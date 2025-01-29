2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Ohio State QB Will Howard

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Ohio State QB Will Howard.

#18 Will Howard/QB Ohio State – 6-4, 235 pounds (Fifth-Year Senior)

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Will Howard 6-4/235 N/A N/A N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

The Good

– Big and prototypical frame

– Shows elite-level downfield touch

– Routinely dropped the ball into the bucket on downfield throws; throws a high-end moon ball

– Can layer passes over underneath defenders; knows how to take zip off the football and throws a catchable ball

– Capable of keeping his eyes downfield as the play breaks down and extends it

– Quick and compact release

– Shows pocket movement to slide around

– Stands tall in the pocket and willing to take a shot to make a throw

– Can go through reads and decipher a defense

– Throws good YAC ball that hits receivers in stride

– Size and strength aid him as a runner; able to barrel ahead and make up for lack of athleticism

– Came up big in clutch moments and played great ball during Ohio State’s 2024 championship run

– Tons of starting experience and a winner

The Bad

– Questionable ability to truly drive and zip the ball over the middle; lack of RPMs could make throwing into NFL windows difficult

– Ball can die/miss as he tries to fire between the numbers

– Awkward and clunky athlete lacking quickness and twitch to run away from many defenders; stiff and linear athlete

– Can drift back from landing spot on drops

– Accuracy gets spotty on the run

– Red-zone throws looked worse than open-grass moments

– Played in shotgun-heavy offenses (under center for QB sneaks/Tush Pushes) that often got the ball out quickly on swings/screens/RPOs

– Benefitted from having slew of weapons at Ohio State

Bio

– Turns 24 in September

– Right-handed quarterback

– 44 career starts throughout college

– Career: 767-1,202 (63.8-percent), 9,796 yards 83 TDs 35 INTs along with 1,141 yards and 26 rushing scores

– 2024: 73-percent completion rate, 4,010 yards, 35 TDs 10 INTs with seven rushing scores

– Kansas State career: 58.8-percent completion rate, 48 TDs 25 INTs, 19 rushing touchdowns

– Led Buckeyes to national championship in 2024 season, 14-2 record

– Three-star recruit from Downingtown, Pa., chose Kansas State over Cincinnati, Kansas, Maryland, and all the Ivy League schools (Columbia, Cornell, Harvard, Princeton, Yale); enrolled at K-State semester early

– Visited Pitt and Penn State but wasn’t offered

– Spent 2020-2023 at Kansas State (splitting time with current Steelers QB Skylar Thompson); transferred to Ohio State for 2024 season

– Three career college rushes of 70-plus yards

– Threw for more than 5,300 yards and 48 TDs throughout high school career for the Downingtown Whippets

– Played basketball and football in HS, 1,000-point basketball scorer

– Broke right forearm middle of junior year of high school (right above the wrist)

– Had 4.34 weighted GPA in HS, scored 1,380 on SAT

– Suffered variety of minor injuries in college (2023 left leg injury, 2024 chest and head injuries)

– High school coach called him a “coach on the field, a true field general”

– Starred in Dr. Pepper commercial after national title

Tape Breakdown

Will Howard wasn’t a big-time recruit out of the Philadelphia area and got as many looks from Ivy League schools because of his elite grades as he did Power 4 schools. He spent most of his college career at Kansas State until transferring to Ohio State in 2024, replacing Kyle McCord and leading the Buckeyes to a national title.

Howard brings a prototypical build to the position. What’s best about his game is the touch he displays all over the field, especially on vertical throws. He layers the ball really well over underneath zone defenders and can drop the ball in the bucket on go-routes. Howard throws a true moon ball, and it litters his tape.

And some from his K-State days. Game against Texas the Wildcats fell behind 17-0 and 27-7 and rallied before falling just shy in overtime, 33-30.

He throws a good YAC ball with plus-placement overall. The first clip is from his Kansas State days in 2023. Howard’s pass is dropped but still well-placed.

While he’s a clunky athlete, he busted off big runs in college, especially at Kansas State. Ohio State used him on zone read and QB-power concepts to get tough yards, his size and strength assets to barrel ahead. He runs more like a Daniel Jones type.

Howard’s won in high school and college and elevated teammates around him. Coaches praised him for his smarts and leadership, and he quickly took to Ohio State and adjusted on a much bigger stage. He played great football in the College Football Playoffs, throwing for six touchdowns and one interception over the Buckeyes’ final three wins.

My biggest concern with Howard is his ability to drive the ball. The zip on velocity on throws over the middle. It might not have been a huge issue in college, but NFL windows are tighter. He’s certainly more of a touch thrower than someone who is going to drive the ball like a Josh Allen type. That’s not Howard.

This is a great example versus Oregon.

Conclusion

Overall, I was impressed by Will Howard’s game. He has a lot of the basic tools to succeed and importantly, has a defining trait. Every franchise quarterback needs to have a calling card. They can’t be just average/above average at everything. Howard’s touch and overall accuracy are impressive and will serve him well at the NFL level. And I don’t think it’s a flash in the pan from one playoff run. This isn’t Cardale Jones 2.0.

Of the quarterbacks I’ve studied and produced reports on so far — Alabama’s Jalen Milroe and Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart are the others — Howard is easily my favorite. And it wouldn’t be surprising to see him be the No. 3 quarterback off the board in this year’s draft.

My NFL comp is tough and a blend of players and styles. There’s some Blake Bortles to his game but he’s not quite the break-tackle merchant in the pocket. I’ll go a little old school and settle on Matt Hasselbeck.

Projection: Early-Mid Day 2

Depot Draft Grade: 8.3 – Second Round (Future Quality Starter)

Games Watched: at Texas (2023 – attending Kansas State), vs Tennessee (2024), vs Oregon (2024 – second meeting), vs Notre Dame (2024)