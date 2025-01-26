2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Penn State TE Tyler Warren

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft takes place, we will create scouting profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be top-10 picks down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Penn State TE Tyler Warren.

#44 Tyler Warren/TE Penn State – 6’6, 261 pounds (Senior)

Measurements

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Tyler Warren 6’6/261 N/A N/A N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

The Good

– Great size for the position at the next level, falling in the 87th percentile for weight and the 91st percentile for height

– Exploded statistically in his final year in 2024 and got better every single season since his freshman season

– Solid blocker that proves he can be a true in-line guy at the next level

– Showed great versatility by playing wildcat quarterback at Penn State, where he threw six passes and rushed the ball 26 times in 2024

– Really good at the catch point that allows him to come down with contested catches =

– Good hand usage to fight off defenders and get off the line

– Tough runner with the ball in his hands

The Bad

– Was hardly used for his first few years at Penn State, where he had just 21 total touches from 2020 to 2022

– Being new to playing tight end, is not a great route runner for the position at this time

– Shows a tendency to move stiffly, which can limit things like YAC and route tree

– Average speed for the position

– Still a project overall that needs refining

Bio

– 56 games played for Penn State from 2020-2024

– 185 touches, 2,063 scrimmage yards, 25 scrimmage touchdowns, and 12.0 yards per catch in his college career

– 130 touches, 1,451 scrimmage yards, 12 scrimmage touchdowns and 11.9 yards per catch in 2024

– No known major injuries

– Three-star TE in his 2020 high school class from Mechanicsville, VA

– Was a four-time all-region selection in basketball and all-state baseball player in high school

– Originally committed to Virginia Tech in August 2018 before decommitting in May 2019

– Played quarterback in high school, where he had 3,654 passing yards and over 1,900 rushing yards

– First in Penn State school history for tight end total touchdowns and touchdown receptions, with being second in receptions and third in receiving yards

Tape Breakdown

Here is almost exactly what you get from Tyler Warren the second he steps onto an NFL field. Solid burst off the line, limited if any separation in man, but somehow manages to pull in the vast majority of balls in a contested catch situation. He does a good job here of keeping plenty of space from himself and the sideline in case Drew Allar wants to put this ball on his right side instead of over the defender. Warren is also great in these situations because, against a defensive back, he will always have a size advantage. Having the 87th percentile for weight and the 91st percentile for height for his position, he is great to put on the boundary for a one-on-one ball.

Plays like these are where we start talking about Warren being a way better version of Taysom Hill. He does see the field well with the ball in his hands and can press blocks like a running back. He seems to understand body leverage and how to manipulate it to give himself the advantage for gaining more yards. You can see in this play alone that he changes his pace of speed from fast to slow back to fast again while also moving closer or farther from the defenders. This level of understanding of body leverage is insane for a tight end to possess, which is why he is so good in the Wildcat.

Adding on to the last clip, there are more ways that you can see Warren’s rushing ability other than lining him up in the wildcat. Penn State used him multiple times in the tight-end screen game against USC, and it worked out in their favor. The first play is a statement of his power as a runner and how he invites contact instead of being scared of it. In the second play, he catches the ball and just takes off to get Penn State inside the five-yard line. NFL teams will for sure use him in this way because, due to his skillset, they’d be foolish not to.

This is a great play from Warren in a situation where they need a spark down multiple scores to USC. This play shows off his contested catch ability and his focus on bringing the ball in as it is moving around. The play gets even crazier, and Warren should get more props when you realize he made this play after lining up at center and snapping the ball before sprinting to the endzone.

Due to Warren’s limitations and his background as a quarterback, he will find the majority of his success against zone coverage at the next level. His background as a quarterback allows him to see the field and read coverages better than those who don’t have that experience. So plays like him hitting the seam on a play-action are more than likely going to be his bread and butter when he gets drafted into the NFL.

Conclusion

Tyler Warren is a unique prospect in this year’s draft because of how Penn State used him in 2024. He showed real promise in 2023 next to Theo Johnson, where Warren had over 400 yards and seven touchdowns. However, that season did not prepare fans for what Warren would bring to the table the very next year. He returned in 2024 and put up 104 catches for 1,233 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns. This was also paired with 26 rush attempts for 218 yards and another four scores out of the wildcat primarily. Coaches will love his versatility at the next level as it can open up their playbook to make him a super-version of Taysom Hill.

He can struggle with separation due to speed and stiffness, which limits him as a route runner, but he makes up for that with great hands. His ability to track the ball and come down with it in traffic is truly special and why he is thought of so highly. In the right situation after being more developed, I don’t think anybody is doubting that Warren can be a top starter in the league at such a volatile position.

Projection: Mid-Late Day One

Depot Draft Grade: 8.8 – 1st round (Year 1 Quality Starter)

Games Watched: Ohio State (2024), USC (2024), West Virginia (2024), Illinois (2023)