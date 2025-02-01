2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: LSU OL Emery Jones Jr.

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on LSU OL Emery Jones Jr.

NO. 50 EMERY JONES JR, OL, LSU(JUNIOR) — 6046, 312 POUNDS

SENIOR BOWL INVITE

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Emery Jones Jr. 6046/312 10 3/4 34 3/4 82 1/2 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

THE GOOD

— Has the height, size, and length you are looking for in the position

— Plays with great effort, blocking till the whistle blows

— Has a lot of nasty to his game, looking to dominate his opponent to the ground

— Is a good athlete for his size, being able to make blocks in space

— Will climb to the second level and run downfield looking for work

— Has good lateral footwork to make reach blocks and drive defenders to the sideline

— Can be quick out of his stance in pass protection

— Has a strong punch to jolt back defender as a pass protector

— Strong grip strength can neutralize pass rushers in their place if he anchors

— Shown he can use independent hands in pass protection

— Experienced player, starting for three seasons at LSU

— Could be inside/outside versatile at the next level

THE BAD

— Can play out of control at times both in the running game and passing game

— Tends to duck his head and lunge into too many blocks

— Plays over his skis, being overaggressive which can lead to whiffed blocks

— Inconsistent when blocking against twists and stunts

— Can get taken for a ride when he allows defenders first contact inside his chest

— Impatience can get him into trouble with edge rushers, leading to counters back inside

BIO

— Junior prospect from Baton Rouge, LA

— Born March 5, 2004 (age 21)

— Interdisciplinary studies major

— Won back-to-back state football championships in high school

— Also played basketball as a prep athlete

— Ranked as a four-star recruit by Rivals

— Started 36-of-38 career games at LSU at right tackle

— Played a total of 2,454 offensive snaps

— Allowed only 1 sack all season in 2024

— Took part in LSU’s Study Abroad program in May of 2023 when he traveled to Senegal

— 2× Second-team All-SEC (2023, 2024)

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Emery Jones Jr. didn’t have to travel far when transitioning from high school to college, opting to stay in-state to play for his hometown LSU Tigers. Right from the get-go, Jones made an impact as a true freshman, starting 11 games and went on to start 36 games in three seasons at right tackle.

When you pop in the tape on Jones, you see a big, athletic tackle that plays with a nasty demeanor. He likes to get into the face of defenders as a blocker and doesn’t need to be told to go hard to the whistle, playing to and through the echo of the whistle as he looks to dominate the man across from him. Watch Jones chuck the defender from Texas A&M to the side in the first clip while he shows his effort and finish in the second clip on several run blocks.

For being nearly 6-5, 312 pounds, Jones moves extremely well for that size, being nimble on his feet out in space. He does a good job making blocks laterally as you can see in the clip below against Alabama, reaching the defensive end as the running back goes right off his backside and gets into the second level, ripping off a big gain before getting tracked down from behind.

While a capable run blocker, Jones does have a bad tendency to play too far over his toes and be too aggressive at times, leading to whiffed blocks as well as getting easily shed or yanked down by defenders. Watch the clips below and see Jones duck his head and miss a few blocks, being in bad position to make the play or get easily shed after first contact.

When it comes to pass protection, Jones has a quick kick step and can handle pass rushers attempting to get the corner. He can use independent hands in pass protection and has a strong punch to neutralize pass rushers in their tracks if his feet are underneath him, as you can see in the clips below against Jared Ivey of Ole Miss.

When Jones shows patience in his pass set, he can match opposing edge rushers well. Watch this rep against Texas A&M and how Jones synchronizes his hands and feet to slow down the rush of No. 4 Shemar Stewart, locking him up from getting around the edge.

Still, there are times when Jones will allow pass rushers into his chest, leaving him off-balanced and easily susceptible to getting knocked back or countered across his face as you can see in the clips below against Ole Miss.

When it comes to picking up twists and stunts, it can be a mixed back for Jones as he has the footwork to pass off and pick up defenders on a twist, but when he drops his head or panics attempting to make contact, he will miss the stunt like you can see in the final two clips below.

CONCLUSION

Emery Jones Jr. is a young yet experienced offensive lineman, having played 2,454 offensive snaps before turning 21 years old this March. He is a good athlete with impressive movement skills and noticeable strength, but he doesn’t always play with that strength as he needs to play more under control and less over his toes to capitalize on the traits he has.

When thinking of a pro comp for Jones, Broderick Jones of the Steelers actually comes to mind as another athletic, young tackle coming out of Georgia who was raw in regard to his technique, but oozed talent and also had a nasty demeanor like Emery Jones. The LSU product has nearly double the amount of experience that Jones did coming out of college, so Emery Jones has that going in his favor.

If Dan Moore Jr. does walk in free agency this offseason, Pittsburgh would be wise to protect themselves at offensive tackle with Jones and Troy Fautanu both having yet to prove themselves. Emery Jones would likely cost a Day 2 pick, but his youth, experience, and play demeanor make for a good, moldable prospect if Pittsburgh isn’t sold on Jones or Fautanu as a reliable starter yet.

Projection: Day Two

Depot Draft Grade: 8.1 —Future Quality Starter (Second Round)

Games Watched: at Ole Miss (2024), at South Carolina (2024), at Texas A&M (2024), vs Alabama (2024)