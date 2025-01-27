2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Miami (FL) QB Cam Ward

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, Day 3 selections, or priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Miami (FL) QB Cam Ward.

No. 1 Cam Ward/QB Miami (FL) – 6’2, 223 pounds (Senior)

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Cam Ward 6’2/223 N/A N/A N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

The Good

– Quick release to get the ball out on time

– 71st percentile weight

– Shows good calmness under pressure

– Able to use his legs to extend and make plays

– Able to layer throws over defenders and hit tight windows

– Has improved every year at three different schools

– Uses multiple arm angles, especially on the run to complete passes

The Bad

– Needs to read the field more consistently and see lurking defenders

– Accuracy can be spotty at times by throwing behind or over receivers

– Would step into pressure at times himself, creating unnecessary difficulties

– 23-year-old rookie, with 45th percentile height are both slightly below average

– Turnovers have proven to be an issue

Bio

– 22 years old (May 25th, 2002)

– 13 games played for Miami in 2024, 25 games played for Washington State from 2022-2023 and 19 games played for Incarnate World from 2020-2021

– 18,656 total offensive yards, 178 total touchdowns, 37 interceptions, and a 149.9 passer rating in his college career

– 4,517 total offensive yards, 43 total touchdowns, 7 interceptions, and a 172.2 passer rating in 2024

– No known major injuries

– Zero-star ATH in his 2020 high school class from West Columbia, TX

– Played basketball in high school, where he was named two-time all-district offensive MVP

– Played in a Wing T offense his senior year of high school, causing him to only attempt 12 passes per game in 2019

– Holds the career college football record for combined FCS and FBS passing touchdowns (158)

– The cousin of quarterback Kyron Drones, as well as defensive backs Quandre Diggs and Quentin Jammer

Tape Breakdown

I am very critical of Cam Ward’s turnovers. He had 50 fumbles and 37 interceptions over a five-year career, per Pro Football Focus. That is about 17 turnovers per year. Plays like this against Virginia Tech are unacceptable from a future potential top-10 pick. He tries to fit the ball into a very small window with a lurking defender sitting on the route the entire way. If Ward were to try and layer the ball over the defender to the back right corner of the end zone, I would be more lenient if it resulted in a turnover.

However, this is a type of turnover that is not uncommon from Ward.

Though Ward’s accuracy can be spotty at times, especially on deep shots, when he’s on point, he really is on point. In this situation, down seven with 17 seconds left in the first half against number 4 ranked Washington, Ward takes the snap and perfectly layers this throw over the defender to his receiver, who has a step. There is a very small throwing window here, with the sideline and defender prohibiting an easy throw, but Ward is able to overcome the obstacle. He has done this multiple times in 2024 with Miami, but I think the stakes of this throw before he truly broke out with Washington State is a bigger statement.

His ability to hit deep shots right in the bucket over defenders has always been there, even dating back to 2021 at Incarnate Word (UIW). This game was my favorite of Ward’s at UIW. Down 14-31 late in the second quarter and clawing back to be down just a score with seconds left in the game is impressive. These are my two favorite throws in a game where he made almost every right decision. The first is a layered deep shot to give them the lead over Sam Houston. The second is a very tight window throw between three defenders with only a minute left in the game and needing a score. This was a game against the number 1 ranked, undefeated, defending FCS champions that he threw five touchdowns and nearly 500 yards with zero turnovers.

I really liked Ward’s day against Florida. The stat sheet was pretty solid, with over 400 total yards, 3 touchdowns, and a 74 percent completion percentage, but the film was more impressive than the stats in my eyes. He came out in his first game with Miami playing with a swagger and a confidence that I really didn’t see in his film at UIW or Washington State. He was throwing from multiple arm angles, across his body, running away from defenders, and overall looked like a Heisman candidate. It wasn’t a perfect game, but it was a vast improvement from the player that we have seen in past seasons.

Here are the other three turnovers he had against Florida and Virginia Tech to go with the first one I showed earlier. In my eyes, plays like these four are why Ward is not viewed as a franchise guy. He shows the flashes of someone who can get there with development, but he is not that guy yet. In the first clip against Florida, Ward rolls out to his left and throws a sidearm across his body straight to a Florida defender after sailing his receiver, simply doing too much and trying to play hero ball on 2nd & long.

This is the type of play you will occasionally get with this confident and almost arrogant play style when it doesn’t work out. The fumble against Virginia Tech is the most excusable turnover thus far. Pressure is closing in, Ward tries to step up and while trying to fight the defenders off, he fumbles. Ward had his dump-off that he could have easily checked it down to and you can even see the running back expecting Ward to hit him.

Finally, the second interception against Virginia Tech is just a bad ball. There is a chance at a completion if he hits the receiver right on the sideline, but instead, he throws it too far inside for the receiver to make a play on it. This plays into the spotty accuracy seen multiple times in this game alone.

Conclusion

Cam Ward is a project quarterback in this year’s draft. He shows flashes of being a franchise guy with a Kyler Murray play-style, but there are also inconsistencies that worry you. I think he is the best quarterback in this class from a talent perspective, but in other years, he would not be in consideration for that. He started at UIW as a game manager-style quarterback who used his legs when needed. He slowly started getting more confident and branching out his play style. He possesses roughly average size, a rocket arm, and a great running ability. He has the building blocks, but going into the wrong situation can drastically affect his development and make this pick flop big time.

His turnovers are one of his main issues, but they are a result of his game’s imperfections: inconsistent accuracy, struggles to deal with pressure at times, and too much trust in his arm that makes him lose sight of good mechanics. These are all things that need to be worked out for him to be a franchise NFL guy.

Overall, he has come a long way from being a zero-star high school quarterback running the Wing T, and I am excited to see if he reaches his potential at the next level.

Projection: Early Day 1

Depot Draft Grade: 8.5 – 2nd round (Future Quality Starter)

Games Watched: Virginia Tech (2024), Florida (2024), Washington (2023), Sam Houston (2021), Texas State (2021)