2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Michigan RB Donovan Edwards

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Michigan running back Donovan Edwards.

#7 Donovan Edwards/RB Michigan – 5113, 205 pounds (Senior)

Measurements

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Donovan Edwards 5113/205 10 30 74 5/8 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 4.44 1.51 N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A 38.5 23

The Good

– Plays with good aggressiveness and runs hard

– Runs with good square shoulders

– Never stops driving legs, can cause diving defenders to miss the tackle

– Good pass protector

– Good vision

– Hits open holes hard

– Had a bad passing attack, leading to stacked boxes

The Bad

– Below-average athletic ability

– Below average speed

– Plays with stiffness

– Bad hip movement

– Change of direction is a real problem

– Lacks burst that limits explosive plays

– Lacks lateral speed to get away from defenders

– Main running back job was taken as year went along

– Does not offer much as a pass catcher

– Choppy feet, not a smooth mover

– Will not make people miss with quickness

– Limited big-play ability

– Cannot turn bad plays into positives due to limited athleticism

– Takes long in crowded boxes to make decisions, allowing the defense time to swarm

Bio

– Started 14 games across four seasons at Michigan

– Appeared as a major contributor to the 2023 National Championship Team

– Split carries with NFL running back Blake Corum during his sophomore and junior year

– Four-year letterwinner

– 2024: 128 carries for 589 yards and 4 touchdowns. Caught 18 passes for 83 yards and a touchdown. Also completed 1 pass for a 23-yard touchdown

– Named All-Big Ten Honorable Mention

– 2023: 119 carries for 497 yards and 5 touchdowns. Had 30 catches for 249 yards and completed 1 pass

– Shared Offensive Player of the Week 4 times

– Had pair of 40+ yard touchdowns in the National Championship win vs Washington

– Had knee surgery to fix an Achilles injury in February of 2023

– 2022: 140 rushes for 991 yards and 7 touchdowns. Had 18 catches for 200 yards and 2 touchdowns

– Won offensive player of the week following the win at Ohio State

– As a freshman, he appeared mostly on special teams but still recorded 35 rushes for 175 yards and 3 touchdowns while catching 20 passes for 265 yards and 1 touchdown

– Shared Offensive Rookie of the Year Honors

– Four-star prospect out of West Bloomfield High School in Michigan

– Ranked the No. 44 player nationally and No. 4 running back in the country

– Gatorade Player of the Year in Michigan as a senior

– Selected to participate in the Under Armour and Adidas All-American Game

– Edwards’ mother died of cancer when he was 2, and he uses that as motivation to be a leader on and off the field

Tape Breakdown

Donovan Edwards is a veteran running back who has made waves at Michigan in his 4 years as a Wolverine. He came on the scene as a freshman and has been a hyped prospect since he was splitting carries with Blake Corum. However, the player who was on the field this year seemed different and more disappointing than in previous years.

To start, Edwards’ athleticism seemed to take a hit. He is a below-average athlete who lacks the burst to make big, explosive plays, and his limited hip flexibility makes it hard for him to change directions quickly. He does not possess adequate jump cuts, jukes, or spin moves to make defenders miss in space. He has no juice when carrying the ball and it seems like he is not confident with the ball in his hand. His vision is good when he is given the ball on zone run plays, but his lack of burst and speed makes it hard for him to create successful plays. He has good vision if a hole opens up immediately but takes too long to pick a hole to go to at the crowded line of scrimmage. I like his ability to run hard downhill with open holes, as shown in this play.

While he can get to the open hole, a defender easily runs to him and brings him down.

Edwards’ inability to beat defenders off the edge is a big problem. He moves with stiffness that is predictable for the defense to figure out where he is going. He is best used in gap schemes that can get him downhill quickly because he cannot beat people going sideways. On this play, he shows off his good vision but cannot create any yards when faced with this linebacker 1v1.

Edwards’ strength is his strong lower body, which never stops moving. While he will not beat defenders with athleticism in space, he can run through diving defenders because their flailing arms will not be able to wrap up his strong legs. He runs with good square shoulders and takes care of the ball, and he can provide down-to-down consistency as a bruiser.

In the NFL today, most running backs need to pose a threat as a receiver at some point to keep the defense on their heels. Edwards is a below-average route runner, and his worrisome athletic ability pops up when he is tasked to run a route. Here, Edwards’s concerning athleticism is displayed when running this route, and you can see the stiffness that he plays with.

While Edwards is not a great pass catcher, he does a good job in pass protection, which every team needs. He has good technique and plays with a good anchor that can stop blitzing linebackers or defensive backs in their tracks.

Conclusion

Donovan Edwards’ athleticism is a major flaw in his game, and he will need to work extremely hard and develop fast to make a down-to-down impact at the next level. While he has some minor things that he does well, running backs need to be athletic to survive in the NFL. That will have to improve severely to make him a successful player. My comp for him is Rex Burkhead.

Projection: Mid-Day 3

Depot Draft Grade: 6.5 – Sixth Round (End of Roster/Practice Squad)

Games Watched: vs Texas (2024), at Illinois (2024), at Oregon (2024), at Indiana (2024), at Ohio State (2024)