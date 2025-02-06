2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson.

#32 TreVeyon Henderson/RB Ohio State – 5-10, 208 pounds (Senior)

Measurements

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan TreVeyon Henderson 5-10/208 N/A N/A N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

The Good

– Speedy and explosive runner, real threat in the open field

– Runs away from second- and third-level defenders

– Angle buster who gets away from safeties who have positioning

– Downhill runner when the hole is there, doesn’t try to juke and do too much

– Speed to bounce runs when needed

– Shows vision to cut/bring runs back and gain additional yardage

– Willing and aggressive pass protector; able to square up and win and plays bigger and more violently than size suggests

– Ran varied route tree

– Extensive starting experience and strong production

– Athletic bloodlines

– Unselfish and team-first player, known for sliding to win instead of scoring

The Bad

– Average frame and muscle

– Limited power and goes down easily, struggles to push the pile forward and churn out tough yardage

– Surprising lack of wiggle to elude defenders in close quarters; more tight-hipped than expected

– Won’t break a ton of tackles

– Can be late to ID rushers/blitz pickup and needs to show more consistency in pass pro

– Four-year player with more above-average carries/mileage than others

– Injury history with foot surgery in his past

Bio

– Turns 23 in October 2025

– 31 career games (29 starts)

– Career: 590 carries, 3,761 yards (6.4 YPC) 42 TDs, 77 receptions, 853-yards 6 TDs

– 2024: 144 carries, 1,016 yards (7.1 YPC) 10 TDs, 27 receptions, 284 yards 1 TD

– Leaves school fourth in rushing yards (behind Archie Griffin, J.K. Dobbins, and Zeke Elliott) and third in TDs, surpassing Eddie George’s career mark

– Four-star recruit from Hopewell, Virginia, chose Ohio State over Alabama, Georgia, Michigan State, Pitt, Penn State, and slew of other major programs

– Missed five games in 2022 due to left foot injury (fractured sesamoid bone and torn ligament) that required surgery; missed three games in 2023 with undisclosed injury

– Been open about his battle with anxiety, depression, and sleep paralysis throughout his life

– Recruited by Ohio State RBs Tony Alford despite never watching him in person, a move Alford called “unusual”

– Fourth-best 10-yard run rate of 2025 class, ranks tied-third of 20-plus

– 4,000 rushing yards, 50 touchdowns in HS career despite not playing senior season (early enrollee at Ohio State as HS had fall season moved to spring)

– 2019 Gatorade Virginia Player of the Year; grew up roughly an hour away from Mike Tomlin’s hometown

– Religious and made decision to return for 2024 season during a church service

– Has two brothers who play football

– Wears No. 32 in honor of grandfather, who also played football

– Began high school playing DB, moved to RB end of sophomore season

– Interested in real estate and flipped houses in college

– Ran track & field in high school (10.94 PR in 100 meter)

Tape Breakdown

Henderson was a highly touted recruit despite not playing his senior season, enrolling at Ohio State and staying all four years. He’s a playmaker with legitimate speed and open-field ability, busting angles of defensive backs and running away from everyone. Couple of clips to show it.

His pass pro produces impressive-looking reps you wouldn’t expect from someone of his size. The first clip showed a highlight lead block on a Will Howard touchdown.

With his frame, you wouldn’t expect much power. Here, you’d be correct. Henderson goes down easily and won’t push the pile forward, not breaking many tackles even with low pad level.

While Henderson’s speed is real, he’s more tight-hipped than I thought. Not as elusive and make you miss, running away as opposed to around, though I like his overall vision and ability to pick the hole. It’s hard to show that tightness on tape but you don’t see a lot of the short-area quickness I’ve seen from other backs like Kansas’ Devin Neal.

Conclusion

Overall, Henderson is a breakaway speed runner with home run ability. He can offer help on third downs in pass protection and as a receiver, giving him additional value. But he doesn’t profile as a 1A running back or starter. He’s better off the bench as a 1B/No. 2. Pittsburgh’s looking for big plays and Henderson provides them in bunches while not being a small back at his listed frame. If drafted, he’d be a nice complement to Jaylen Warren though Henderson won’t shoulder the load himself if Warren goes down due to injury.

My NFL comp is Raheem Mostert, a similar speedy back even if Henderson is a bit heavier/bigger. They are home run committee backs.

Projection: Early-Mid Day 2

Depot Draft Grade: 7.8 -Third Round (Potential Starter/Good Backup)

Games Watched: at Rutgers (2023), vs Notre Dame (2023), vs Ohio State (2024), vs Tennessee (2024), vs Oregon (2024 – playoff game)