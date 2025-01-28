2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Iowa RB Kaleb Johnson

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Iowa RB Kaleb Johnson.

NO. 2 KALEB JOHNSON, RB, IOWA (JUNIOR) – 6000, 225 POUNDS

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Kaleb Johnson 6000, 225 N/A N/A N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

THE GOOD

— Has excellent size for the position

— Displays strong burst and acceleration in the open field

— Can make quick adjustments behind the line to get into opening gaps

— Has the vision to see holes opening up and redirects his path

— Patient runner who will follow his blocks to open space

— Bully with the ball in his hands, looking to impose his will as a physical runner

— Has a mean stiff arm and isn’t afraid to use it

— Normally takes more than one defender to bring him down

— Can be a battering ram near the goal line

— Operates well in one-cut settings, being able to make a defender miss and hit the jets

— Generated numerous explosive plays with a high breakaway rate

— Has the juice to get to the corner

— Capable pass catcher out of the backfield

— Willing blocker who has the size and strength to step up in pass protection

— Has experience returning kicks

THE BAD

— High-cut runner who will take hits

— Lacks immediate speed and needs more of a runway

— Can get caught being hesitant in the backfield

— Isn’t extremely shifty as a bigger running back

— Only one year of notable college production

— Has a limited sample size as a pass catcher

— Can do a better job stepping into his blocks in pass protection

BIO

— Junior prospect from Hamilton, Ohio

— Born Aug. 14, 2003 (age 21)

— Enterprise leadership major

— Four-star recruit, according to Rivals

— Earned first-team all-state honors as a senior in high school

— Also competed in basketball and track in high school

— Said in an interview that he wouldn’t have committed to Ohio State, even if the Buckeyes had offered him

— Saw action in all 13 games in 2022 and started six; rushed 151 times for 779 yards (5.2 YPC) and six touchdowns; also caught four passes for 27 yards and returned 13 kickoffs for 325 yards

— Started five of 10 games in 2023 and rushed 117 times for 463 yards (4.0 YPC) and three touchdowns; also caught three passes for 25 yards and returned two kicks for 77 yards

— Started 11 games in 2024 and rushed for 1,537 yards on 240 carries (6.4 YPC) and 21 touchdowns; also caught 22 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns

TAPE BREAKDOWN

If Ashton Jeanty didn’t have the season he had in 2024, there’s a good chance that Iowa RB Kaleb Johnson would’ve won the Doak Walker Award and might have been the top running back in this draft class. The 6-0, 225-pound junior had a breakout 2024 season, rushing for 1,579 yards and 21 touchdowns, an Iowa single-season record. Johnson gashed teams weekly, going over 115 total yards in 10 of his starts on the season.

When you pop in the tape on Johnson, you see a big, athletic runner who plays with the mentality of a linebacker with the ball in his hands. He wants to be the hammer on the nail, looking to inflict punishment with his bruising style of play as he enjoys running through or over his opponents.

Watch the play below. Johnson hits the cutback lane and bounces right off the tackle attempt by the defensive back, requiring two more defenders to wrap him up and bring him down to the ground.

Johnson combines his physical running style with patience in the backfield, following his blockers to get him to the second level and spring him for more yardage. Watch this clip against Wisconsin. Johnson follows his block to the edge on the right side of your screen, then keeps his legs churning as a defender wraps him up from behind to pick up extra yardage before being brought to the ground.

Johnson demonstrates impressive vision and patience for his size at times on tape, having the ability to stop and change his course to hit holes that are opening up and get into open space.

Check out this play against Nebraska as Johnson starts by taking the handoff to the left, following his blockers toward the sideline. Johnson sees a hole open up in the middle and manages to chop his feet and change his direction to quickly hit the hole. He gets into the second level of the defense, running toward the sideline to cap an explosive play.

Johnson does a great job following his blocks and accelerating when he sees green grass. The first clip shows a pretty easy walk-in touchdown after Johnson hits the counter to his left, exploiting the hole for the score. In the second clip against Northwestern, we see Johnson take the handoff and get into the second level of the defense quickly. He stiff-arms two defenders while spinning out of another tackle to get into the end zone.

Johnson’s contact balance is pretty impressive relative to his size and height. Some defenders just fall off him as he keeps his legs churning on contact. Watch this rep against the Cornhuskers as Johnson catches the swing pass and turns upfield, running through one tackle attempt. Two defenders fly in to try to make the play, but Johnson manages to stay upright while the defenders hit the turf. Johnson steps out of another tackle attempt and takes it the distance for the score.

When it comes to blocking, Johnson is more than capable of sitting in the pocket in pass protection for his quarterback. He can stand to do a better job with positioning and consistently meeting the defender in the hole, but he’s more than willing to throw a block when the ball isn’t in his hands. Watch the play below of Johnson blocking downfield for his quarterback after he scrambles, taking his man nearly 10 yards down the field.

CONCLUSION

Kaleb Johnson is a young, gifted back who is riding one season of high-end production, but he has the full package when it comes to size, burst, strength, vision, and the pass-catching capabilities that you also look for in a feature back. He would do best in a run-heavy, one-cut system where he gets more of a runway to hit full speed as he approaches the line of scrimmage. He can operate in the shotgun as well as a back who can run through you or away from you.

When looking for a pro comp for Johnson, Melvin Gordon III came to mind as another big, physical former Big Ten running back from Wisconsin who possessed many similar traits that Johnson shows on tape. Gordon’s timed speed wasn’t outstanding, but he played fast and was a strong runner who was tough to bring down. He was drafted in the first round back in 2015, and I foresee Johnson likely going in the first two rounds come April.

The Pittsburgh Steelers could be looking for a feature back should Najee Harris leave in free agency. Given that Johnson has similar size but is a far more explosive runner (had a higher breakaway rate in 2024 than Ashton Jeanty), he could be the ideal back the Steelers look for should Harris not re-sign or they fail to bring in a notable replacement in free agency.

Projection: Day 2

Depot Draft Grade: 8.5 – Future Quality Starter (2nd Round)

Games Watched: vs Wisconsin (2024), vs Northwestern (2024), vs Nebraska (2024)