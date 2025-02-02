2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Iowa State CB Darien Porter

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft takes place, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Iowa State CB, Darien Porter.

#10 DARIEN PORTER, CB, IOWA STATE (rSR) – 6023, 197 lbs.

Senior Bowl

Measurements

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Darien Porter 6023/197 8 7/8 33 1/4 79 1/2 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

The Good

— Very good height and weight

— Elite speed; should challenge for fastest at the Combine

— Good footwork and patience in Press

— Carries the deep route well, playing in phase

— Gets his hands in the catch radius

— Good awareness of route combinations

— Willing contributor in the run game; very good as force player

— Can match up with TE’s or used to blitz

— Very good special team player blocking kicks and as a gunner

The Bad

— Relatively inexperienced at the position switching to defense three years ago

— Didn’t start a lot of games in his career

— Struggles in Off Man coverage to meet and match routes

— High cut body type with tight hips in space

— Can get bendy against route break points in space

— Spacing in underneath Zone can improve

— Looks over outside shoulder on deep throws

— Aim point on tackles too low at times

Bio

— Career: 51 tackles, 33 solo, 2 TFL, 3 INT for 5 yards, 6 PBU, 5 blocked kicks

— 2024: 18 tackles, 12 solo, 2 TFL, 3 INT for 5 yards, 2 PBU, 2 blocked kicks

— 63 games/ 7 starts

— Began career at wide receiver before switching to defense in 2022

— Served as captain in five games in 2024

— Over 960 special teams snaps

— In high school, two-time state champion in the 400 meter in track and field

— Senior Bowl invitee

— 2024 honorable mention All-Big 12

— Birthday – 1/6/2001 (24)

Tape Breakdown

Darien Porter is a 6th year player who switched to defense three years ago. He has very good height and weight with good athleticism and elite speed. He is an outside corner who played on both sides of the defense and was utilized in Zone and Man coverages.

Against the pass, in Press Man coverage he played primarily without a jam. Using his athleticism, good footwork, and good patience to match the receiver and carry him in phase down the field. He has the speed to run with anyone on the deep ball and solid change of direction to mirror comeback routes. At his size, he is capable of matching up with tight ends as well. He was occasionally used to blitz from the Press alignment and has the acceleration to get into the backfield quickly.

In the deep Zone, he displays good awareness of route combination and solid mental processing of receivers entering and exiting his area. He gets good depth and can cover ground quickly with his speed.

In the short area Zone covering the flat and curl, he is solid with his depth and spacing with solid awareness of the routes in his area. His size, length and athleticism are benefits when quarterbacks try to throw over him. When in off coverage, his click and close ability is solid overall.

When the ball is in the air, he is good at getting his head around and finding the ball. Again, his length comes into play, and he displays good effort and consistency to get his hands into the catch zone.

Against the run, he is a willing participant and very good managing his assignment. He is very good being the force player on the outside to funnel the ball back to teammates. As a tackler, he is solid overall and will wrap up ball carriers. His pursuit effort is very good, and he will chase the ball fifty yards down the field.

Porter tackling in space.

Using his speed to chase downfield.

With nearly 1,000 special team snaps he is in rare company. He is also quite effective with five career blocked kicks (four punts, one field goal). Additionally, he is a very good gunner on the punt team.

Blocking a field goal with his face and then recovering his own blocked punt.

In off Man coverage or in a matchup Zone, he has adequate change of direction and can be too physical at the break point. When in these scenarios, his hip flip is adequate leading to forward bending and putting him off balance. In off coverage, he does look unsure at times and will drift inside too much. When making a play on the ball he often will look for the ball over his outside shoulder which is awkward and less effective. When tackling, he will go ankle hunting rather than using his size.

He can be handsy on some routes and in the second clip he gets crossed over on the deep route.

Here his able to make a play on the ball but turns over the outside shoulder.

Conclusion

Overall, Porter is an outside corner with very good height, weight, length, and elite speed. He has experience playing on both sides of the field and in Zone and Man coverages. His mental processing is solid and good awareness of route combinations. He tracks the ball well and is good getting in the catch zone to disrupt the receiver. He executes his assignment in the run game, is a willing tackler and displays very good effort across the field.

Areas to improve include improving his technique in off coverage to anticipate and react to routes, keeping his spacing at optimal levels in Zone coverage and becoming more consistent with his tackling technique.

Porter is raw as a defender and still developing his ability. Being an older prospect with development still needed is an unfortunate combination. However, players with his size and speed are always going to garner attention. There is a lot to like here. His best fit would be in a scheme using a combination of Cover 3 and Press Man. He may not start right away but he can be used in sub packages on the outside or to match up with tight ends. Additionally, he’ll be a core special teamer right away.

For a player comp, I’ll go with probably the most obvious, Tariq Woolen. He too began as a wide receiver had elite speed, impressive length, and room to improve.

Projection: Day Two

Depot Draft Grade: 8.0 Potential Starter/Good Backup (3rd Round)

Games Watched: 2024 – At Iowa, Vs UCF, at Kansas, At Kansas State, Vs Arizona State