2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Ohio State OT Josh Simmons

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Ohio State offensive tackle Josh Simmons.

#71 Josh Simmons/OT Ohio State – 6050, 310 lbs. (Rs. Junior)

Senior Bowl/NFL Combine

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Josh Simmons 6050/310 N/A N/A N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

THE GOOD

— Consistent reps in pass protection

— Quickness that helps him on second levels and screen blocks

— Frame is built for an NFL tackle

— Agile and composed in pass protection

— Advanced hand usage for a college tackle, using his hands to disengage opponent moves

— Stout base and seals blocks

The Bad

— Some lower body stiffness causing his steps to cover less ground

— Can be wild in the run game, causing him to miss assignments

— Can get caught on his toes

— Season-ending 2024 injury, lack of film this season as a result

— Lacks counters and inside moves

— Should lower pad level when blocking

— His only 2024 games were against subpar pass rush competition

Bio

— 32 career starts in college

— Five sacks, 40 pressures allowed in college career

— Transferred from San Diego State following the 2022 season

— Missed most of 2024 with a season-ending knee injury

— Teammates refer to him as “Jimmy” as there are three Josh’s in the offensive line room

— Committed to San Diego State as a three-star prospect out of La Mesa, California

— 74.4 overall PFF grade, 68.7 run blocking, and 82.0 pass blocking grade in 2024

— 2024 All-Big 10 (3rd-team), 2024 National Champion

Tape Breakdown

An underrated aspect of Ohio State’s championship season was their offensive output while missing a top player. Jeremiah Smith and TreVeyon Henderson receive lots of attention, but tackle Josh Simmons was an integral piece in 2023.

Following 2022, Simmons transferred to Ohio State from San Diego State and immediately slid in as a trustworthy left tackle.

His best plays come in pass protection. Simmons has a strong base to disrupt bull rush attempts. He’s not a complete stonewall but is rarely shoved far backward. He possesses extremely strong arms, which show up in both run defense and pass blocking. Once he makes contact, Simmons will secure the block and deny most second efforts from edge rushers. Here, when Simmons locks his arms on the defender, he gains complete control. He’s able to swivel his hips while in control but manages to move vertically without giving an inch.

Simmons has the length to cover ground on his release but suffers from notable leg stiffness. The lack of lower body flexibility shortens his kickback, covering less ground. He partially makes up for this with agile and quick movements, but it may be an issue against the NFL’s elite speed rushers.

Few college tackles play with Simmons’ patience in pass protection. He sits back, waits for the edge rusher to attack, then strikes with the edge off balance. His balance allows him to do this. Simmons can drop into his stance while fully focusing on the edge rusher’s movements. He maintains distance from the edge so that the edge must lean into a vulnerable position to strike. Watch Simmons meet the edge on the outside and maintain distance with his arms. The edge rusher is giving his all while Simmons is comfortably defending the quarterback.

Simmons’ most impressive skill is hand usage. He’ll use his hands to block the defender’s hand moves. He attacks the opponent’s elbow to render them powerless. Most college blockers lack refined hand usage, so Simmons is far ahead. He’ll also successfully use a snatch trap to defend power rushes.

Simmons’ overall pass-blocking consistency is impressive. While he didn’t face many top-tier pass rushers this season, Simmons regularly won in pass protection. He switched quickly between blocking defenders and won many reps on an island. Simmons’ biggest technical flaw is getting caught on his toes, which is a vulnerable position for a pass blocker.

He has more room to grow as a run defender. He’s best on open field blocks, where Simmons has the quickness to cover vertical ground. He gets to the second level and will be an impactful run defender. Look how quickly Simmons positions himself in space.

He also uses his strength to seal off defenders on gap runs. Watch Simmons angle his body to open a running hole for the back.

However, Simmons rarely punishes defenders in the run game. He isn’t a bruising tackle that moves defenders yards backward. Simmons lost significantly more reps as a run blocker than in pass protection. This can partially be attributed to his chaotic run-blocking. Simmons is all over the place as a run blocker, lunging forward to block and slipping off defenders. Below is a great example. Simmons’ hand placement is too high on the defender. The edge sheds Simmons’ block with ease to stop the run.

After good tape in 2023, it’s unfortunate that we didn’t get to see enough of Simmons this year. He suffered a knee injury in week seven that ended his season. Simmons faced no defenses this season with edge rushers who could truly test his skills. The injury shouldn’t be a problem in the future, but the lack of quality film this season adds a level of risk to Simmons’ draft profile.

Conclusion

Simmons profiles as a consistent and reliable pass blocker with learning needed in the run game. He should start early on. Simmons’ only real pass protection concern is his ability to cover ground in his sets. His athleticism won’t blow teams away, but he gets the job done. Simmons should be a long-term starting tackle who specializes in protecting his quarterback. My NFL comp is Anton Harrison.

Projection: Middle Day One

Depot Draft Grade: 8.8 – Year 1 Quality Starter (1st Round)

Games Watched: 2024 @ Oregon, 2024 vs Iowa, 2023 vs Penn State, 2023 @ Michigan