2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Ole Miss CB Trey Amos

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Ole Miss defensive back Trey Amos.

#9 TREY AMOS, CB, MISSISSIPPI (rSR) – 6002, 190 lbs.

Measurements

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Trey Amos 6002/190 N/A N/A N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

The Good

— Good size, speed, and athleticism

— High football IQ

— Comfortable in Man or Zone coverage

— Good balance and patience in Press

— Solid hand placement and timing when jamming receiver

— Impressive Zone awareness and route understanding

— Ball skills; aggressive at the catch point

— No panic in his game

— Solid as the force player in the run game

— Solid effort as a tackler

The Bad

— Essentially one year of starting experience

— Too much contact at the breakpoint, especially in Off Man

— Can lose separation on in-breaking routes

— Takes a few extra steps on comeback routes

— Speedy receiver can get over the top

— Thin build; can he handle physical receivers?

— Marginal physicality as a tackler overall

— won’t engage in group tackles

— Tackling form inconsistent

Bio

— Career: 121 tackles, 91 solo, 8 TFL, 4 INT for 50 yards, 31 PBU, 2 FF, 1 blocked kick

— 2023: 50 tackles, 39 solo, 4 TFL, 3 INT for -1 yard, 13 PBU, 1 FF

— 3 years at Louisiana, 1 year at Alabama, 1 year at Ole Miss

— 5-year letterman

— 2024 second-team All-American (Sporting News, CFN)

— 2024 All-SEC first team (Coaches, CFN)

— 61 games/14 starts

— Senior Bowl invitee

— In high school, lettered in track; Class 2A state champion in the long jump on a leap of 22 feet, 9.75 inches

— Birthday March 3, 2002 (22)

Tape Breakdown

Trey Amos is a well-traveled cornerback with good height and weight, athleticism, and football IQ. He played primarily on the outside as the boundary corner and aligned on both sides of the field. Pre-snap and within the play, he is a consistent communicator with teammates.

In Press Man coverage, he displays good balance and very good patience with his feet to mirror defenders off the line of scrimmage. He has solid placement and timing with his jam to disrupt the receiver off the line of scrimmage. His hip flexibility is good to open and run with receivers with good speed.

Amos jamming at the LOS.

In Off-Man coverage, he generally plays open to the field so he can see into the backfield while keeping an eye on the receiver. He displays good COD to break on routes and displays good aggressiveness to get his hands into the catch zone.

In Zone coverage, he displays excellent spatial awareness and a thorough understanding of passing off and picking up receivers within his area.

When playing underneath or deep Zone, he is good at redirecting receivers running through his area. He is quick to click and close on underneath routes and aggressive at the catch point. When playing deep, he gets good depth, has very good awareness, and is quick to assist teammates when needed. In matchup Zone, he is quick to identify his assignment and take away that option for the opponent.

His ball skills are very good. He is quick to turn his head to find the ball, has good length, and consistently tries to get his hands to the catch point.

Against the run, as the force defender on the outside, he puts himself in a good position to redirect the runner inside. He is solid near the line of scrimmage with his effort to get the runner down. He either goes very low or will try to wrap and slow the runner until help comes.

He can lose contact with the receiver in Press Man coverage versus in-breaking routes, leaving him to chase. He can lose contact with extra steps on comeback routes when changing direction back downfield. Receivers with very good speed can win over the top. In Off Man coverage, he will cut off the receiver at the breakpoint, which could lead to penalties. His build is narrow, and physical receivers can move him off his position. He is adequate overall as a tackler, with marginal physicality and consistency to get the ball carrier to the ground.

An example of the extra step on comeback routes.

Allowing space versus in-breaking routes.

There is room to improve with his tackling technique.

Conclusion

Overall, Amos is of good height and weight with good athletic ability and mental processing. He was primarily a boundary corner but is capable of playing inside as well. He is a consistent communicator with experience in both man and zone coverages. He is adept in both. His football IQ is high, and he has very good ball skills. Against the run, he is a good force defender and is solid with his effort to make the tackle.

Areas to improve include sticking with receivers on in-breakers, adding some muscle, and improving his tackling consistency.

Amos would be a good addition to any defense. His IQ, ball skills, and ability to play in any coverage will make him very valuable. He’s an easy mover with confidence and no panic in his play. Pittsburgh needs help at the corner position both outside and inside. They may covet someone who is more physical in the run game, but Amos’ coverage ability may be more enticing.

For a player comp, I will give you William Jackson. He was of similar size and speed, with good ball skills and instincts.

Projection: Late Day One/Early Day Two

Depot Draft Grade: 8.5 Future Quality Starter (Late 1st/Early 2nd Round)

Games Watched: 2024 – At Wake Forest, At LSU, Vs Oklahoma, Vs Georgia, At Florida