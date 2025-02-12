2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: NC State OT Anthony Belton

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft takes place, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on NC State OT Anthony Belton.

NO.74 ANTHONY BELTON, OT, NC STATE (R-SENIOR) – 6053, 345 POUNDS

SENIOR BOWL PARTICIPANT

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Anthony Belton 6053,345 10 1/4 34 1/2 83 1/4 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

THE GOOD

— Enormous frame with great bulk and length

— Uses his size to impose his will in the run game

— Plays with a nasty demeanor, looking to take his competition to the ground

— Drives his feet on contact and plays through the whistle

— Able to combo block to the second level to pick up the linebacker

— Has underrated movement skills for his size

— Does a good job washing defenders down the line of scrimmage

— Has a steady pass set with arms at the ready

— Does a good job punching inside the defender’s chest to neutralize his rush

— Can torque defender with a push/pull to the ground

— Has the foot quickness to move laterally side to side in a shuffle

THE BAD

— Thick frame causes him to sit high in his stance, susceptible to power rushes

— Size limits ability to pick up blocks in space and change direction quickly

— Can get caught leaning into his blocks

— Forward blocking motion can cause him to fall off blocks at times

— Latching onto defender can lead to holding penalties if he’s not careful

BIO

— Sixth-year senior from Tallahassee, Fla.

— Nicknamed “Escalade” by his teammates due to his imposing presence

— Sports management major

— Zero-star recruit coming out of high school by Rivals

— Attended Georgia Military College out of high school

— Played 11 games in 2019 at offensive tackle

— Didn’t play in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic

— Transferred to NC State ahead of the 2021 season

— Saw action in two games in 2021 as a reserve

— Started eight games in 2022 at left tackle, taking over for Ickey Ekwonu

— Started at left tackle in 13 games in 2023 and totaled 51 pancake blocks

— Started at left tackle in 12 games in 2024

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Anthony Belton took the long road to get to the NFL, but it’s definitely prepared the 6053, 345-pound blocker for the next level. Belton started his college career at Georgia Military College before transferring to NC State in 2021, taking over for former first-round pick Ickey Ekwonu at left tackle in 2022 and became a fixture there for the next three seasons.

When you pop in Belton’s tape, you see a hulking offensive tackle who has the bulk, size, and frame you desire at the NFL level. Belton uses that bulk well in the run game, playing with a nasty demeanor you love to see in offensive linemen. He looks to take his man out of the play while blocking through the echo of the whistle. Watch the clips of Belton below pancaking defenders, showcasing his size, strength, and effort to finish plays in the running game.

Belton plays with the mindset of a finisher, looking to grind his competition into the turf as a run blocker and in pass protection. Watch Belton below take his opponent to the turf. Driving his right hand through the defender’s chest, he tosses him with his left arm, using his torque to pancake the defender and finish on top.

Belton’s sheer size and power when he’s on the move make him an imposing down blocker who can wash defenders out of their gap when he makes contact. Check out the clips below of Belton escorting multiple defenders out of the play, doing so against an edge rusher and an interior defensive lineman. He climbs to the second level to pick up the linebacker in the final clip.

Belton is capable of climbing to the second level of the defense to pick up linebackers and safeties, showing sneaky athleticism for his size. Watch the clip below of Belton combo blocking with the guard to drive the defensive lineman back five yards. He takes him into the lap of the linebacker, whom Belton also picks up, to spring the runner for a touchdown.

When it comes to pass protection, Belton can be aggressive at trying to get hands on the defender early, using his length and size to win the rep. This can cause him to shoot his hands and get too far over his toes or too upright, leading to leverage issues. You see two clips below of Belton shooting himself into a defender but still finishing the block. In the second rep, we see Belton get pushed back initially, but he gathers himself and topples the defender to the turf.

Belton is relatively quick out of his stance as a pass protector and establishes the depth of the pocket early with hands at the ready. He dominated in the 1-on-1 drills during the Senior Bowl, and you see that same skill set on tape, combining patience and aggressiveness for some fun highlights where he serves up his pancakes.

CONCLUSION

Anthony Belton isn’t getting a lot of love in this tackle class, but after a strong Senior Bowl performance — and the more you dive into his tape — there’s a lot to like from the sixth-year senior. His sheer size and play demeanor make him a plus run blocker. His athleticism at that size and experience make him a competent pass protector as well, one who can develop more with better leverage and not getting ahead of himself to establish contact. Belton may go in the middle rounds of the draft, but I can see him securing a starting job sooner than later at tackle, or kick inside to be a pumped-up guard much like Mekhi Becton did for the Philadelphia Eagles this season.

When coming up with a pro comp for Belton, JC Latham of the Tennessee Titans comes to mind as another hulking offensive tackle with a filled-out frame and similar play demeanor. Latham has the combination of size and movement skills to be an effective run blocker, driving defenders into the turf. He also has good footwork at that size, making him at hopeful franchise left tackle in the league as Belton possess plenty of similar characteristics.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have two former first-round picks at tackle with Broderick Jones and Troy Fautanu. Neither has yet to prove himself as a long-term starter and Belton could be selected in the middle round of the draft to become the Steelers’ swing tackle, at worst. Given his size and play style, many also expect that Belton could kick inside to guard and carve out a strong career there, giving Pittsburgh a potentially versatile guy who can provide depth and competition at both spots.

Projection: Day 2

Depot Draft Grade: 8.3 Future Quality Starter (2nd Round)

Games Watched: at North Carolina (2024), vs Duke (2024), at Cal (2024), Vs Tennessee (2024)