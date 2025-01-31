2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Oregon WR Tez Johnson

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft takes place, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson.

#15 TEZ JOHNSON, WR, OREGON (R-SR) – 5092, 156 lbs.

Senior Bowl

Measurements

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Tez Johnson 5-9 1/4/156 8 1/2 29 3/4 73 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

The Good

— Highly productive

— Good athleticism and very good speed

— Aligned inside, outside, and in the backfield

— Used on all three levels

— Changes speeds on his release to separate from defenders

— Can take the ball the distance

— Tracks the deep ball well

— Good COD/stop-start with the ball in his hands

— Good in the scramble drill at finding space

The Bad

— Adequate height and weight

— Physical defenders can push him off his path

— Poor at breaking tackles and often gives himself up or runs out of bounds

— Route running needs work; rounded routes and essentially has one move on deep routes

— Saw drops, bobbles and a fumble in games I watched

— Only adequate at creating space versus tight man coverage

— Didn’t face a lot of press-man coverage

— Marginal at sustaining blocks

Bio

— Career: 310 receptions, 3,889 yards, 12.5 YPR, 28 TD, 9 rushes for 50 yards, 5.6 YPC, 1 TD; 62 PR, 519 yards, 1 TD; 1 KR, 12 yards

— 2023: 83 receptions, 898 yards, 10.8 YPR, 10 TD, 1 rush, -1 yard: 13 PR, 155 yards 1 TD

— Three years at Troy, three years in Oregon

— 2024: second-team All-Big Ten; 2023 AP All-PAC 12 second team

— Set Oregon record for receptions (86) in a season in 2023

— 62 games/39 starts

— Had double-digit receptions in a game eight times in his career

— Adopted younger brother of former Oregon quarterback Bo Nix (2022-23).

— Birthday May 18, 2002 (22)

Tape Breakdown

Tez Johnson is a highly productive receiver from the Oregon Ducks. He began his career with Troy before transferring in 2023. He has adequate size and marginal weight with good athleticism and very good speed.

As a receiver, he aligned outside, in the slot and in the backfield and was used on all levels. He has good acceleration off the line of scrimmage and will vary the timing of his release to get defenders flat-footed. He did a lot of his best work inside on slants, crossers, drive routes and angle routes out of the backfield. The speed out was also a positive for him.

Defenders in off man and zone coverage gave him a lot of space to work.

On deep routes, Johnson often uses a stem outside or jab step to get the defender to turn before he crosses back inside.

Against zone, he was solid, finding space and settling in between defenders.

His hands are solid overall, using them to pluck the ball on throws from the chest up. Below the chest he is a body catcher. He is solid adjusting, down and behind him, for throws. He tracks the deep ball well and has solid body control.

Give Johnson some space after the catch and he can take it the distance. He can create misses with quick stops and change of direction. He often will run out of bounds or give himself up rather than fight for extra yards. He was valuable in the scramble drill, working to find open space in the quarterback’s vision.

As a blocker, he displays solid effort to engage to slow down the defender.

Johnson did not face a lot of press coverage and due to his size, that could be an issue at the next level. Oregon threw the ball a lot to him on screens, behind the line of scrimmage and in the flat and they were largely ineffective. He didn’t use his blocks well and is poor at breaking tackles. His break on dig routes is rounded off. I saw a couple drops, a couple bobbles and one fumble in the games I watched. He is adequate on contested catches in minimal opportunities. Versus man coverage he was adequate at creating space. Physical defenders will be able to push him around.

Against tighter man coverage, creating space was not as easy for Johnson.

These two throws are perfect placement, and he flat out drops them.

Conclusion

Overall, Johnson has adequate size and weight, good athleticism, and very good speed. He aligned outside, inside and in the backfield and has good acceleration. He did a lot of his best work on inside-breaking routes and with space he can take the ball the distance. He has solid hands, will make body catches and tracks the deep ball well.

Areas to improve, include his play strength to manage physical defensive backs and escape tacklers. Being more consistent catching the ball, improving overall route running and creating space versus man coverage will be paramount.

The Steelers have their small receiver in Calvin Austin III, so I don’t see Tez Johnson being on their radar. If he can land with a creative team (i.e., Kansas City) he could be productive, but I think physical defenders are going to give him trouble. Most of his play time will likely come out of the slot but using him coming out of the backfield was really effective. Something I’ve been asking the Steelers to do with Austin for two years.

For a comp, I will give you Tutu Atwell. They are of comparable size, have breakaway speed, can change direction quickly and track the deep ball well.

Projection: Early Day 3

Depot Draft Grade: 7.3 Rotational Player (4th Round)

Games Watched: 2023 – Vs Washington State; 2024 – At Oregon State, At UCLA, Vs Ohio State, Vs Penn State