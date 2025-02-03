2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: UNLV WR Ricky White III

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on UNLV wide receiver Ricky White III.

No. 11 RICKY WHITE IIII, WR, UNLV (Senior) — 6004, 179 POUNDS

-2025 East-West Shrine Bowl participant

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Ricky White III 6004/179 8 7/8″ 31 3/4″ 76 1/4″ 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

THE GOOD

-Sound route runner who has full route tree at his disposal

-Separates late in routes when working downfield, and has a good feel for when to adjust routes based on coverages

-Game-breaker after the catch; has good peripheral vision and sets up defenders with subtle moves. Understands angles and spacing with the ball in his hands

-Shows comfort playing inside or outside, and has varying releases to win regardless of alignment

-Willing blocker that mixes it up in traffic despite thinner frame

-Special teams demon; willing to do whatever is asked of him on special teams. Blocked four punts in 2024

-Good straight-line speed to threaten vertically; can take the top off of defenses

-Great production last two seasons despite limited QB play

THE BAD

-Rail-thin frame

-Didn’t seem much press coverage at UNLV, but play strength is a concern when challenged at the line

-Lacks explosiveness into and out of his breaks; tends to round off cuts as route runner, allowing defenders to get back into play at times in quick game

-Struggles to make plays in contested-catch situations; needs to show better ability to finish through contact

-Doesn’t use his hands well at the LOS to help with release; needs to develop that part of his game

BIO

-Named the 2024 Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Year, as well as a first-team receiver

-Finished 2024 season with 79 receptions for 1,041 yards and 11 touchdowns, added four blocked punts on special teams

-First receiver in UNLV history to have two 1,000-yard receiving seasons

-Third-team All-American in 2023, second-team All-American in 2024

-Had five 100-yard games in 2024 for the Runnin’ Rebels.

-Finished career with 2,769 receiving yards and 22 touchdowns on 188 receptions, averaging 14.7 yards per catch

-Spent 2020 and 2021 seasons at Michigan State, where he redshirted in 2021 before transferring to UNLV for 2022 season

-Former 3-star recruit coming out of high school in Marietta, Georgia that chose Michigan State over Kansas, Appalachian State, Georgia State, Georgia Tech and Tennessee.

TAPE BREAKDOWN

In a deep and talented wide receiver class, guys need to have something that separates them. For UNLV wide receiver Ricky White III, that just so happens to be his work on special teams.

That doesn’t mean he’s not a high-end wide receiver prospect either, because he’s equally as good of a receiver as he is on special teams, making him a unique package in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Originally attending Michigan State in 2020 and 2021, White transferred to UNLV and put up an impressive two-year run with the Runnin’ Rebels in Las Vegas, recording back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons to make school history. In the process, he was also named the 2024 Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Year after blocking four punts and taking one back for a touchdown this past season.

His work alone on special teams will have him playing a prominent role right away as a rookie no matter where he lands. He has a nose for the football on special teams and can create splash plays in a big way in that phase of the game. He did it time and time again in 2024 despite teams knowing how dangerous he was.

As a receiver, though, White has a lot to work with. He doesn’t explode out of his breaks as a route runner and tends to round things off at times, but there’s some moments on tape of him being a dynamic route runner, winning with precision in his routes to create separation and make for big plays.

Look at that route against Utah State last season. He has the cornerback in a spin cycle trying to find him.

That’s good movement from White in and out of his cuts. He’s precise, changes directions in the blink of an eye, and is able to work himself wide open for the catch on the perimeter. That type of work as a route runner is very clearly in his game. At times, though, he can round things off and lose that precision as a router runner, which allows defenders to get back into phase.

In the quick game, particularly on slants, White is dynamic.

Notice he doesn’t use his hands at all to stay clean on the quick releases to win inside on the slants. It’s all footwork, setting the cornerback up to the outside with a jab step and a head fake, and then he’s able to burst inside, find himself wide open and walk into the end zone.

You will also notice that neither cornerback from Utah State or Syracuse put a hand on White in that instance. It’s a question about his game because he didn’t face press coverage much, if at all, in 2024. He’ll face that some in the NFL, and with his smaller frame and his lack of hand usage within his releases, he’s going to have to figure it out quickly.

Fortunately for White, he should be able to align all over the offensive formation, which will allow him to play some in the slot, avoiding some press coverage situations.

He’s at his best when he’s able to get free releases and work across the formation in space. He has a great feel for space and pace within his routes, knows when to throttle down to not run into coverage, and can show his quarterback his numbers to make plays in the passing game.

Watch the way he throttles down here against Utah State on the crossing route. He knows if he continues to run across the formation he’s going to run himself into coverage. So, he throttles down here, shows the quarterback his numbers and is able to make a play in traffic deep in his own end.

It’s heady stuff from the UNLV product.

Where White is going to be really intriguing to watch in the NFL is after the catch. During his time in Las Vegas, White was dynamic with the football in his hands.

He has good peripheral vision to see defenders coming into his zone, is able to quickly change directions without losing speed, and glides when he’s at top speed. That clip against Syracuse is what White showed quite a bit when he was able to get the ball in stride and in space.

White has some physicality to his game, too, and can break tackles.

That’s one heck of a finish from White against Utah State. He sets up the defensive back well on the stop route by selling vertical and creates good separation. After that, the inside step after the catch sets up the cornerback for White to bounce back outside.

He’s able to step through a tackle and the finishes through contact, diving into the end zone for the score.

He’s not a big, strong receiver, but he finds ways to make plays with the football in his hands time and time again.

CONCLUSION

Entering the 2024 season with quite a bit of hype after an impressive 2023 season, Ricky White III delivered once again, not only as a receiver, but as a special teams weapon, too. That’s put him firmly on the NFL’s radar as a valuable commodity at the position in a loaded wide receiver class in the 2025 NFL Draft.

White has a good size, a developed route tree, is dynamic after the catch and can change games in the blink of an eye on special teams. He needs to add some weight and strength to his frame, but there’s a lot to work with when it comes to what White brings to the table at the position.

He profiles best as a Z receiver that attacks downfield, either vertically or on crossing routes, feasting in space. He can handle a role on the boundary or in the slot, and could be a significant piece in an offense that needs YAC. He’ll have an impact right away on special teams, too, as a guy that will make plays in kick and punt block, and even on kick coverage, too.

Projection: Late Day 2

Depot Draft Grade: 8.0 – Potential Starter/Good Backup

Games Watched: Houston (2024), Fresno State (2024), Syracuse (2024), Utah State (2024), Oregon State (2024)