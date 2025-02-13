2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Georgia RB Trevor Etienne

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Georgia RB Trevor Etienne.

#1 Trevor Etienne/RB Georgia – 5084, 202 pounds (Junior)

Measurements

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Trevor Etienne 5084/202 9 5/8 29 1/4 69 1/2 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

THE GOOD

– Good hand size for position and relative to frame

– Quick player with good short-area movement, able to jump cut and make defenders miss

– Feet allow him to create behind the LOS

– Shows speed to turn the corner

– Good zone runner who reads flow well and has vision to pick the lane, presses the hole well

– Gets vertical once he puts his foot in the ground

– Fights hard for extra yards, more toughness in his game than you’d expect

– Willing pass protector who gets square

– Natural hands catcher out of the backfield who caught fair amount of passes, especially in 2024

– Young without much mileage

– Some kick return value

– Athletic DNA

The Bad

– Undersized and thin frame

– Lacks power to break tackles, easily wrapped up by defenders, and not an asset in short-yardage moments

– Doesn’t show consistent second gear to break away into open field, good but not great speed

– Can outpace blockers on gap/toss schemes

– Ran basic route tree (flats/OTB routes)

– Lack of size makes him prone to getting overwhelmed in pass pro

– Average college production and career didn’t progress

– Was never his team’s workhorse back and never led his college team in carries

– Injury and off-field concerns

Bio

– One of youngest players in draft, doesn’t turn 21 until July

– 33 career games (10 starts, nine at Georgia)

– Career: 371 carries, 2,018 yards (5.6 YPC) 23 TDs, 62 receptions, 432 yards 1 TD

– 26 career kick returns, 24.8-yard average (all in 2022-2023)

– Spent 2022 and 2023 at Florida before transferring to Georgia for the 2024 season

– Four-star recruit from Jennings, Louisiana; chose Florida over Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, LSU, and several other big-time schools

– Entered transfer portal Dec. 7, 2023, committed to Georgia Dec. 24, 2023; committed to Bulldogs in hopes of going on playoff run and once said he could be “Running Back 2 on a losing team or possibly be a Running Back 1 and win a natty”

– One career game of 20-plus carries, three career 100-yard rushing performances (all with Florida, two in 2022)

– Rushed for 1,344 yards and 20 TDs senior year of HS, averaged 12.3 YPC (109 carries), four games with 200-plus yards; caught five touchdowns as a HS sophomore, played some QB senior year as injury fill-in (1 TD, 5 INTs); had eight special teams TDs on kicks and punt returns

– Four career fumbles in college (two in 2024)

– Older brother is Jacksonville Jaguars RB and 2021 first-round pick Travis Etienne

– Missed three games with rib injury in 2024; missed game with shoulder injury in 2023; broke leg in August, 2018; suffered ankle injury freshman year of HS

– Holder on extra points in HS

– Arrested for DUI in March 2024; pleaded no contest to reckless driving, pled guilty to possession of alcohol as a minor, and DUI charges were dismissed; placed on 12 months probation, fined, and had to take classes along with 40 hours of community service

– Was suspended by team for 2024 season opener because of the arrest/charges

Tape Breakdown

Trevor Etienne opted to create his own path instead of following his older brother Travis and committing to Clemson. He spent two years at Florida before transferring to Georgia hoping for more winning and playing time. He had a consistent career and showed good short-area quickness, being able to jump-cut and make defenders miss in tight.

He also shows good vision on zone schemes, able to pick the hole and get upfield.

His speed is good, though he’s not nearly as fast as his brother. It creates plenty of solid runs but not as many home runs as you’d like to see, even knowing he played against quality competition.

With a slight frame, Etienne doesn’t possess much power. He runs tough, and shoulder tackles and defenders throwing themselves at him won’t always bring him down, but wrap-up tackles take him to the ground without much of an issue.

Etienne isn’t especially dynamic and has more quicks than pure long speed. Here, he gets through the hole but is tracked down backside by fellow 2025 draft prospect Malachi Moore before he can really break this one.

Conclusion

Overall, Etienne is a quicker-than-fast prospect with just an okay college career. There’s the occasional flash on tape, but with a lack of size and power and not teeming with third-down value, it’s hard to believe he’ll carve out a big role at the NFL level. He best fits in a zone-based scheme and could get a look on kick returns to try and create additional value. With his quickness, maybe even a look on punt returns is worth a flyer, too.

My NFL comp is JaMycal Hasty.

Projection: Mid-Late Day Three

Depot Draft Grade: 5.9MED-OFF – Undrafted Free Agent (Priority Undrafted Free Agent)

Games Watched: at Tennessee (2023 – with Florida), at Alabama (2024), at Texas (2024)