from second- and third-level defenders

– Runs hard but doesn’t show overwhelming power

– Tends to run high/tall, which reduces power

– Limited route tree, mostly swings and checkdowns

– Enters NFL with a ton of carries, will be questions about mileage

Bio

– Turns 23 in May

– 2 1/2-year starter for Red Raiders (six games in 2022, started all of 2023 and 2024)

– Career: 879 carries, 4,557 yards (5.2 YPC) and 45 touchdowns, additional 102 receptions for 548 yards and 2 scores

– 2024: 286 carries, 1,505 yards (5.3 YPC) 17 TDs, 28 receptions 199 yards 1 TD

– 290 carries in 2023 (led Big 12 and second in NCAA), 286 carries in 2024 (second in Big 12, fifth in NCAA)

– Three-star recruit from Manor, Texas, chose Texas Tech over Arizona, Duke, Missouri and many other schools (wasn’t offered by Texas)

– Exits school as all-time leader in rushing yards and second in rushing touchdowns

– First-team All-Big 12 in 2023 and second-team selection in 2024 (named one of two Scholar Athletes of the Year)

– Missed early 2024 game with arm injury, battled it throughout the year, missed about a month in 2021 with a leg injury

– Finalist for William V. Campbell Award, “Academic Heisman,” lost out to Jalen Milroe

– Teammates regard him as humble and a quiet personality

– He and offensive line scored NIL deal with dairy/chocolate milk company that featured him in tub of chocolate milk

– Seven career games of 30-plus carries, all coming in final two seasons (comparatively, Ashton Jeanty had nine)

Tape Breakdown

A late-riser recruit spurned by Texas, Tahj Brooks ended up at Texas Tech instead. There, he flourished and left as the school’s all-time leading rusher. Brooks is well-built with a big lower half, making him a tough guy for defenders to simply get their hands around.

Brooks’ top trait is his vision. His patience and ability to set up and wait for blocks. Earning comparisons to Le’Veon Bell, his stop/wait/start ability is consistently on display. Doesn’t always turn into big runs but it creates additional yardage, which certainly adds up.

His lateral movement helps him avoid losses and rip off solid runs. Examples of him avoiding backfield defenders to get something out of nothing and moments where his ability to bounce created big plays.

Brooks has soft hands and is an asset in pass protection. His size and strength help but he plays with good technique and aggression. Cut-up of Brooks picking up blitzers, starting with a nasty chip on a defensive end.

Negatively, he lacks the pop and burst and long speed to rip off house calls. Can see it as he struggles to fly by second-level defenders here along with a lack of speed to turn the corner in other moments.

Despite his size and fight, Brooks runs too tall, which can compromise his leverage and power. Good example of it here against Colorado.

Conclusion

Overall, Brooks is a solid back with a fun running style most players even at the top of the draft class don’t possess. But if Pittsburgh is looking for speed to win the edge in its outside zone system, Brooks isn’t that guy. He best fits in a gap/power system similar to what he ran in college and has the potential to be a really good third-down back who can catch and pass protect.

My NFL comp is a difficult one to make but I’ll settle on Royce Freeman.

Projection: Late Day 3

Depot Draft Grade: 6.8 – Fifth Round (Backup/Special Teamer)

Games Watched: vs Houston (2023), at Kansas (2023), v Colorado (2024), vs West Virginia (2024)