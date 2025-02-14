2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Tennessee EDGE James Pearce Jr.

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Tennessee EDGE James Pearce Jr.

#27 James Pearce Jr./EDGE Tennessee – 6-5, 243 pounds (Junior)

Measurements

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan James Pearce Jr. 6-5/243 N/A N/A N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

The Good

– Excellent athletic ability

– Possesses great speed to beat offensive tackles off the edge

– Can win instantly using blazing speed

– Great bend and contact balance

– Great explosiveness off the line

– Strong arms can chop blockers’ hands

– Great aggressiveness and will to win

– Can be used in coverage due to athleticism

– Wins with speed

– Strong upper body can hold blockers up

– Effective using skill pass-rush moves, but does not do it very often

– Surfs gaps with great athleticism

– Lunging blockers who do not get hands on him early will lose

– Good overall play strength

– Possesses speed to chase down outside zone opposite him

The Bad

– Strong blockers overpower him

– Big-framed blockers win with their size

– Hardly wins with power

– Does not possess size or lower-body strength to consistently bull rush

– Needs to increase skill pass-rush usage rate

– Bad tackling technique, falls off too quick and strong runners will go through him

– Needs to be better securing ball carrier at point of attack

– Does not possess the ability to win after initially being stuffed

– Nothing special as a run defender besides stunt ability

– Instant win or bust

Bio

– Started 12 games and played in 39 in three seasons at Tennessee

– 2024: 38 tackles, 13 TFLs, 7.5 sacks, 55 total pressures, and 10 QB hurries

– First-team All-SEC pick (coaches)

– Semifinalist for the Bednarik and Lombardi awards and was a Walter Camp Player of the Year semifinalist (all in 2024)

– ESPN’s No. 1 player in the 2024 preseason

– 2023: 28 tackles, 14.5 TFLs, 10 sacks, 16 QB hurries, 2 PBUs, 2 forced fumbles, and a 21.3% pressure rate (Pro Football Focus)

– Returned an interception 52 yards for a touchdown

– Unanimously first-team All-SEC pick

– 2022: 5 tackles, 2 TFLs, and 2 sacks

– Four-star defensive line prospect (247Sports.com) out of Chambers High School in Charlotte, N.C.

– Top player in North Carolina and sixth overall edge rusher in the country

– Second-team All-State as a junior

– Led his team to back-to-back state titles in 2019 and 2020

– Recorded three defensive touchdowns as a senior

– A lot of people expected Pearce to play tight end in college, but he chose defense because he “didn’t like waiting for the ball”

Tape Breakdown

James Pearce Jr. is a freaky athlete who possesses the speed to be a great NFL pass rusher. When the ball is snapped, he explodes out of his stance, pins his ears back, and is full throttle. Tackles will have trouble blocking him 1v1 because of the threat he brings beating them off the edge. His jump off the ball gives him an advantage in the five-step drop back pass game because of the plan offensive tackles will need to have pre-snap. He times the snap very well, just like on this play, and wins instantly with his blazing speed.

This ability to win instantly is what will make Pearce a positive starter in the NFL and will lead to quick pressures, forcing offenses to point him out before every snap. His shiftiness when the ball is snapped speaks to his effortless athleticism, and he can change direction very fast using his quick feet and great bend. On this play, the tackle is threatened by speed pre-snap, oversets, and gets beat inside with a strong rip move.

The speed at which Pearce moves is not normal for his size, and offensive tackles will be dealing with that all game. Another thing that Pearce can do is play in coverage, and he covers ground quickly and can drop back and play as a hook or flat-zone defender.

In the run game, Pearce is solid but nothing special. I would say he is a serviceable piece but will not dominate by any means. Some value he does bring in the run game is his ability to chase down ball carriers due to his speed, but he can be seen not giving his best effort when trying to make a play on a downfield runner. His strong arms allow him to hold blockers up and locate the ball, but he needs to work on his tackling technique.

Pearce was stronger than a lot of people in college but going against strong-legged NFL running backs will not serve him well if he continues to leave his feet too early. While he has flaws, Pearce’s athleticism allows him to be used effectively in stunts, and he can cross the faces of offensive linemen quickly to confuse them. On this rep, a far stunt from Pearce looks easy, and he makes the tackle for loss.

The biggest thing I worry about with Pearce is his tendency to rely on his bull rush, which he does not possess the size and strength for. He is effective using his hands but needs to do it more to become a consistent, every-down starter. A lot of reps, Pearce gets into the body of the offensive lineman quickly but cannot move him back due to his smaller frame. This is also against college offensive linemen, who are obviously weaker than NFL starters. When going against a lineman with a big frame, Pearce struggles moving around him when using his speed, which results in quick losses for Pearce. On this stunt, he tries to bull rush the lineman but is overpowered at the point of attack.

Conclusion

James Pearce Jr. has the freaky athleticism to be a good starter in his first year while mostly serving in a nickel package as a pass rusher and can be serviceable in the run game. He needs to improve his usage of skill pass-rush moves and rely on using his strong hands to chop rather than bull rush. However, his ability to beat defenders off the edge can make him a game wrecker as he continues to develop his skills. My comp for him is Chop Robinson.

Projection: Late Day 1

Depot Draft Grade: 8.6 – First Round (Year 1 Quality Starter)

Games Watched: at Oklahoma (2024), vs Alabama (2024), at Georgia (2024), at Ohio State (2024)