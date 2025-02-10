2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Colorado WR/CB Travis Hunter

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Colorado wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter.

No. 12, TRAVIS HUNTER, WR/CB, COLORADO (Junior) — 6’1″, 185 POUNDS

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Travis Hunter N/A N/A N/A N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

THE GOOD

-Elite two-way player with nearly 2k receiving yards, 20 receiving TDs & 7 INTs at Colorado

-Great YAC feel as a WR & a natural hands catcher

-Great reflexes as a CB to jump routes

-Plays CB with a great aggressiveness that shows up when attacking blockers

-Understands how to beat zone as a WR at a high level

-78th percentile height for CB

-Great catch radius to grab balls out of his frame

-Dominated every level of competition he’s faced

-Play recognition is next-level

THE BAD

-Undersized; 29th percentile weight for WR, 37th percentile weight for CB & 49th percentile height for WR

-Worry about playing both positions in the NFL could cause him to never be truly elite at either individually

-Footwork and foot quickness on defense can be a bit iffy at times, causing him to slip on the field or trail

-Struggles at times to beat man coverage

-Wasn’t facing elite receiving talent in 2024

BIO

-21 years old (May 18th, 2003)

-8 games played for Jackson State in 2022, and 22 games played for Colorado from 2023-2024

-171 catches, 2,167 receiving yards, 24 receiving touchdowns, 86 tackles, 26 pass breakups and nine interceptions in his college career

-96 catches, 1,258 receiving yards, 15 receiving touchdowns, 36 tackles, 11 pass breakups and four interceptions in 2024

-Missed three games in 2023 with a lacerated liver injury against Colorado State, 2024 shoulder injury against Kansas State

-Five-star WR in his 2022 high school class from Suwanee, GA

-Is the highest-ranked recruit to commit to an HBCU ever and is the first five-star to sign with an FCS school since ESPN began college football rankings in 2006

-Played point guard in basketball

-272 catches, 3,963 receiving yards, 48 receiving touchdowns, 116 tackles, 18 pass breakups, and 19 interceptions in his high school career

-Has a couples YouTube channel called “travisandleanna9170” with 110,000 subscribers and streams video games on Twitch with 125,000 followers

-Awards include: 2024 Heisman winner, 2024 Walter Camp winner, 2024 College football player of the year, 2024 Biletnikoff winner, 2024 Bednarik winner, 2024 Lott winner, 2024 unanimous All-American, 2024 2x first-team All-Big 12 (selected on offense and defense), 2023 consensus All-American, 2023 second-team All-Pac-12, 2022 SWAC Freshman of the year, and 2022 second-team All-SWAC

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Travis Hunter’s main selling point as a cornerback is his ball skills. He is by far number one in that category. Plays like the first clip from the UCLA game show his ability to bait a quarterback and jump a route. The second clip from the UCLA game shows just how much he can make someone pay for making a bad decision. If Hunter plays defense in the NFL, he will more than likely walk away with at least one interception title.

Hunter’s speed is something I can’t gauge all that well. I want to knock him a little for not having great speed, but then he pulls off a play like this where he just pulls away from all the defenders for a long touchdown on a screen. He is by no means slow and tends to remind everyone of that quickly. On offense, his speed is good enough to create separation, and on defense, he can pretty much stick with any receiver.

I like Hunter’s burst when he gets the ball. Here, after settling a little bit in the middle of the field, he reverses field and picks up a handful of yardage before scooting out of bounds. This is a constant thing from Hunter. He gets this yardage because of how quickly he is able to get to his top speed, regardless of changing direction. This is what makes him dangerous in the intermediate passing attack.

This is how Travis Hunter will get the majority of his receiving production at the next level. He gets over the top of the first zone and sits in the hole between the next one. This is what Hunter does best, and his ability to play corner at such a high level helps him recognize this. Any quarterback in the NFL will love Hunter for how easy he makes their job. He plays receiver almost like a more athletic Keenan Allen.

This is a great example of how good Hunter is as a cornerback. He loses this rep at the top of the break, and the Kansas receiver has a step on him. Hunter has the makeup speed and ball skills to make that extra step irrelevant. He is able to lay out and nearly pick this ball off to create a turnover for Colorado.

CONCLUSION

Travis Hunter is a rare prospect who can excel as both a receiver and a cornerback at the NFL level. As a receiver, he has a high football IQ, effortlessly beating zone coverage while using his athleticism and catch radius to make contested catches. His ability to adjust to underthrows from Shedeur Sanders showcases his elite ball-tracking skills. As a corner, Hunter’s instincts and technique allow him to mirror routes as if he were running them himself. His exceptional ball skills make him a turnover machine. While he can improve his tackling, footwork, and consistency against man coverage, his upside remains undeniable. Just as he was an elite recruit out of high school, he enters the NFL Draft as one of the most unique prospects in recent memory.

Projection: Early Day One

Depot Draft Grade:9.6 – Top 3 Pick (Perennial All-Pro Talent)

Games Watched: UCF (2024), Kansas (2024), Baylor (2024), UCLA (2023), Stanford (2023)