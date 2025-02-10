2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Texas TE Gunnar Helm

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft takes place, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Texas tight end Gunnar Helm.

#85 GUNNAR HELM, TE, TEXAS (SR) – 6045, 250 lbs.

Measurements

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Gunnar Helm 6045/250 N/A N/A N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

The Good

— Good size and solid speed

— Experience lining up all over the formation

— Most work in the short and intermediate areas; snuck in some deep targets

— Uses physicality to create space

— Very good hands and can adjust all around his frame

— Good blocker in space on screens/runs outside

— Solid base and anchor as a pass blocker

— Improving run blocker on pin/down/combo blocks

— Nice hip flip to wall off or reach head up defenders on the edge

The Bad

— Creating space versus Man coverage is marginal

— Physical defenders can redirect his routes

— Marginal breaking tackles or adding yards after the catch

— Lateral agility is adequate and leans as a pass blocker

— Hand placement is too wide and struggles to refit them inside

— Exposes his chest when blocking leads to losing leverage battle

— Needs to add play strength

— Tentative run blocker between the tackles

— Adequate leg drive in one-on-one run blocks

— Hand placement on second level block is inconsistent

Bio

— Career: 79 receptions, 1,022 yards, 9 TD, 12.9 YPC

— 2024: 60 receptions, 786 yards, 7 TD, 13.1 YPC

— 54 games, 25 starts

— 2024 John Mackey award finalist

— 2024 Second-Team All-SEC

— Academic All-Big 12 First Team 2022 – 2024

— Also played basketball in high school

— In high school, helped lead Cherry Creek to back-to-back state titles and 23-straight wins over his final two seasons

— Birthday 9/6/2002 (22)

Tape Breakdown

Gunnar Helm is a four-year player for the Longhorns with most of his production coming in his final season. He has good height and weight with solid speed. On offense, he aligned inline, on the wing, the backfield and on his feet out wide.

As a pass receiver, he has a good release from a 2- and 3-point stance. He has solid acceleration off the line of scrimmage and was used primarily in the short and intermediate areas with occasional targets on deep routes. At the breakpoint, he is best using physicality to create separation and has a solid hip drop on comeback/curl routes.

He has very good hands plucking the ball with ease away from his body when on the move or stationery. His body control is good, and he can adjust to the ball outside his frame in all directions or high point over the defender. After the catch, he can get what is there, occasionally make one defender miss or drag a defender for a couple extra yards.

Versus Zone coverage, he was good finding the open area between defenders. In the scramble drill, he was solid working to help his quarterback. On screens and in space, he was a good blocker to give his teammate room.

As a pass blocker, he was solid overall. Often left alone on the edge, he held his own with solid play strength and anchor. He uses a solid base and will use his length to push rushers past the quarterback. On the edge, he works from inside out and has good awareness of blitzers.

As a run blocker, he showed improvement over the course of the season with good pad level and effort. On the backside hinge blocks and frontside reach blocks, he is good at flipping his hips and getting into position to wall off defenders. His down and pin blocks are solid, and he also has solid timing and effort on combo blocks as the post and climbing to the second level.

Quickness and agility to create space vs Man coverage is marginal. Physical defenders are able to move him off his route. After the catch, he is marginal at breaking tackles or adding extra yards and his change of direction is adequate. When pass blocking, he tends to lean and quicker defenders can leave him reaching due to adequate lateral agility. His hands in pass protection are marginal and very inconsistent. Often outside the defender’s frame and he struggles to refit them.

He must improve on not exposing his chest to defenders as a good defender will attack and win the leverage battle. His functional strength is adequate, and he will get off balance.

As a run blocker, when sliding across the formation or as a lead blocker he is tentative, decelerating while turning sideways and stops his feet. Marginal play strength and leg drive to move defenders one-on-one. Hand placement on blocks at the second and third levels need to be more consistent.

Conclusion

Helm has good size and solid speed with experience lining up all around the formation. He has done most of his receiving in the short and intermediate areas and catches everything thrown in his radius. As a pass blocker, he has experience facing edge rushers and was solid overall. As a run blocker, he displayed improvement over the season and was solid inline and good outside the tackles.

Areas to improve include his overall play strength to help as a blocker and not get pushed off his route by physical defenders. Route running and creating space will assist him as a receiver and hand placement and footwork will help in pass blocking. Blocking on the move inside the tackles and hand placement on the second level would be a benefit to his game.

Helm is a good prospect and seems to have the work ethic to get even better. His hands are really impressive and the more time he gets as a blocker he will improve if he addresses a few issues. He has scheme flexibility and potential to be a TE1 with a year or two of experience.

As a player comp, I will give you Adam Trautman. Skillful hands, adjusts the ball well and presents a big target for the quarterback but was limited after the catch and had to improve hand placement as a blocker.

Projection: Late Day/Two Early Day Three

Depot Draft Grade: 7.6 Potential Starter/Good Backup (Late 3rd/Early 4th)

Games Watched: 2024 – At Michigan, Vs Georgia, Vs Georgia (SEC Championship), Vs Clemson, Vs Arizona State