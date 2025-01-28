2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Arkansas EDGE Landon Jackson

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Arkansas EDGE Landon Jackson.

#40 Landon Jackson/EDGE Arkansas: 6-7, 280 pounds. (Senior)

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Landon Jackson 6-7/280 N/A N/A N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

The Good

– Great size and arm length

– Good upper body strength

– Strong arms hold blockers up at point of attack

– Explosive off the ball

– Great athletic ability and locates ball carriers quickly

– Outstanding use of hands and length in pass rush

– Good second wind on QB scrambles and out-of-structure pass plays

– Deep bag of skill pass rush moves

– Excellent job spilling pullers

– Serviceable in coverage due to athleticism

– Surfs gaps with long strides, makes him effective in stunts

– Stays with QB on zone read, and speed allows him to then chase down RB

– Beats tackles to the edge with length, speed, and good bend

– Plays aggressive, high motor

– Great gap integrity who stands ground using long arms

The Bad

– Average lower body strength

– Does not possess adequate strength to bull rush

– Does not get a good push in run game due to lower body strength

– Unorthodox body type and needs to work on using strength and balance together

– Can give up outside contain on pass plays, allowing QB a free scramble

– Needs to improve ability to quickly shed blocks and tackle

– Poor tackling technique

– Seldom jumps to deflect passes with long arms

– If a skill pass rush move is snuffed out, he can be overpowered by a strong blocker

– Neck injury history

Bio

– Started 31 games for Arkansas across 3 years after transferring from LSU after his freshman year

– 2024: 49 total tackles, 6.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, and 3 PBU’s

– Named First-Team Preseason All-SEC (Coaches) and a Second-Team Preseason All-American (Walter Camp)

– Suffered a neck injury vs. Missouri in the last game of the season and was carted off the field after 15 minutes of evaluation and taken to a hospital; released from the hospital soon after and joined the team with head coach Sam Pittman describing him as “doing well”

– 2023: 44 total tackles, 6.5 sacks 13.5 TFL, and 1 PBU

– Named to 2023 First-Team All-SEC (Coaches)

– After a career high 11 tackles and 3.5 sacks vs Alabama earned him SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week

– 2022: Started 7 games, recording 23 total tackles, 3 sacks, 3.5 TFL, and 1 forced fumble

– At LSU in 2021, he played in 5 games, all on special teams

– Consensus four-star prospect, and the No. 7 defensive lineman ranked nationally out of Pleasant Grove High School

– Recorded 45 sacks in high school, including 17.0 as a junior. That season, he was named Texas Sports Writers Association 4A Defensive Player of the Year as he led Pleasant Grove to a Texas 4A D-II state championship

– Diagnosed with Alopecia at age 5 and is a hero in his town to younger kids, attending birthday parties and little league practices

Tape Breakdown

The first thing that shines on tape for Landon Jackson is his freaky body type. His height and length combo will make him an effective player who can outstretch his arms to make first contact with an offensive tackle. This is shown on tape with his greatest skill of rushing the passer. He has a deep bag of tricks up his sleeve, such as an effective chop with his strong arms, quick swim moves, and a good inside rip move. In this example, Jackson (No. 40), is shown going against projected first rounder Will Campbell in a 1v1 pass pro situation.

This is one of a couple times vs. LSU that Jackson got the best of Campbell, and every time it was with a skill pass rush move that left Campbell in the dust. Jackson can be a game-wrecking pass rusher that defensive coordinators can tell to put the hand in the dirt, pinch your ears back, and go. He can also beat tackles off the edge with his speed off the ball and bend, which is impressive for a 6’7 edge rusher. Jackson is also a great athlete with strong arms to hold blockers at the point of attack and locate ball carriers. However, he must improve his ability to shed blocks quickly after locating the ball carrier. His athleticism is also shown when he is crossing over gaps in a stunt. Here, he is lined up in a 4i technique, uses the offensive tackles leverage against him, and uses his strong upper body to get inside and create pressure.

Jackson is a high motor guy who plays with aggressiveness and hustle. He can chase down the quarterback in a scramble drill and play the QB and RB in a zone read. His ability to spill pullers and his excellent gap integrity will be a defensive coordinator’s dream. Pairing serviceable and discipline run defense with great pass rush moves will bump himself up a depth chart quickly.

While Jackson is very technical with his pass rush and his strong upper body allows him to be serviceable in the run game, his weaker lower body is cause for concern. He can be a one trick pony when rushing the passer, and when his skill rush moves are snuffed, he can be overpowered by a stronger offensive tackle. Here, he tries to chop Kelvin Banks Jr’s arms down but is snuffed and placed in control.

This happens when his initial move does not work, and the strength he has in his lower body does not allow him to be able to bull rush. This is also seen in the run game, where he can be pushed back off the ball against a powerful blocker. The way Jackson wins in the run game is holding blockers up with his long arms, sitting in his gap, and locating the ball carrier.

But, like his pass rush, if his initial plan does not work, he is placed in the blockers’ control and can be moved around. His balance can also be off in the run game, and sometimes his momentum can push him away from where he needs to be. His tackling technique is poor, and he often leaves his feet before making contact and strong runners go through him. I would also like to see him jump to deflect passes more often because of how long his arms are.

Conclusion

Landon Jackson has a crazy body type that is used to his advantage when he uses his great length that allows him to control blockers at the point of attack. His arm length also provides him with a good chance to use his deep bag of skill pass rush moves that can be game wrecking at the next level. He is serviceable in the run game by using his length to hold blockers upright and locate the ball.

He will need to fix some coachable issues such as tackling and quickly shedding blocks, but unfortunately his lower body strength will put a ceiling on him in the run game. His neck injury will also be something to keep an eye on. However, I am willing to bet on a high motor, ace pass rusher who can affect the outcome of a game. My NFL comp for him is Jaelan Phillips.

Projection: Late Day One-Early Day Two

Depot Draft Grade: 8.6MED – Late First Round (Year 1 Quality Starter)

Games Watched: vs. Tennessee, vs. LSU, vs. Ole Miss, vs. Texas