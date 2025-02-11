2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Boston College iOL Jack Conley

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Boston College iOL Jack Conley.

#67 Jack Conley/iOL Boston College – 6066, 327 pounds (Graduate Student)

Measurements

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Jack Conley 6066/327 9 3/4 33 80 7/8 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

THE GOOD

– Good build with adequate length

– Strong in a phone booth and able to displace defenders in the run game

– Strains and finishes with leg drive

– Creates movement on down blocks

– Shows ability to catch and latch at the 2nd level

– Strong anchor and sits in base, hard to bull rush and run through

– Active eyes and good football IQ in pass protection

– Positional flexibility and varied run scheme, frequently asked to pull

The Bad

– Limited athlete

– Will have to fight height and pad level in run game

– Vulnerable to getting beat on his edges in pass protection, at his worst when DTs attack half-man

– Not quick laterally to mirror and defend

– Inconsistent hitting target in space on combo blocks and screens

– Average/below-average explosiveness off the ball

– Shows forward body lean and can double over on blocks

– Likely older than typical prospect

Bio

– 31 career starts

– Has starts at right guard, right tackle, left guard, and tight end/tackle-eligible, also played LT earlier in career as injury fill-in

– Started all 12 games of 2024 at RG

– Primary tight end/tackle-eligible in 2023 (143 snaps), logged another 50 in 2024

– Three-star recruit from New Canaan, Connecticut, chose Boston College over Pitt, Syracuse, Arizona State, and several other schools (redshirted 2019 with Boston College)

– Played OT and DL in HS, had three sacks senior year; listed at 280 pounds on signing day

– Attended same high school as Denver Broncos (and Boston College alum) DL Zach Allen; Allen gave him pointers and info on BC throughout Conley’s recruiting journey

– Older brother played OL at Fordham (missed most of career with injuries)

– Won FCIAC shot put crown with a throw of 49 feet, 8.25 inches, winning by nearly four feet (once threw 51-9)

Tape Breakdown

Boston College’s Jack Conley wasn’t a major recruit but followed his high school’s lineage of sending players to Chestnut Hill. After a rocky career that saw him arguably miscast at left tackle, he settled in at right guard in 2024 to close out his career.

Conley brings a size and strength profile. Solid in a phone booth, he can create movement in the run game with his power and overall frame. Clips of that below. In the first two against Florida State, he’s the right guard. In the final against Pitt, he’s the tackle-eligible on the right side as the back comes off his hip.

His strength is evident in pass protection. Tough down the middle, he rebuffs bull rushes and plays with good pad level. Right guard here.

He’s versatile and moved around the front. He played guard his senior season but still picked up snaps as a tackle-eligible/tight end in jumbo packages, something he did throughout his career. That could help get him snaps out of the gate as a rookie.

Athletically, Conley is—at best—average, with minimal snap or burst out of his stance. He’s able to grip and latch at the second level but inconsistently hits a moving target and is prone to whiffing and falling off in space. Right guard here.

In pass pro, Conley’s prone to getting beat on his edges and has trouble defending laterally. Quick defensive tackles fast off the ball, and those with active hands and good bend will give him trouble. Again, he’s the right guard.

Conclusion

Overall, Jack Conley is a phone-booth-blocking guard with strength and power. But he’s limited athletically and is a risk giving up the interior pocket in pass protection to toolsy defensive tackles. He’s best in a man/gap scheme, with his versatility offering value. To begin his career, he’ll do well to hang around as a backup and see a handful of snaps as a tackle-eligible.

My NFL comp is Ben Cleveland, who is heavier than Conley but carries his weight well and makes the comparison apt with everything else considered. Cade Mays also fits, though he’s shorter and lighter than Conley.

Projection: Undrafted

Depot Draft Grade: 6.3 – Sixth/Seventh Round (End Of Roster/Practice Squad)

Games Watched: at Florida State (2024), at Missouri (2024), vs Pitt (2024)