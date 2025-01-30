2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Louisville EDGE Ashton Gillotte

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Louisville EDGE Ashton Gillotte.

#9 Ashton Gillotte – 6030, 275 lbs. (Senior)

Senior Bowl/NFL Combine

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Ashton Gillotte 6030, 275 N/A N/A N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

THE GOOD

— Versatile pass rusher, winning with many different methods

— Consistent outside winner

— Sand in his pants, hold up in run defense

— Potential as a pass rush artist

— Counters well and strings together moves, rushes with a plan

— Polished swim move

The Bad

— Tweener size for a defensive lineman

— Lacks athletic upside of a first-rounder

— Low body stiffness, no elite bend

Bio

— 37 career starts in college

— Five sacks, 57 pressures in 2024

— 24 sacks, 154 pressures in college career

— No significant injury history in college

— Earned a spot on ACC’s All-Academic team

— Committed to Louisville as a four-star prospect from Boca Raton, Florida

— Values academics, has a 4.0 GPA

— 87.8 overall PFF grade, 89.9 pass-rush grade in 2024

— 2023 All-ACC (3rd-team), 2024 All-ACC (2nd-team)

Tape Breakdown

At 6’3” and around 270 pounds, Ashton Gillotte blends physicality and technique as a pass rusher. His game revolves around a calculated approach, using a toolbox of hand moves and excellent power to challenge offensive linemen consistently. Louisville relied on Gillotte to generate pressure throughout the 2024 season, and his tape showcases a pass rusher who works hard and smart.

Though slightly undersized for an edge rusher, Gillotte has fully maximized his frame. His wide torso and compact build allow him to hold up well against larger tackles.

Gillotte pass rushes with intelligence. The bull rush is Gillotte’s first go-to move. He attacks with intent, exhibiting the vast amount of power in his hands. Below, Gillotte drops his pads and plunges into the blocker. He collapses the pocket into the quarterback before shedding contact for a QB hit.

Once Gillotte establishes the bull rush, he’ll switch to his rip move, which is just as effective. He combines these two moves to win the edge efficiently. Then, he’ll start attacking the lineman’s inside shoulder. Here, the tackle over-adjusts to compensate for Gillotte’s edge threat. Gillotte flashes the bull rush, then plunges inside, showcasing his lateral shiftiness.

Gillotte’s ability to string together moves highlights his intelligence as a pass rusher. He rushes with a clear plan, carefully studying the lineman’s tendencies and countering with a series of precise hand swipes to disengage and create pressure.

His premier athletic trait is strength. Gillotte possesses full body power while still being light on his feet. Even when his strength is matched, Gillotte rushes with incredible persistence. He’ll continue fighting through the lineman until the play ends. Below, most edge rushers would give up on their bull rush, but Gillotte’s motors run until the whistle is snapped.

Despite his polished technique, Gillotte’s pass rush potential is capped by his lack of elite bend and twitch. He doesn’t possess the flexibility to consistently win as a finesse rusher or the explosiveness to overwhelm tackles with quickness alone.

Gillotte doesn’t have the athletic upside to be a run-game disruptor but has a high floor. He has sand in his pants that lets him hold run spots while using hand moves to secure leverage. Gillotte’s strength is used to rip and shed blocks.

Conclusion

Gillotte is an all-around pass rusher who can win inside, outside, or through tackles. He’s an extremely well-rounded pass rusher with a high run-defending floor. Gillotte’s athletic ceiling limits his draft profile and may ultimately push him outside the top 50. Gillotte may never be a team’s star edge rusher, but he is skilled enough to start immediately and grow into an edge two.

My NFL comp is Jonah Elliss.

Projection: Mid Day Two

Depot Draft Grade: 8.6 – Year 1 Quality Starter (1st Round)

Games Watched: 2024 vs Miami, 2024 @ Notre Dame, 2024 @ Kentucky, 2024 @ Clemson