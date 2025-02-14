2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Georgia DL Nazir Stackhouse

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Georgia defensive lineman Nazir Stackhouse.

No. 78, NAZIR STACKHOUSE, DL, GEORGIA (Redshirt Senior) — 6-3, 320 POUNDS

-2025 East-West Shrine Bowl participant

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Nazir Stackhouse 6-3, 320 N/A N/A N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

THE GOOD

-Consistently stands up opposing offensive linemen, clogging up space in the run game

-Old-school NT who is able to anchor and tie up blockers, allowing linebackers behind him to roam freely

-Plays with good leverage, able to lock out and control linemen in run game

-Shows good awareness in run game; plays with effort to run down LOS and track to make plays

-Flashes ability to stack and shed with power, tossing linemen aside to make plays

-Able to play through contact as a run defender; makes plays in gaps time and time again with linemen on him

-Good feel for down blocks and traps; able to stay square to LOS and anchor

THE BAD

-Very limited as a pass rusher; doesn’t have a real plan, sacks come due to effort rather than moves

-Trouble at times staying balanced when rushing the passer and playing the run; a lot of stumbles on tape

-Can be slow to disengage off blocks; some reps on tape where he doesn’t know where ball is as it goes right by him

-Limited mostly to 1-tech moving forward; moved up and down DL at Georgia but not all that impactful

-Production at Georgia wasn’t what many would expect with 42 consecutive starts

BIO

-Played in 59 career games across five seasons at Georgia, starting 42 consecutive games to close his career

-Finished Georgia career with 96 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, one interception and two passes defensed

– Second-team All-SEC in 2022 and 2023

-Played key role along defensive line for back-to-back national championship teams in 2022 and 2023

-Became a TikTok star while at Georgia with more than 60,000 followers; parlayed that into a popular cooking show on YouTube

-Diagnosed with narcolepsy, the neurological disorder that makes it difficult to regulate sleep and wake cycles

-Four-star recruit coming out of high school

-Born April 18, 2002; turns 23 before 2025 NFL Draft

TAPE BREAKDOWN

In a deep defensive line class, guys with good resumes are going to get lost in the shuffle. That could be a guy like Georgia’s Nazir Stackhouse this year.

Coming out of Georgia where he started 42 consecutive games to close his career along a loaded defensive line, Stackhouse isn’t getting much buzz. Part of that is due to his lack of production and style of play, but when popping on the tape, Stackhouse profiles as a stout run defender who can eat up blockers and let linebackers roam free behind him.

He’s a very unselfish player who plays his part well.

If you’re looking for an explosive, eye-popping defensive lineman, Stackhouse isn’t your guy. He’s a good athlete, but he’s not flashy. He just plays his role so well, is fundamentally sound and is rarely out of his gap.

He is stout at the line of scrimmage and can rarely be moved off the spot 1-on-1. He won’t make many tackles because that’s not a huge part of his game, but he’ll flash the ability to make plays in the run game when the moment calls for it.

Here against LSU, Stackhouse does a good job of sifting through the trash to find the ball carrier and make the stick at the LOS.

Stackhouse plays with good leverage in the run game. Watch the way he’s able to create torque here as he locks out. Then, he’s able to find the ball, shed and make the stop for a short gain.

For all the good moments of Stackhouse making plays like these, there are moments on tape where he just looks lost against the run.

Same game against Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff, just a few plays prior. Watch as he doesn’t shed or even locate the ball as Notre Dame QB Riley Leonard goes racing by for a big gain.

Still, for some of Stackhouse’s negatives against the run, there’s a lot of good.

He has some moments on tape where he stumbles and looks out of sorts, but he’s always shown the ability to take on blocks, flow down the line and make plays, much like he does here against Ole Miss.

You can see the athleticism, Stackhouse able to stay on his feet and continue to run down the line, stringing out the play. That’s a nice finish from Stackhouse here, too.

Similar play here against Kentucky in 2023.

Offensive linemen just aren’t going to displace Stackhouse in the run game. He plays with good pad level, stays square to the line of scrimmage and is able to hold his ground. He splits this double-team well and has the wherewithal to make the run stop.

As a pass rusher, you’re not going to get much from Stackhouse. But he does have good power in his hands and upper body to flash at times. He just needs to tap into it more.

Nice rep here against Ole Miss as Stackhouse tosses the center aside. You can see he stumbles again, but he’s able to gather himself and finish the play.

Look how he rag dolls Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart for the sack.

But for some of the good you get as a pass rusher, there’s equal bad.

This pass rush was going nowhere. Stackhouse is slow off the ball, stands straight up and loses his footing when he tries to rush. After that, the center has him locked up and tosses him around for the win on the rep.

CONCLUSION

If you’re looking for a two-run, run-stopping defensive lineman who can handle 0- and 1-tech, and brings some power and a good resume from an elite program, Nazir Stackhouse is your guy. He’s an old-school defensive lineman, one who thrives off of tying up blockers to allow linebackers to roam behind him.

He doesn’t have much production across 59 games at Georgia, but the tape shows a stout run defender who plays with good leverage and power and is rarely out of his gap. With the shift back toward a run-heavy approach in the NFL, a defensive lineman like Stackhouse who doesn’t offer much in the way of pass rushing is finding himself more valuable once again.

I see Stackhouse landing in a three-man front defense, handling the 0- and 1-tech role as a two-down lineman, helping shore up run defense. He can slide out and give some passable reps at the 3- and 5-tech, but he’s best suited over the center or in the A gaps. He reminds me a lot of former Steelers defensive lineman Nick Eason, an unselfish, dependable depth player throughout his career.

Projection: Late Day 3

Depot Draft Grade: 6.6 Backup/Special Teamer

Games Watched: South Carolina (2023), Ole Miss (2023), Missouri (2023), LSU (2023), Kentucky (2023), Notre Dame (2024), Ole Miss (2024)