2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Nebraska DL Ty Robinson

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Nebraska DL Ty Robinson.

#9 TY ROBINSON/DT NEBRASKA – 6-6, 310 POUNDS. (SENIOR)

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Ty Robinson 6-6/310 N/A N/A N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

THE GOOD

– Very powerful player with a strong, developed upper and lower body

– His motor is a locomotive that never stops

– Great rip, bull rush, long-arm, and club moves when pass-rushing

– Can win consistently on the inside and outside to get to the quarterback

– Uses hands well to shed blockers and jolt defenders at the snap

– Plays with good leverage

– Extremely physical run defender who hits linemen and runners with force

– Surprising closing speed to shorten open lanes and gaps

– Times snaps well to dictate reps and has a fast first step

– Slants, stunts, and shoots gaps well in the run game

– Versatility to play up and down the line

– Intelligent and aware player against the run and to bat passes down

– Leadership and character are very high

THE BAD

– Plays with high pad level too often and can get upright off the snap

– Needs a better, more consistent pass-rush plan instead of winning strictly with power

– Struggles to reach runners laterally on outside zone plays

– Difficulty sinking his hips at times and maintaining low center of gravity

– Not able to take on double teams consistently to anchor

– Limited pass-rush arsenal of moves and techniques

– Only had good production in his senior season (six years in the same program)

– Seven missed tackles this past season

– Older prospect at the start of the season (24 years old)

BIO

– Born May 3, 2001 (23 years old) in Gilbert, Ariz

– 2,550 total snaps (1,334 B-gap, 642 over tackle, 312 A-gap, 253 outside the tackle)

– 302 special teams snaps (216 FG Block, 45 punt return, 41 FG kick))

– Appeared in 60 games with 47 starts in a six-year career at Nebraska (all-time games leader)

– Career: 134 total tackles, 27 TFLs, 12 sacks, 25 missed tackles, 77 run stops, 12 PDs, 1 fumble recovery, 1 forced fumble

– 2024 season: 37 total tackles, 13 TFLs, 7 sacks, 7 missed tackles, 28 run stops, 4 PDs, 1 forced fumble

– 2024 Second-team All-Big Ten

– 2023 Honorable-mention All-Big Ten

– 2023 Played in 12 games and started 11 of them

– 2023 Graduated with a health sciences degree

– 2022 Started every game

– Played in every game in 2020 and 2021 with 11 combined starts

– 2019 redshirt year, where he appeared in three games

– Four-star recruit, according to 247 Sports

– Played DT and DE in high school

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Ty Robinson was a late bloomer as a draft prospect but enters the 2025 NFL Draft having played an excellent season at Nebraska under head coach Matt Rhule. He was a violent, disruptive force for the Cornhuskers and has even described himself as that in an interview prior to the Senior Bowl . He entered the season as a sixth-year senior due to the 2020-21 seasons having not played much due to the pandemic. Robinson took on more of a leadership role this past season and really worked on his pass-rushing craft. His coaches rave about his work ethic, leadership, and character. He has a lot of power in his game, both in his lower and upper half, which translates as a pass rusher and run defender.

He doesn’t have great length and makes up for that in effort, aggression, and violence with his hands. This guy is relentless in all facets of the game. He doesn’t give up on plays and comes with a high motor constantly. Effort will never be in question with him. Robinson can align in multiple positions along the defensive line, playing anywhere from the 0-5 positions. Robinson can also play as an edge defender because of his strength and athleticism, but he plays best as a 3-tech, where he can shoot gaps and take on blockers quickly.

He is a good pass rusher who closes on the quarterback quickly. Robinson has a fantastic rip move where he will get underneath interior linemen and use leverage to push by them toward the quarterback. He also has a powerful bull rush and can toss linemen to the side after collapsing the pocket. Watch him slant here to steamroll the center right into the quarterback’s lap before making the sack.

He is No. 9 for Nebraska in all of the following clips:

Robinson has more speed than one would think, and he closes on quarterbacks or running backs faster than they expect. Watch him here as Colorado tried to double-team him. He blows right by it with his quickness to get to QB Shedeur Sanders.

I wouldn’t confuse him with a great athlete on tape, but he’s definitely got good enough traits to be productive at the next level. Especially as a horizontal player, Robinson can be a heavy plodder when trying to get to the edge, but when he does, he often makes a play. He can time snaps well, which helps him explode off the line. Robinson has great first-step quickness that allows him to manipulate or move guys with his powerful hands and physique.

Robinson’s hand counters are good; you can tell he used his time at Nebraska to work on them. I would like to see him add more techniques as a pass rusher and have a better overall plan than just winning purely on strength and length at the next level.

As a run defender, this guy is a collision waiting to happen and gets in the backfield quickly. Robinson has heavy hands and strength to move guys off the line.

He is also very aware of angles and where running plays are going, knowing when to shed or redirect his body if necessary. He will chase ball carriers until the whistle blows, often chasing them 5-10 yards away.

At times, Robinson can be too eager to engage and is susceptible to counters or draw plays. Strong linemen can freeze him in place at times because he can’t overwhelm them with his power, but he’s often winning reps as a run defender, no matter the athletic attributes of others. Here is an example of him escaping the combo block that Ohio State was so good at this past year.

Another aspect of his game with which he may struggle is moving laterally in pursuit of runners. Robinson doesn’t have fast feet moving horizontally, but he makes a fantastic effort to get there. He has great size and functional strength to anchor and evade double teams, but his high pad level can get him in trouble because he can get stalled out.

CONCLUSION

Robinson is a physically powerful player, and his impact is felt as soon as he steps onto the field. Because of his size, length, and power, he could play in an even or odd defensive front, but to me, his best fit is as a 3-4 defensive end, where he can play multiple positions and alignments. With some refinement and good teaching, he could improve greatly as a pass rusher.

He is very reminiscent of former Steelers great Aaron Smith. A tall guy with a lot of power and size who plays high at times and doesn’t have the greatest length but knows how to win with strength, violence, motor, and intelligence. His ability to get to the quarterback and create significant pressure took a big leap this past year. I could see Robinson having a nice career as a solid starter in the NFL. He should immediately provide a lot of physicality, energy, and leadership to a defensive line room. I wouldn’t be surprised at all if Pittsburgh looks at him intently in the pre-draft process, given what he brings as a versatile defensive lineman.

Projection: Late Day Two-Early Day Three

Depot Draft Grade: 7.9 – 3rd Round (Potential Starter/Good Backup)

Games Watched: vs UCLA (2024), at Ohio State (2024), vs Michigan (2023), vs. Northwestern (2023)