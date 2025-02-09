2025 NFL Draft

2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Oregon OT Josh Conerly

Josh Conerly Scouting Report

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Oregon OT Josh Conerly.

#76 Josh Conerly/OT Oregon – 6041, 313 pounds (Junior)

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan
Josh Conerly 6041/313 10 3/8 34 81
40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone
N/A N/A N/A N/A
Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press
N/A N/A N/A

The Good

– Great athletic ability
– Light on feet and can cover ground quickly pulling or in space
– Explosive out of stance
– Great reach-blocking ability due to athleticism
– Strong punch to control defenders
– Blocks very well in space
– Great body positioning in run and screen game
– Good upper body play strength
– Encouraging recovery after getting beat
– Good use of hands and hand fighting in pass protection
– Gets to second level fast and effective
– Dominates weaker rushers
– Great help on double teams and picking up stunts
– Smart player who finds assignment quickly
– Love his attack-first mindset in the run game
– Good grip strength; when he attaches, the rep is won
– Smooth, confident mover in kick step with great technique
– Displays great play strength in the run game

The Bad

– Can lunge forward, causing him to whiff
– Average anchor, which allows him to be bull-rushed
– Can place hands outside pads and hold
– Stronger rushers can overpower him due to average base
– Can overset when threatened by speed
– Needs to finish plays harder after initial win

Bio

– 28 games started across three years at Oregon
– 2024: In 521 pass block snaps, he allowed 1 sack, 2 QB hits, and 6 hurries
– Was named First Team All-American and First Team All-Big 10 in 2024
– Led his team to 34.62 points per game
– Anchored his offense to a Big 10 Championship and a Rose Bowl Appearance
– 2023: In 540 pass block snaps, he allowed 1 sack, 2 QB hits, and 14 hurries
– Was named All-Pac 12 honorable mention
– Appeared in 13 games as a freshman, being an extra offensive lineman in jumbo packages
– Consensus five-star recruit and a top 15 player nationally by 247Sports
– Consensus top recruit in Washington out of Rainer Beach High School and a top 3 tackle nationally
– Selected to the All-American Bowl and Polynesian Bowl
– Lettered 4 years in football and played basketball as well
– Committed to Oregon over USC and Washington
– Played running back as a 6’1, 240-pound freshman before transitioning to offensive line

Tape Breakdown

Due to his impressive athleticism, Josh Conerly Jr will make his way in the NFL. On tape, he gets out of his stance with such a burst that gives him a head start on most plays. He moves so well, pulling and down the field, that I think teams will want to run outside-zone and crack toss behind him many times. His reach-blocking ability is the most impressive, as he gets to his spot with such speed and walls off the defender from having any chance to make a tackle. This example vs. Ohio State shows off what most of his mid/outside zone plays start like. One thing I do not like is how he can give up after the initial win, but the key here is his explosive athleticism off the ball.

He will thrive in a zone-heavy offense, but he is a great gap scheme blocker as well. His body positioning puts him in constant winning positions, and he plays aggressively to control defenders with a strong punch. The way he gets to the second level also speaks to his athletic ability. When he gets to those smaller defenders, he will hunt them down. Conerly Jr can be seen lunging at times, putting a lot of his weight on his toes, which can cause him to whiff, but overall, his technique in the run game, paired with his athleticism, makes me confident he can thrive at the next level.

While Conerly Jr’s play in the run game is what shines on film, he is no slouch in pass protection as well. When he is matched up against weaker rushers, he is dominant. The guys that do not possess the play strength to bull rush him have trouble using their hands to get around him, as his hand fighting skills shine on film. His initial placement of hands makes me nervous because they are seen being outside the shoulder pads, which can lead to holding calls, but the way he uses his hands to fit inside and control defenders is encouraging. The coolest thing about Conerly Jr. in pass protection is the technique of his kick step. He has only played offensive line for 6 years, but he looks like a robot every kick step, which is very effective. He gets great depth, and it looks the same every time. On this play, he is matched up with a weaker pass rusher and shows off his great technique and strong upper body.

Going back to Conerly Jr. ’s hand fighting ability, his recovery is impressive as well. He can get beat using speed at times because he oversets, but he can get back into position effectively using his good athleticism. Against the freaky athlete Abdul Carter, Conerly Jr. gets beat by half a step but uses his strong upper body to get back into position and push him out of the play.

While Conerly Jr is great against weaker, speedier defenders, what worries me is his anchor against powerful rushers. He can be seen getting bullrushed because of his weaker base, which is how he gets beat most of his losses. This can hinder him from being an elite pass protector, but he can also continue to get stronger at the next level. On this play, he gets pushed back into his quarterback, which makes it a tougher window to throw through.

Conclusion

Josh Conerly Jr. is a great athlete who shines in run blocking and is effective in pass protection. His technique is great overall, with some tweaks that need to happen, but those are all coachable issues. I think he can be an elite run blocker due to his quick feet and aggressive attack mindset, and he will be a positive pass protector due to his hand-fighting and recovery. He can continue working on his lower body strength, which will only improve as he gets older. My player comp for him is a better Duane Brown.

Projection: Late Day 1
Depot Draft Grade: 8.9 – First Round (Year 1 Quality Starter)
Games Watched: vs Ohio State (1) (2024), vs Michigan (2024), vs Penn State (2024), vs Ohio State (2) (2024).

