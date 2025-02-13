2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: William & Mary OT Charles Grant

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on William & Mary offensive lineman Charles Grant.

#60 CHARLES GRANT, OT, WILLIAM & MARY (SR) – 6040, 300 lbs.

Measurements

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Charles Grant 6040/300 N/A N/A N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

The Good

— Solid size and length (unofficial measurements)

— Highly decorated at FCS level

— Very good athleticism and snap quickness

— Good balance and depth in his pass sets

— Very good punch timing and placement with hands

— Counters well; his hands are active and consistently fighting

— Very good awareness on stunts, twists, and blitzes

— Very good quickness to Reach block and cut off linebackers

— Plays with good aggressiveness to move his opponent and finish blocks

— Dominated competition and swallowed up defenders

The Bad

— Level of competition

— Despite adding 60 pounds, he is still light for the next level

— Pad level occasionally too high

— Quick pass rushers can stress him across his face

— Skip step while pulling can be quicker

— Poor timing on cut blocks

— Locating defender on screens can improve

— Keeping hands inside on second-level blocks

Bio

— Career: 50 games/41 starts

— 2024: FCS AFCA All-American; Walter Camp All-American; All-CAA first-team

— 2023: FCS AFCA All-American; All-CAA first team

— 2023: Allowed just one sack on 334 pass-blocking snaps and graded better than 90 percent in seven games

— 2022; HERO Sports All-America Sophomore Team; All-CAA First Team

— 2022: Did not allow a sack; Helped W&M rank third nationally in rushing (265.8)

— Senior Bowl invitee (did not attend – undetermined reason)

— In high school, earned All-State honors as a wrestler

— 2023: joined Be The Match bone marrow search and donated after being a match

— Went to the same high school, Churchland, as former Steeler Arthur Moats

Tape Breakdown

Charles Grant is a multiyear FCS All-American at left tackle. He has solid height and weight, though those numbers are unofficial at this time. Reportedly, he added fifteen pounds before his final season. He has very good athleticism, which was a benefit in the Zone heavy run scheme he played in, and he has allowed just two sacks since 2022.

As a pass blocker, he has good snap quickness and get good depth in his kick slide. He plays with solid pad level, good balance, and good patience to mirror his assignment. With very good hand placement, punch timing and play strength he is consistent keeping defenders off his frame. Occasionally, he will also use quick sets and show similar positive results.

He uses his hands well to counter and refit to disallow an advantage to his opponent. In his pass set, he will use chops and is very good at being the first to make contact. He has good hand and core strength to lock on and torque pass rushers. His anchor was very good against FCS competition.

He displayed very good awareness of twists and stunts in passing off and picking up defenders. Additionally, when uncovered, he used his drag hand well to locate where help was needed inside while hunting for late rushers. Blitzers were consistently shut down. On screens, he showed good agility and was solid at locating defenders.

As a run blocker, on outside Zone runs, he displayed good snap quickness with very good burst and quickness to execute backside reach blocks to create cutback lanes. On the frontside, he generated good movement with strength and leverage and finished the block.

On Down blocks, he displaces linemen with good burst and aggressiveness. On Combo blocks, he gets a good push with a gallop step before using good timing to climb to the second level. Once there, he locks on and swallows up second-level defenders.

He has the speed and quickness to release to the second level at the snap and cut off the frontside or backside linebacker.

In space, he shows his athleticism to lead and locate to create a lane. They also used him in an unbalanced line or swapped him with the tight end to pull and lead block.

His pad level is a touch high, and at the next level, power rushers could potentially pose an issue. Quicker pass rushers had a few reps crossing his face that got him off balance. When pulling, his footwork is a little slow when skipping laterally. On Cut blocks, he displayed poor timing and effectiveness. On second-level blocks, the hands get outside the defenders.

The defender cuts inside, leading to a holding call.

The hands are wrapped around the linebacker leading to the flag.

Conclusion

Overall, Grant is of solid size, and his length also looks good. He has very good athleticism and quickness. His snap quickness, play strength, and patience help to mirror and sustain in pass protection. His punch timing and placement of his hands are very good, and he consistently works to refit as needed. Twists, stunts, and recognizing blitzers highlight his very good awareness. He has the quickness and agility to play in a Zone scheme and the aggressiveness and strength on Power runs.

Areas to improve include more consistent pad level, recognizing rushers coming across his face, and timing on cut blocks. Displaying more quickness while pulling and effectiveness on screens would be beneficial. Additionally, he will probably need to add some weight to put more sand in the pants.

The jump from FCS to the NFL is always a question, but Grant’s athleticism and technique are impressive. He arrived at William & Mary at 240 pounds, so he has come a long way. The wrestling background is also helpful. There will be many questions to answer, including whether he can play right tackle or move inside to guard. The tools are there to play the left tackle spot, and that is where he should stay.

His best fit is in a Zone scheme, where he can use his quickness, athleticism, and aggressiveness. He can be a swing tackle initially, with the potential to start in a year or two.

For a player comp, I will give you Terron Armstead. Also coming from the FCS level, he is very athletic, showed quickness as a run blocker, and used his length and mental processing well as a pass blocker.

Projection: Late Day Two/Early Day Three

Depot Draft Grade: 7.6 Potential Starter/Good Backup (Late 3rd Round/Early 4th Round)

Games Watched: 2024 – Vs VMI, At Coastal Carolina, Vs Hampton, At Towson, At Richmond