2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Arizona State RB Cam Skattebo

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo.

No. 4 CAM SKATTEBO, RB, ARIZONA STATE (R-SENIOR) — 5110, 215 POUNDS

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Cam Skattebo 5110, 215 N/A N/A N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

THE GOOD

— Dense runner with a filled-out frame

— Possesses sneaky short area quickness

— Able to make quick cuts in the backfield to jump to a new gap

— Has good vision to make adjustments and work to open grass

— Effect at making jump cuts or putting his foot in the ground as a one-cut runner

— Appears to have a second gear when he sees daylight

— Freight train-style runner that is a load to bring down

— Possesses impressive contact balance to stay upright on body shots

— Runs hard behind his pads, fighting for extra yards after contact

— Jumps out of tackle attempts and will use his arms to keep himself from falling down

— Accomplished pass catcher out of the backfield

— Can run routes as a split-out wide receiver and make plays down the field

— Willing pass protector that has the strength to stand up blitzers

THE BAD

— Lacks ideal speed and acceleration you want in a lead-back

— Takes a little bit to build up to full speed after taking the handoff

— Doesn’t always rely on his eyes in the backfield

— Can get caught guessing and needs to be more decisive

— Has plenty of runs go for little-to-no gain before popping off a big run

— Ducks his head in pass protection far too often

— Can do a better job initiating and sustaining his blocks in pass protection

BIO

— Redshirt Senior prospect from Rio Linda, CA

— Born February 5, 2002 (age 23)

— Rushed for 3,550 yards and 42 touchdowns as he helped his team win a state championship as a junior in high school

— Committed to play football at Sacramento State, his only Division-1 offer

— Zero-star recruit according to Rivals

— Got the nickname Houdini as a kid for getting out of his car seat

— Gained 520 yards on 57 carries (9.1 YPC) with six touchdowns in 2021 while catching 12 passes for 124 yards and a score

— Carried the ball 195 times for 1,372 yards and seven touchdowns in 2022 while catching 31 passes for 371 yards and three touchdowns

— Transferred to Arizona State ahead of the 2023 season

— Carried the ball 164 times for 783 yards and nine touchdowns in 2023 while catching 24 passes for 286 yards and a score

— Carried the ball 293 times for 1,711 yards and 21 touchdowns in 2024 while catching 45 passes for 605 yards and three touchdowns

— Completed 8-of-19 pass attempts for 191 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception in his career

— Owns the single-season rushing touchdowns and career total touchdowns records at Arizona State

— First-team All-American (2024), First-team All-Big 12 (2024), First-team All-Big Sky (2022), Big Sky Offensive Player of the Year, FCS All-American (2022), Third-team All-Big Sky (2021)

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Cam Skattebo took college football by storm in 2024, putting together an impressive season that spear-headed the Arizona State Sun Devils to a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff.

When you plug in the tape on Skattebo, you see a rugged throwback runner with a heck of a motor. The dude is a steamroller who looks to inflict more punishment than he takes, running through opposing defenders with his thick, dense frame. Check out this two-play sequence against Iowa State in the Big XII Championship Game. Skattebo barrels through multiple defenders, fighting through numerous tackle attempts while staying upright to rip off two explosive plays on the ground.

Skattebo’s contact balance is his defining trait, as there will be times you think he’s going down, but he somehow manages to gather himself and continue trucking down the field. Check out this play against Utah where Skattebo squeezes through a hole up the middle, gets hit when he reaches the second level but puts his hand into the ground to gather himself and gets back upright, taking the ball up the left sideline and getting into the end zone for the score.

As you can see in the run above, Skattebo has some impressive short-area quickness, putting his foot in the ground and moving laterally to a new spot as a hole opens up. Watch this carry below against Iowa State as Skattebo takes the handoff to his left but then cuts back to his right, hitting the open hole and accelerating in the open field. He then opts to cut back inside toward the field to try and pick up additional yardage instead of going down.

Skattebo isn’t going to wow anyone with his 40-yard dash time, but his quickness in tight spaces and burst when he gets going helped him make so many explosive plays in college.

Check out this run against Utah. Skattebo starts by taking the handoff to the right but bounces back inside when the edge is sealed off. He then squeezes through a tight hole up the middle and gets up to top speed, keeping enough distance between himself and the defenders in pursuit to get in for the long touchdown.

Possibly the most underrated aspect of Skattebo’s game is what he brings to the table as a pass catcher. He has natural hands and has amassed 112 receptions for 1,386 yards and eight touchdowns during his college career. He can catch the ball out of the backfield and on screen passes but also make plays down the field, as you see in the clip below against Texas, or as a split-out receiver in the second clip against Utah.

When it comes to pass protection, Skattebo is a willing blocker who will step up and throw his face in the fan and battle opposing blitzers. He does need to do a better job of not dropping his head on contact, though, as sustaining his blocks after initial contact to be a reliable contributor in this area at the next level.

CONCLUSION

Overall, Cam Skattebo is a throwback runner who may not get as much love in today’s league as he would have two decades ago, but the power runner displays the short-area quickness, vision, burst, and pass-catching chops to be a reliable back in today’s NFL. His lack of speed will cap his upside, but there’s no reason to suggest that Skattebo can’t operate in a committee as the “thunder” power back to more of a “lightning” speed back.

When developing a pro comp for Skattebo, David Montgomery came to mind as a similar-style runner with a similar size and a lack of ideal long speed. However, Montgomery is a powerful runner who can be a load to bring down. He also has deceptive short-area quickness and receiving skills as a running back, making him the ideal complement to Jahmyr Gibbs in Detroit.

Pittsburgh could use more of a speed back to compliment Jaylen Warren should Najee Harris leave in free agency. Still, Skattebo is similar to what the team has targeted in the past at the position: big, strong, and powerful with notable receiving skills. He could help fill the role Harris would leave if he doesn’t re-sign this offseason while coming in a smaller package, likely being more evasive than Harris has been in the league.

Projection: Late Day 2

Depot Draft Grade: 7.9 – Third Round (Potential Starter/Good Backup)

Games Watched: vs Texas (2024), vs Iowa State (2024), vs Utah (2024)