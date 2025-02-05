2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: TCU WR Jack Bech

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on TCU WR Jack Bech.

NO. 18 JACK BECH, WR, TEXAS CHRISTIAN (R-SENIOR) – 6012, 214 POUNDS

SENIOR BOWL INVITE

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Jack Bech 6012/214 8 7/8 31 1/2 75 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

THE GOOD

— Dense receiver with a filled-out frame

— Possesses good run-after-the-catch ability with a sneaky burst

— Can be a load to bring down as a runner with the ball in his hands

— Breaks arm tackles routinely, forcing defenders to wrap up

— Physical at the catch point and can climb the ladder for jump balls

— Body control when in the air/along the sideline is impressive for his size

— Has a nose for the goal line when near the red zone

— Strength and physicality help him fight through press coverage

— Has shown to be inside/outside versatile during his college career

— Has strong hands that trap the ball when contested by defensive backs

— Possesses a good feel when finding the soft spots in zone coverage

— Dropped only 1.6-percent of his targets in his college career

— Willing blocker that can shield off defenders in the run game

THE BAD

— Lacks elite speed and explosiveness

— Needs to be more technical as a route runner to generate more separation

— Will round off his routes at times, forcing him to make a contested catch

— Has smaller hands and a lack of length ideal for the next level

— Can be more consistent looking for work as a run blocker

— Has only one year of notable college production

BIO

— Senior prospect from Lafayette, LA

— Born February 18, 2002 (age 23)

— Rated a four-star recruit by Rivals

— First-team all-state as both a junior and senior in high school

— Won five high school state championships (two in football, three in basketball)

— Lost his brother, Tiger, in the New Orleans terror attack on New Year’s Day

— Signed with the LSU Tigers out of high school

— Played in 13 games in 2021 with seven starts and caught 43 passes for 489 yards and three touchdowns

— Played in 12 games with four starts in 2022 and had 16 receptions for 200 yards and a touchdown

— Transferred to TCU prior to the 2023 season

— Missed eight games in 2023 due to injury, catching 12 passes for 146 yards

— Broke out in 2024 and had 62 receptions for 1,034 yards and nine touchdowns

— Suffered a knee injury in the season finale, holding him out of the team’s bowl game

— Second-team All-Big 12 (2024), Senior Bowl MVP

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Jack Bech has overcome a lot to get to this stage, and he awaits hearing his name called this coming April. The wide receiver from TCU transferred from LSU after his sophomore year and overcame an injury that cost him most of his junior season. He also recently lost his older brother to the terror attack in New Orleans on New Year’s Day. Still, he’s carried his brother with him to have a standout performance at the Senior Bowl while putting together one of the best receiving seasons in Horned Frogs history in 2024.

When you pop in the tape on Bech, you see a thick, densely built receiver who plays up to that size. He is physical at the catch point and regularly makes contested catches, using his size and body control to make plays in the air.

Check out the first clip below from the Senior Bowl, where Bech climbs the ladder and makes the catch in the air. He makes the catch with the defender’s arm trapped between his hands in an attempt to knock the ball out, securing it to the ground for the catch. Watch as Bech finds the open space in the zone coverage in the second clip and elevates to make the catch for the first down.

Bech has a way of making plays in the air down the field, possessing the ball tracking and competitive demeanor to go get it. Watch Bech stretch the field from the slot in the first clip and haul in the deep bomb for the score against UCF. In the second clip, watch as Bech runs a quick slant near the goal line, catching the ball at the line for the score with one defender’s hand outstretched in front of him while another knocks him as the ball arrives to try and separate Bech from the ball.

Bech’s size and physicality also show up after the catch. At 6012, the 214-pound receiver can be a load to bring down with the ball in his hands. Watch Bech catch this pass near the 10-yard line against SMU, then turn upfield to break several tackles on his way into the end zone, carrying several defenders in with him for the score.

Bech’s strength also helps him get defenders off his frame when attempting to separate from press man coverage. He uses his hands to knock down the opponent’s arms as he works to get a release. Watch the clips below of Bech working to get open against the coverage, using a combination of his feet and his hands to get coverage defenders off his frame and get open.

While being a physical receiver, Bech also does a good job finding the soft spots in zone coverage and giving his quarterback an open target to throw to. He’s reliable in making the catch with defenders coming downhill attempting to break up the pass or tackle him at the catch, giving his quarterback a nice security blanket over the middle to go along with being a gladiator making tough catches in traffic.

Jack Bech is also a willing blocker. He had some experience at tight end during his time back at LSU and will align close to the line of scrimmage at times as a lead blocker. He does a good job getting into hits fits, as you can see in the clip below against UCF, locking up his man to spring the runner into the second level of the defense.

CONCLUSION

Jack Bech is a well-rounded pass catcher who lacks ideal speed and quickness, but he does a good job getting open against tight coverage and making plays when in tight coverage. He can profile as a big slot at the next level who can also play outside, having the instincts to find soft spots against zone coverage and win over the middle or down the seam as a big play threat.

When coming up with a pro comp for Bech, Puka Nacua also came to mind as a playmaking pass catcher who came out of BYU generating splash plays both after the catch and in the air. He displays impressive body control when in tight coverage like Bech and also had a strong performance in the Senior Bowl before getting drafted in the fifth round by the Los Angeles Rams. Nacua has also struggled with injuries at times, something that Bech has dealt with in the last couple of years.

The Pittsburgh Steelers could use a receiver who can win over the middle and close to the red zone, and Bech could be that guy. They acquired one Senior Bowl standout at wide receiver last year in Roman Wilson, and they could go back to the well this year with Bech, who would be a good complement to what Pittsburgh already has in its receiver corps.

Projection: Day 2

Depot Draft Grade: 8.0MED Potential Starter/Good Backup (3rd round)

Games Watched: vs UCF (2024), at Kansas (2024), at SMU (2024) Senior Bowl