2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Miami (FL) TE Elijah Arroyo

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Miami (FL) TE Elijah Arroyo.

#8 Elijah Arroyo/TE Miami (FL) – 6’4, 251 pounds (Redshirt Junior)

SHRINE BOWL INVITE

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Elijah Arroyo 6’4/251 N/A N/A N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

The Good

– Great athletic ability

– Good play speed

– Great play strength

– Covers ground quickly with strong vertical speed

– Very good and willing run blocker who plays with great physicality

– Positive in pass protection

– Good blocker in space

– Fits hands inside and uses upper body explosiveness to control defenders

– Locates assignment run blocking very well

– Tough competitor and good teammate

– Unselfish, willing to do the dirty work

– Good long speed clearing space and with the ball

– Decent route runner overall

– Solid YAC ability but will not make anyone miss

– Fights for extra yards

– Solid hands and is physical at the catch point

– Vertical speed threat puts defenders on heels, making him a good option coming back to the ball

– Good shiftiness running routes, can avoid a catch-man safety

– Understands where to settle in zone

– Can line up anywhere (outside, slot, on-ball tight end)

– Continued to improve as season moved along

The Bad

– Injury history, limited playing time/experience

– Loses speed running digs and posts

– Tough for him to win 1v1 man situations

– Does not square shoulders blocking, can be blown back from powerful defenders

– Has trouble adjusting to the ball in the air when it is slightly off target

– Hardly hand fights running routes and can be pushed off track by physical defenders

Bio

– Started 14 games across four years after suffering a torn left ACL as a sophomore and battling that injury through his junior year

– 2024: 35 receptions for 590 yards and 7 touchdowns

– Named to 2024 All-ACC Second Team

– Threw a touchdown pass vs Florida State

– Sprinted 21 MPH to make a clutch tackle on an interception return

– Got action as a sophomore and junior but only played in 8 games due to his ACL injury; recorded 6 catches for 77 yards and no touchdowns over that span

– As a freshman, he saw action in 12 games and started 1, recording 5 receptions for 86 yards and a touchdown

– Attended Independence High School in Frisco, Texas, and was a consensus four-star prospect

– Rated the No. 4 tight end nationally by 247 sports

– Recorded 1,283 yards and 17 touchdowns across two varsity seasons

– Committed to Miami over Alabama, Georgia, and Michigan

– Born in Miami but moved to Cancun for 5-6 years when he was young

– Was the best tight end at the 2025 Senior Bowl

Tape Breakdown

Watching Arroyo’s tape, the first thing I noticed is his blocking ability. He plays with a great physicality and it seems like he craves contact every time he attaches with a defender. He is a gritty player who takes pride in doing the dirty work, which will be enough for NFL coaches to love him. While he does not square his shoulders at the point of attack, his strength in all parts of his body makes up for it. He can be seen pushing defenders back and controlling them with one hand. He walls off his assignment very well in gap runs and is athletic enough to be effective in zone runs as well. He is eager to take on bigger defenders, and it seems like he is showing off what he can do even if he is at a size disadvantage. On this play, Miami is running duo vs Georgia Tech. Arroyo uses his body positioning to erase the defender and then finishes it off by holding him up with one hand.

That is not to say he is a one-trick blocking pony. Miami also used Arroyo a lot in pass protection, and he showed he is a positive player in that regard. The way he fights to fit his hands inside is straight from a teaching tape, and his strong anchor can hold up against edge rushers. In this play, Arroyo uses his body positioning again to use the rushers’ momentum against him, giving Cam Ward a free scramble opportunity.

In the passing game, Arroyo can line up anywhere and be effective. He is best used in the tight-end spot, but his vertical speed and willingness to block on screens could also allow him to play in the slot. For a 6’4, 250 tight end, he moves very well. He covers ground quickly, and it looks like he is galloping across the field. Defensive coaches will have to take note when he is sent on a vertical route. He reached 21 MPH on a pick-6 return last year. In this play, he displays his athletic ability by running vertically after coming in motion. He is not targeted, but this shows he is a true vertical threat from the tight-end spot.

As a route runner, Arroyo is solid overall. He definitely loses speed running intermediate in-breakers, which is understandable for his size. Because of his vertical threat level, he can make defenders worry about getting beat deep and can be effective running outs and comebacks. He breaks out of routes with great bend and misdirection. In this play, he is lined up at X (which speaks to his versatility), and he beats this off-man corner on a bendy out route.

When Arroyo’s head is looking down the field, trying to get to his spot, a weaker safety can try and catch him, but he possesses the shiftiness to get out of their way and continue his track. My only worry is when a strong defensive back catches him, and he can get pushed off his route due to his low hands. Arroyo is confident and physical at the catch point but can drop passes thrown off target. Overall, I completely trust his hands. The most worrisome thing about Arroyo is his injury history and lack of game experience, given that his only year full-time starting was 2024.

Conclusion

I am a huge fan of Arroyo’s game in all aspects. He will be an effective blocker due to his play strength, athleticism, and willingness to do the dirty work. In the passing game, he is a big-bodied receiver who threatens down the field vertically and can line up in multiple spots. He is a raw route runner but only has 14 games started. The coolest thing I saw from watching Arroyo is how much he improved throughout the year. This continued into the 2025 Senior Bowl, where I thought he was the best tight end in Mobile. My player comp for him is Tucker Kraft.

Projection: Early Day 2

Depot Draft Grade: 8.6 – First Round (Year 1 Quality Starter)

Games Watched: at Louisville (2024), at Georgia Tech (2024), vs Wake Forest (2024), vs Iowa State (2024)