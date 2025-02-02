2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Maryland WR Tai Felton

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Maryland WR Tai Felton.

#10 Tai Felton/WR Maryland – 6005, 186 pounds (Senior)

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Tai Felton 6005/186 8 7/8 30 1/2 72 3/4 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

The Good

– Good height with frame to add weight

– Sure-handed, plucks away from frame and consistently catches the ball cleanly without bobbles or juggles

– Reliable over the middle, makes tough catches between the numbers, and is reliable on possession downs

– Tracks ball with plus body control

– Plucks throws over his head

– Consistent post-catch player who gets YAC, is able to break tackles, and shows play strength to fight for yards

– Quick to the tuck, gets upfield and brings ball in immediately, doesn’t have to slow down for the ball underneath

– Can drop hips and change direction, smooth player overall

– Flashes burst top of stem once he gets speed going

– Positional flexibility and moved around offense, can play inside/out

– Willing to block

– Excellent production and regarded as leader

– Special teams/coverage background and value

The Bad

– Small hands and lacks length for frame

– Inconsistent finishing plays vertically

– Isn’t a burner with top-end athletic traits

– Struggles to sustain blocks and falls off too easily

– Too easily bumped off route by underneath zone defenders

– Isn’t a great leaper to go up and get the football

– Must work on releases to get off the line

– Underneath threat for most of 2024 season (no higher than 11.6 YPC in a game over final eight, under 10 in five of them)

– Upside may be capped

Bio

– Turns 22 in March of 2025

– 31 career college starts

– Career: 172 receptions, 2,207 yards (12.8 YPC) 17 TDs, seven 100-plus yard performances

– Six career kick returns, two punt returns

– 2024: 96 receptions, 1,124 yards 9 TDs; receptions are single-season school record

– One of four Terps in school history with a 1,000-yard season

– 2024 Third-Team AP All-American, First-Team All-Big Ten

– Team captain in 2024

– 559 wide snaps in 2024, 204 in slot

– Over 60 punt coverage snaps across 2023 and 2024, had seven tackles (six solo) in 2023 while logging 45 snaps on kick coverage

– Tore ACL in left knee senior year of high school returning punt

– Three-star recruit from Ashburn, Virginia, chose Maryland over Virginia, Pitt, Nebraska, Virginia Tech, and several other schools; intended to go to Virginia Tech, but program pulled offer after ACL tear

– Listed at 165 pounds coming out of high school

– Favorite athlete is Kobe Bryant

– Coaches note his confidence improved throughout his college career, especially following a four-day trip to Exos Sports Performance Training in Florida, though still regarded as a quiet personality

– Had chances to transfer schools but chose to remain at Maryland for entire career

Tape Breakdown

Tai Felton was Virginia Tech-bound before an ACL tear during his senior season of high school changed that plan. Maryland offered him last but wasn’t turned away by the injury. After sitting behind talented Terps receivers for two seasons, he cracked the lineup and broke out his senior year.

Felton has strong hands and consistently made plays over the middle. He is tall but isn’t the biggest guy, with smaller hands and below-average length for his frame, but you wouldn’t know it on the tape. Felton catches the ball cleanly and in traffic across the middle. He shows break tackle ability and toughness post-catch, making the first defender miss and grinding out yards.

The school trusted him in big situations, a go-to on third down, and he ran a full route tree. The tape shows him making plays at every level of the field, from tunnel screens to go-routes.

Still, Felton does his best work underneath in the short-medium passing game. He has to work on releases, stay on track, and avoid getting jammed or rerouted, and he can miss out on contested chances downfield.

He’s a smooth athlete but not especially dynamic or explosive. As a blocker, there’s effort but he struggles to sustain and falls off given his still wiry frame, even if he’s gotten bigger and stronger after spending four years at Maryland.

Conclusion

Overall, Tai Felton is a dependable receiver who shows toughness and willingness to make plays in traffic. He’s not a supreme athlete, but solid and can carve out a role making plays over the middle on slants and crossers. His blocking could stand to improve if he sees more action in the slot, and he won’t be the most nuanced route-runner there.

He’s a good player but not a great one. He will likely begin his career as a reserve player looking to make an impact on special teams. Fortunately, he has a resume doing that his last two years at Maryland, even while making an impact as a starting receiver, and that will help his NFL transition.

My NFL comp is Russell Gage.

Projection: Early-Mid Day Three

Depot Draft Grade: 6.8 – Fifth Round (Backup/Special Teamer)

Games Watched: vs Michigan State (2024), vs USC (2024), at Minnesota (2024), at Penn State (2024)