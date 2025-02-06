2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Penn State EDGE Abdul Carter

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Penn State EDGE Abdul Carter.

No. 11 ABDUL CARTER, EDGE, PENN STATE (Junior) — 6-3, 259 pounds

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Abdul Carter 6-3/259 N/A N/A N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

THE GOOD

-Versatility has shown up with him playing inside linebacker along with EDGE

-Very fast get off that consistently gives him a step on the tackle

-Sets the edge well and can handle a chip or a double team

-Ability to read the play and react to it at a high level

-Uses an effective spin pretty often

-High-motor guy who will chase plays down

-Takes command of the defense by telling teammates what to do

THE BAD

-Can struggle to finish plays after getting into the backfield

-Slightly undersized with the 44th-percentile height and the 49th-percentile weight

-Had limited time as strictly an EDGE to perfect his craft

-Should improve hand fighting at the next level

-Bend needs to be more consistent

BIO

-21 years old (Jan 2, 2004)

-42 games played for Penn State from 2022-2024

-23 sacks, 172 tackles, 41 tackles for loss, five forced fumbles, and one interception in his college career

-12 sacks, 68 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles in 2024

-Sustained 2024 shoulder injury against Boise State

-Four-star LB in his 2022 high school class from Glenside, Pa.

-Arrived at Penn State wanting to major in computer science

-Lettered in basketball in high school as a power forward

-Fourth in Penn State history in career sacks (23) and sixth in single-season sacks (12 in 2024)

-Has two brothers, Hakim and Isaiah, along with two sisters, Cheryl and Cianie

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Starting Abdul Carter’s breakdown with his inside linebacker film from 2023. This was Carter’s only career interception despite having opportunities for more. There is nothing truly special about this play and the quarterback throws the ball directly to him. However, you can see the coverage instincts in how he moves. This allows Carter to be dangerous in the NFL with the ability to play anywhere on the defense. He is able to read the quarterback at a high level with the athleticism to cover who he is asked to.

Continuing the film from that Illinois game, Carter was a game-wrecker. He flies in from the inside linebacker position to fill the run, though in the first clip he misses the tackle. This is part of what I referenced in his weaknesses when he struggles to finish plays. You can also see him attacking the ball and trying to force a fumble in the third clip. This is a staple in Carter’s game seen all the way up to his final college game against Notre Dame and why he forced five in his career. In the final two clips, you can see his deadly spin that has victimized tackles for years. These plays would be great for a season highlight tape and Carter had all of them in a single game.

I really liked this rep against Maryland as it shows Carter’s ability to cross face with speed at a high level. Tackles will learn to fear Carter at the next level due to his ability to win with speed outside and inside. It becomes a guessing game almost of which way he will go and if you’re wrong, he will beat you for a sack.

In this play against Boise State, Carter stunts to try and get pressure inside. He gets insane bend and creates pressure by getting his hands on the quarterback. Carter has flashed this bend before but needs to show it more consistently. He also needs to finish this rep with a sack.

Finally, most people have seen this play and for good reason. Carter reads this run from the right side of the field and fights against the grain to make the tackle on the left sideline. The ability to read this play and know what is coming is impressive. His motor to fight across the field and make the tackle is outstanding. Especially when this happens in a playoff game. These are plays that make you a top-five pick.

CONCLUSION

Abdul Carter is my highest-graded defender in this class. He possesses nearly every trait you’d want in an elite EDGE prospect: flashes of an elite bend, solid coverage ability, a relentless motor, top-notch get-off, and exceptional play speed. It’s no surprise he’s generated first overall pick hype. That said, there are areas in his game that require refinement for Carter to reach his full potential at the next level. These include improving on finishing reps, sharpening his hand-fighting techniques, and consistently demonstrating that elite bend.

Additionally, while it can’t be changed, his undersized frame could present challenges. Despite these minor drawbacks, there is no denying the teach tape he showed during his three seasons at Penn State. He became one of their best pass rushers in school history despite only playing one season as a true EDGE. He moved to EDGE after Penn State lost Chop Robinson and Adisa Isaac to the 2024 NFL Draft. His impact was evident as Penn State’s best defender for two seasons in a row at two different positions. He is an instant starter for any defense and should be a Day 1 playmaker for his NFL team.

Projection: Early Day 1

Depot Draft Grade: 9.3 – Top-10 Pick (Pro Bowl Talent/Day 1 Starter)

Games Watched: Maryland (2024), Boise State (2024), Notre Dame (2024), Illinois (2023), Iowa (2023), Michigan (2023)