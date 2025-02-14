2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Minnesota OT Aireontae Ersery

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Minnesota OT Aireontae Ersery.

#69 Aireontae Ersery – 6060, 330 lbs. (Rs. Senior)

Senior Bowl/NFL Combine

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Aireontae Ersery 6056/339 9 3/8 34 81 1/4 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

THE GOOD

— Textbook size and length at tackle

— Moves defenders in the run game

— Picks up run assignments and switches well in zone

— Smashmouth blocker with the power to pancake

— Uses the snatch trap to disengage rushers

The Bad

— Lower body flexibility hinders his footwork

— Can struggle when facing pass rush speed

— Still developing his hand placement

Bio

— 38 career starts in college

— One sack and twelve pressures allowed in 2024

— Five sacks and 38 pressures allowed in college career

— No significant injury history

— Attributes his footwork to being a dancer when he was much younger

— Committed to Minnesota as a three-star prospect from Kansas City, Missouri

— In high school, competed in track and field events, participating in shot put, discus, and javelin. He placed fourth in the 2019 Missouri Class 4 State Championships for shot put with a throw of 51-7.5

— 77.5 overall PFF grade, 73.6 run blocking and 77.3 pass blocking grade in 2024

— 2024 All-Big Ten (1st-team), 2023 All-Big Ten (2nd-team), 2024 Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year

Tape Breakdown

At 6-foot-6 and 330 pounds, Minnesota’s Aireonta Ersery is designed to be an NFL tackle. His frame and length make him a tantalizing prospect this draft season.

Ersery’s pass blocking strengths should come as no surprise. Ersery possesses elite arm strength. He locks in defenders and will completely end pass reps once he’s in control. His arm strength forces defenders to attack through unorthodox methods. Ersery’s go-to hand move is the snatch trap. When defenders shoot their hands high, Ersery will hit their hands down and use the defenders’ own force against him. It’s a difficult move to pull off and will be a mainstay in Ersery’s blocking arsenal.

However, outside of the snatch trap, Ersery’s hand placement is inconsistent. He’ll whiff on the opponent’s pads. He can miss on the outside, landing only a single hand on the rusher. He doesn’t yet have a complete arsenal of hand swipes and pulls to deal with the better NFL technicians.

He can also struggle with speed on the outside. Ersery has lower body stiffness which hinders his ability to cover ground. He can’t fully extend his legs outward, and edge rushers will target this weakness by attacking Ersery’s outside shoulder.

Ersery is a pro-ready run blocker. He pancakes defenders on the move and is a fan favorite with plenty of highlight run blocks. Ersery doesn’t just seek to hit defenders, he tries pushing them completely off the screen.

This starts with the pop in Ersery’s hand. He fully utilizes his upper body strength to strike defenders with impact. Ersery seemingly “loads up,” pulling his elbows back, before extending his arms fully forward.

He moves extremely well in the run game. He runs with juice and covers vertical ground to burst into the second level.

With over 1,200 career run blocking snaps, Ersery has the technique to play in both zone and gap running schemes. He switches between assignments as a run blocker, instinctively flipping his hips to attack another defender.

Watch Ersery open up a hole on the left side of the line. Ersery double teams the edge to open up space. He then pivots inside and patiently sets up to take on the linebacker. Once locked in, Ersery flips his hips and drives the linebacker away from the B-Gap.

Conclusion

With Ersery’s skillset, it’s safe to say he’ll be a game changer in the run game. He has the strength to move defenders and the instincts to play in multiple schemes. He’s less polished as a pass rusher, especially against speed, but Ersery held up in pass pro enough to suggest he can do the same in the NFL. If he’s able to develop further as a pass blocker, Ersery will be an impactful lineman for a long time. He should start as a rookie and will best benefit on a team looking to specifically utilize his run blocking skills.

My NFL comp is Darnell Wright.

Projection: Early/Middle Second Round

Depot Draft Grade: 8.5 – Future Quality Starter (2nd Round)

Games Watched: 2024 vs Penn State, 2024 vs USC, 2024 @ Michigan, 2023 vs Maryland