2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: LSU CB Zy Alexander

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, Day 3 selections, or priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on LSU CB Zy Alexander.

NO. 14 ZY ALEXANDER, CB, LSU (R-SENIOR) — 6020, 194 POUNDS

SENIOR BOWL INVITE

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Zy Alexander 6020/194 N/A N/A N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

THE GOOD

— Has ideal height, length, and size for the position

— Athletic corner that can run step-for-step with receivers down the field

— Does a great job to click-and-close on underneath passes, closing distance quickly

— Has experience playing in the slot along with on the outside

— Plays the ball through the receiver’s hands to break up the pass

— Has the ball skills and tracking ability to generate turnovers

— Excels in a Cover 3 system, using his length and size down the field

— Aggressive demeanor as a tackler to come downhill in run support

— Length and height make it difficult for receivers to win contested catches

— Competes on every rep attempting to force the incomplete pass

THE BAD

— Could stand to add more bulk onto his frame

— Can be inconsistent with his punch in press man

— Will let receivers get a step on him at times down the field

— Lacks elite change of direction ability to move in phase with shiftier receivers

— Can be clunky at times in his transitions

— Injury history with a torn ACL in November of 2023, broken collarbone in high school

BIO

— Redshirt senior prospect from Loreauville, LA

— Sports Administration major

— Two-star recruit according to Rivals

— Grew up in a household of Steelers fans

— Played quarterback, wide receiver, and free safety in high school

— Leadoff hitter on the high school baseball team while playing in the outfield

— Committed to Southeastern Louisiana out of high school

— Played in six games in the spring of 2021 and recorded 31 tackles and forced a fumble

— Started 13 games in 2021 and had six interceptions to go along with a forced fumble and a fumble recovery

— Started 13 games in 2022 and had 27 tackles, four pass deflections, and three interceptions (returned two for touchdowns)

— Transferred to LSU prior to the 2023 season

— Started eight games in 2023 before suffering a torn ACL, recorded 44 tackles (30 solo), seven pass deflections and two interceptions

— Started 10 of 11 games played in 2024 and tallied 33 tackles (20 solo), 2.5 tackles for loss, a sack, four pass deflections, and two interceptions

— 2022 First Team All-Southland Conference (2021-22), Second Team FCS All-America (2021)

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Zy Alexander was born and raised in Louisiana and has managed to stay in his home state throughout his college career. The multi-sport athlete out of high school started his college career at Southeastern Louisiana, making waves in 2021 and 2022 to prompt him to go up a level and play for his childhood team, the LSU Tigers. After spending two seasons in Baton Rouge, Alexander racked up 18 starts and now prepares to jump to the pros with over 42 starts under his belt during his time in college.

When you pop in the tape on Alexander, you see a long, lean, athletic corner who utilizes that size and length to his advantage in coverage. He does a great job playing through the receiver’s hands at the catch point to force incompletions, as you can see in the clip below. He knocks down passes against Ole Miss as he turns around to get his eyes on the ball and plays it through the receiver’s hands to break up the pass.

Alexander’s height and length also aid in his ability to contest jump balls in combative catch situations. He has the size to battle with bigger receivers on the outside or down the field for position on the football. Check out the clips below of Alexander playing the ball in the air against the Rebels and the Gators as he elevates to high-point the ball and uses his arms to knock the pass down to force the incompletion.

Alexander’s background as a wide receiver in high school and a safety and outfielder in baseball gives him great tracking skills. He can run down deep passes to contest intended targets on deep balls or run under them himself for interceptions. Watch the clips below against South Carolina and Ole Miss as Alexander tracks the deep ball into the end zone and comes away on both occasions with the interception, securing the turnover in the red zone for the Tigers.

Alexander isn’t the most fleet of foot when it comes to silky smooth transitions at the cornerback position while in coverage. Still, he does a great job of clicking and closing downhill on underneath routes to tackle at the catch or attempt to force the incompletion. Watch this clip below as Alexander drops into coverage, covering the flat. He rallies downhill to contest the pass to the tight end on the dump-off pass, tackling him at the catch to prevent any additional yardage gained.

Alexander is also a capable run defender who does a good job coming downhill in run support. He is a willing tackler in space and on the edge who will look for contact and run through ball carriers. Watch this rep against the Rebels, where Alexander comes from the boundary once the ball is handed off and quickly closes on the ball carrier, making the tackle in space by taking the runner’s leg out from underneath him.

CONCLUSION

Zy Alexander has the prototypical measurables in a starting outside NFL cornerback, and his tape backs up that he can play at that level. He is best suited for more of a Cover 3 system with some Cover 2 as well, using his length and size to his advantage to minimize passing lanes. He needs to continue to work on his hands in press-man coverage and needs to prove his long speed, but there is a lot to like in Alexander, who has a history of taking the ball away in college.

When it comes to pro comps, Cor’Dale Flott comes to mind as another LSU product with a similar size, length, and aggressive play style at the cornerback position. Flott has developed into a starter for the New York Giants after being a third-round pick back in 2022, a range I expect Alexander to get drafted in this spring.

The Steelers could use more depth at cornerback with Donte Jackson scheduled to hit free agency. Even if they retain him, drafting Flott would give them a good player to develop and groom to hop into the starting lineup, likely within his first two seasons.

Projection: Day Two

Depot Draft Grade: 7.9 — Potential Starter/Good Backup (Third Round)

Games Watched: at South Carolina (2024), at Florida (2024), vs. Ole Miss (2024), vs Nicholls State (2024)