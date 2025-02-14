2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Ohio State OL Donovan Jackson

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft takes place, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Ohio State OL Donovan Jackson.

NO. 74 DONOVAN JACKSON, OL, OHIO STATE (SENIOR) – 6040, 320 POUNDS

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Donovan Jackson 6040,320 N/A N/A N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

THE GOOD

— Has the size, length, and density you look for at the position

— Strong blocker that absorbs contact by rushers extremely well

— Can dig his heels into the ground and stop the opposing rush

— Displays good footwork in pass protection and as a run blocker

— Has shown he could be tackle/guard versatility at the next level

— Strong down blocker that can clear out opposing defensive lineman

— Capable of combo blocking up the second level

— Does a good job identifying and redirecting on twists and stunts

— Sustains his blocks with his strong hands and long arms

— Long arms allow him to establish first contact on most cases

— Fights on his blocks to drive defenders off their spot in the run game

— Displays quick, steady movement in his pass sets

— Has the mobility to pull and get out in space

THE BAD

— Isn’t hyper quick or speedy

— Can struggle at times blocking faster, smaller defenders on the move

— Average lateral agility and side-to-side quickness

— Will lean forward at times into his blocks, causing defenders to fall off

BIO

— Senior prospect from Bellaire, TX

— Born December 4, 2002 (age 22)

— Ranked at a five-star recruit and the No.1 guard according to Rivals

— Offensive line MVP honors at The Opening in July of 2019

— Played tackle and guard at the high school level

— Army All-American Bowl invite

— Won a state title as a junior in high school

— Committed to Ohio State out of high school

— Became a starter in 2022 and started 42 games for Ohio State

—Kicked from left guard to left tackle in 2024 after Josh Simmons went down with an injury

— First-team All-American (2024), 3× First-team All-Big Ten (2022–2024)

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Donovan Jackson has been a champion in every sense of the word since his football career began, leading Episcopal High School to a state title in his junior year while becoming the top offensive guard recruit in the 2021 recruiting class. He committed to Ohio State and developed into a standout left guard over the course of four seasons, helping the Buckeyes to a national championship this winter.

When you pop in the tape on Jackson, you see a big, strong, consistent blocker who knows how to get the job done upfront. He is strong at the point of attack and does a great job using his hands and feet to drive defenders off their spot as a run blocker. You can see that in the clip below against Nebraska’s Ty Robinson, toppling him over and finishing with the pancake block.

Jackson does a great job using his long arms to keep opposing defenders at bey, operating well in pass protection. Watch the clip below of Jackson picking up the twist by Michigan, passing off the defensive lineman while picking up the linebacker, using his long, strong arms and hands to jolt the defender backward and away from the pocket.

Jackson can hold his own with the best interior pass rushers, having the hand and footwork to adjust to bull rushes upfront. Watch this rep against Michigan’s Mason Graham as Jackson engages with Jackson then manages to topple him to the ground with help from the chip by the running back, finishing on top of the likely top 10 pick this spring.

Jackson kicked out to left tackle down the stretch for Ohio State after likely first-round pick Josh Simmons suffered a season-ending knee injury. Jackson was dominant on the edge for the Buckeyes, providing steady, dependable play as he didn’t let up a sack or a quarterback hit throughout the College Football Playoffs.

Jackson looked like a natural at tackle, showcasing the blend of footwork, as well as base and anchor to absorb the opposing rush and stop them dead in their tracks. That is perhaps Jackson’s greatest trait: his ability to stop the opposing rush and dig his heels into the ground as you can see in the clips below against Oregon.

When it comes to weaknesses in Jackson’s game, there isn’t much to write home about. He lacks elite mobility and athleticism for the position, having good footwork, but is better playing in a phone booth. His ability to pick up opposing defenders at the second level can be hit-and-miss due to lateral agility as you can see in the clip below against the Wolverines, having the linebacker outrun Jackson to the corner to get to the ball carrier.

CONCLUSION

Donovan Jackson is a steady, dependable blocker who has the size, length, and bulk to hold up as a starting offensive guard in the league for a long time. He can play in nearly any scheme and his performance down the stretch of 2024 may encourage teams to try him at tackle from the consistency aspect with guard being a fallback that he can play at a near Pro Bowl level in the pros.

When coming up with a pro comp for Jackson, Wyatt Teller came to mind as another big, strong, bulky blocker that dominates in the running game while utilizing his strength and stopping power in pass protection. I could see Jackson having a similar impact with a team, being a consistent starter to have on an offensive line for years to come.

The Steelers would likely have to draft Jackson as a starter if they want him early in the draft, and they do have more pressing needs. Still, if Pittsburgh wants to get that stability on their offensive line for years to come, Jackson would be a good guy to target, albeit it more as a luxury pick than a need.

Projection: Early Day 2

Depot Draft Grade: 8.6 Year 1 Quality Starter (1st Round)

Games Watched: at Michigan (2023), Vs Nebraska (2024), vs Oregon (2024) vs Notre Dame (2024)