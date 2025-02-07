2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Texas OT Kelvin Banks Jr.

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Texas OT Kelvin Banks Jr.

#78 Kelvin Banks Jr. – 6040, 320 lbs. (Junior)

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Kelvin Banks Jr. 6040, 320 N/A N/A N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

THE GOOD

— Really strong base to handle speed-to-power rushes. Anchors well

— Impressive foot speed at his size to slide back on his release

— Physically ability to move people as a run blocker

— Lots of successful pass protection experience

— Productive pass rusher for four years

— Team captain and show it on tape

The Bad

— Hinges forward in his lower back which puts him in vulnerable positions

— Whiffs on open field blocks

— Not sustaining run blocks, lets defenders slip off

— Length is on the shorter side for a tackle

Bio

— 43 career starts in college

— One sack, 10 pressures allowed in 2024

— Banks is a barbecue sauce enthusiast who enjoyed touring the BBQ scene in Texas

— Four sacks, 34 pressures allowed in college career

— Missed the SEC championship due to an ankle injury

— Banks faced off-field struggles, with his mom suffering from a severe illness during his time at Texas

— Committed to Texas as a 5-star prospect (30th in the class) from Humble, Texas

— Enjoys the outdoors and playing video games

— 86.2 overall PFF grade, 89.8 pass blocking and 81.0 run blocking grade in 2024

— 2024 Outland Trophy, 2024 Lombardi Award, 2024 Jacobs Blocking Trophy, 2024 Unanimous All-American, 2024 All-American (2nd-team), 2024 All-SEC (1st-team), 2023 All-Big 12 (1st-team), 2022 All-Big 12 (2nd-team)

Tape Breakdown

Texas’ Kelvin Banks Jr. has faced a collection of NFL-ready edge rushers, and with over 2,700 pass rush snaps, he’s one of the most experienced linemen in the class.

At 6’4” and 320 pounds, Banks plays with a beefier, burly tackle build. This impacts his anchor in pass protection, where Banks has a stout base to take on power rushers. He absorbs contact well, especially when facing speed-to-power rushers.

Watch Banks, below, defend the stunt rusher. The rusher generates force on the run, yet Banks simply puts his arms out and stops him in his tracks.

Banks’ hand usage is another impressive piece of his pass protection. Banks has powerful hands, which he uses to deflect pass rush moves. He’s quick to hand fight opponents and will often strike first to gain an early advantage.

With so many pass protection reps under his belt, it’s no surprise that Banks feels in control when protecting his quarterback. He’s faced rushers of all kinds — speed, finesse, technician and power — so he’s accustomed to learning on the fly. As a larger tackle, Banks possesses quick feet. He slides back smoothly on his release, covering ground on the outside.

Here, Banks is set up to defend an inside rush. However, when the Michigan rusher attacks the outside, Banks quickly shifts his feet and resets to win the block.

Banks’ physique also comes with some athletic downsides. He hinges at his hips and leans forward in his stance. This puts him in vulnerable situations where defenders can attack his chest and push him off balance. Instead of leaning with his upper body, Banks needs to bend in his lower half more. The inability to do this comes from some slight stiffness in Banks’ lower half.

This stiffness is compounded by Banks’ aggression as a pass blocker. He looks to hit first, but when he misses, he’ll lean towards the pass rusher. Banks has the necessary length to stick at tackle but will be at a reach disadvantage against many NFL rushers.

Banks has more to improve on as a run blocker. He’s chaotic in open space, and while he can physically move defenders, Banks misses on some open field blocks. He’s fast vertically and will get to the second level, but needs to set his feet and attack precisely.

With Banks’ power, he doesn’t sustain run blocks as well as he does in pass protection. He allows defenders to slip away and disengage.

Conclusion

Kelvin Banks Jr. projects as a future starting NFL tackle. He can be a solid pass protector if he shores up his upper body lean. Banks has the tools and strength to be a plus starter down the line. His run blocking needs work and should come with some early struggles as a rookie. Banks doesn’t have All-Pro potential but can slide in as a starter.

My NFL comp is Cam Robinson.

Projection: Middle First Round

Depot Draft Grade: 8.7 – Year 1 Quality Starter (1st Round)

Games Watched: 2024 vs Georgia, 2024 @ Michigan, 2024 vs Ohio State, 2024 vs Clemson