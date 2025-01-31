2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Toledo DL Darius Alexander

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Toledo DL Darius Alexander.

#9 Darius Alexander/DL Toledo – 6035, 304 pounds (Senior)

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Darius Alexander 6035/304 10 1/4 34 82 1/4 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

The Good

– Good bulk and excellent length

– Strong and explosive player, impactful against the run and pass

– Keeps hands tight and shoots them with proper placement, creating impressive jolt on contact

– Hard to move by base blocks at point of attack, squeezes pullers

– Able to leverage under blockers

– Powerful bull that collapses the pocket and puts guards on their heels

– Active hands to defeat blocks in run and pass

– Uses length well to create space in run game

– Good athlete overall

– Impact commanded extra attention

– Sets up finesse moves (swim move go-to) and able to string together pass rush moves

– Experience in odd front, moved up and down the line

– Asked to drop into coverage

– Production surged late in career

– Capable of dominating and taking over games and performed well playing “up” to competition

– Routinely batted the ball down and made plays in pass game without sacks/pressure

– Plays run hard and brings good energy overall

The Bad

– Prone to getting washed by down blocks on doubles/combos

– Lacks bend to turn the corner on rip move, more of power rusher

– Doesn’t have deep arsenal of rush moves

– Can get stuck against the run

– Didn’t consistently see Power 4 competition

– Lacked big sack production

– Could stand to chase the ball harder on perimeter

– Appears to be older than ideal

Bio

– Two-year starter for Rockets (2023, 2024)

– Career: 127 tackles (22 TFL) 9 sacks, 13 PDs

– 2024: 40 tackles (7.5 TFL) 3.5 sacks, 5 PDs, 58-yard pick-six in bowl game win over Pitt

– Joined Toledo in 2019, redshirted true freshman season

– Two-star recruit from Fort Wayne, Indiana, chose Toledo over Bowling Green (only two FBS offers)

– 87 tackles, 21 TFL, 10 sacks senior season HS

– Has three siblings (two sisters, one brother)

– Played football, basketball (7.6 PPG, 5.7 RPG senior year), and track (shot put & discus) in HS

– Has 5-year-old son

– Alexander says he didn’t have a father growing up

– Has dog named Scoobie he refers to as his “best friend”

– Family are Colts fans

– Coached by former NFL d-lineman and NFL d-line coach Frank Okam

Tape Breakdown

Darius Alexander was lightly recruited out of high school, perhaps due to him being only 245 pounds according to one local news report at the time. He bulked up big-time throughout college to exit at over 300 pounds and had a fantastic Rockets’ career.

His height might be a tick shy of ideal but his overall frame profiles well as a base defensive end. The 34-inch arms he has should make up for him being just shy of 6’4 or 6’5. Alexander knows how to use them, too, effectively creating space in the run game. His overall play strength is excellent and he’s stout at the point of attack. Explosive off the ball, he creates power on his punch and is always in control of the block.

His bull rush is money as a pass rusher and consistently pushed the pocket. His best rep came in the bowl game against Pitt. Watch him steamroll the Panthers’ RG, who doesn’t appear to have tripped on a teammate’s foot. This is all Alexander.

But that isn’t the only example. Here are others of him being able to swim and rip, giving him rush variety. He’s not just a power guy.

Toledo even asked him to drop into coverage several times. Short zone to take away hot/underneath throws. His biggest highlight came in the bowl game, a pick-six that served as catalyst to get back into the game, one they would win in overtime.

Negatives were few. There will be some competition concerns, but he played “up” well and reportedly had a strong Senior Bowl showing. I’m less worried about that given his top-end physical traits, but I admit Alexander dominating Miami (OH) guards aren’t guys he’ll see in the NFL. He can get washed against double-teams but he’s also not a nose tackle. His biggest concern is a lack of bend around the edge, making it tough for him to corner. His hips are a little tight because he’s a more power/thickly-built player.

Age will also be a factor. I couldn’t find an exact date of birth (his birthday is in August) but given that he started school in 2019, he’s probably at least 23-24 years old.

Conclusion

Overall, I came away impressed by Alexander’s tape. It was consistent and he was impactful against the run and pass. His game improved over time. He certainly fits being a 3-4 defensive end given his profile and schematic background at Toledo. My NFL comp is Jarran Reed. I expect Alexander to gain buzz this cycle and beat his current projection. He should be on the Steelers’ radar. They’re missing out if he’s not.

Projection: Mid-Late Day Three

Depot Draft Grade: 7.9 – Third Round (Potential Starter/Good Backup)

Games Watched: at Illinois (2023), at Western Kentucky (2024), vs Miami (OH – 2024), vs Pitt (2024)