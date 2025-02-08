2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: TCU WR Savion Williams

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on TCU WR Savion Williams.

NO. 3 SAVION WILLIAMS, WR, TEXAS CHRISTIAN (R-SENIOR) – 6050, 225 POUNDS

SENIOR BOWL INVITE

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Savion Williams 6050/225 N/A N/A N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

THE GOOD

— Has impressive size, height, and length for the position

— Possesses good speed and burst

— Gets up to top speed quickly after the catch or with the ball in his hands

— Has the size and strength to fight for extra yards and break tackles

— Possesses impressive movement skills and quickness to evade tacklers

— Versatile weapon that lined up everywhere on the offensive side of the ball

— Experienced runner as a running back as well as a wildcat quarterback

— Can drop his hips suddenly at the top of routes to create separation

— Size and leaping ability make him an ideal jump ball target

— Does well in combative catch situations, holding on the ball through contact

— Can climb the ladder and make difficult catches in the air

— Has the body control to contort himself back to the ball on off-target passes

THE BAD

— Will get questions about his ideal position fit in the league

— Route running could be a little more crisp

— Highest receiving mark was 611 yards through five seasons

— Has struggled with focus drops at times

— Will likely need offensive coordinators to adjust to his skill set

BIO

— Redshirt senior prospect from Marshall, TX

— Currently 23-years-old

— Three-star recruit according to Rivals

— Played quarterback his senior year and led Marshall to a district championship

— Also lettered in basketball and track and field in high school

— Daughter, Legacy, had open heart surgery on August 1, 2023 and has made a full recovery

— Played in seven games in 2020. Had a catch for eight yards while returning 14 kickoffs for 322 yards

— Played in seven games in 2021 totaled six receptions for 71 yards

— Started all 15 games in 2022 and had 29 receptions for 392 yards and four touchdowns

— Started all 11 games he played in 2023 and had 41 receptions for 573 yards and four touchdowns while recording 11 carries for 62 yards

— Started all 12 games in 2024 and had 60 receptions for 611 yards and six touchdowns, also totaled 51 carries for 322 yards and six rushing touchdowns, also completed all three pass attempts for 22 yards and one touchdown

— Team captain (2024), Honorable-Mention All-Big 12 (2024)

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Savion Williams is one of the most interesting prospects in this draft class, and for good reason. The 6-5, 225-pound receiver is a freak athlete, having the size, speed, and quickness to be a fit for opposing defensive coordinators. He has played all over for the Horned Frogs during his college career, setting up as a traditional wide receiver, in the backfield, at tight end, and as a wildcat quarterback.

When you plug in the tape on Williams, you see a dynamic athlete who moves extremely well for his size. He has impressive speed and burst, which make him dangerous after the catch and with the ball in his hands on designed runs or hand-offs like the jet sweep you see below.

Williams’ versatility makes him a matchup nightmare, being able to set up in positions that give him a clear advantage against opposing linebackers and safeties. Check out the clip below of Williams lining up as a running back in the backfield and running a go route, running right past the coverage to get into the wide-open field for the catch as he takes it to the house for the explosive touchdown.

Williams is far more than just a gadget guy at receiver, though. He displays good footwork as a route runner and can drop his hips quickly to separate from coverage and get back to the football. Watch the clip below against Texas as Williams quickly turns back to the ball at the top of his route and catches the pass. He uses his speed to turn up field as he manages to hurdle a defender at the end of the run before falling to the ground.

Williams also displays great body control when in the air and adjusting to off-target passes like the play below against UCF. Watch as Williams gets open in the red zone but has the awareness to adjust back to the ball that is thrown outside of him, twirling around to make the catch and secure the score.

When it comes to jump balls and combative catches, Williams shines in that facet of the game. His size, leaping ability, and concentration on the football allow him to make plays on the ball with defenders on top of him. Watch the clips below of Williams coming down with red zone scores, the first being a jump ball touchdown between two defenders and the second being a catch in traffic, holding onto the football with two defenders hitting him right as he brings in the catch.

CONCLUSION

Savion Williams has the size, height, length, and pure athleticism that will make any scout start drooling as they turn on the tape. Very few people at his size move the way he does, and his skill set allows him to beat defenses in a multitude of ways, whether it be as a traditional receiver or more in a gadget role.

There are concerns regarding drops with Williams and if he can be a full-time receiver at the next level, but when you watch the tape, TCU utilized him in ways to get him the ball quickly and let him do the rest. He may have a bit of an adjustment period from college to the pros, but should the team that Williams goes to look to capitalize on his physical gifts, he should be able to contribute quickly as he refines the intricacies of the position.

When coming up with a pro comp for Williams, I settled on a blend of Cordarrelle Patterson and Martavis Bryant. Patterson was also a wide receiver/running back hybrid coming out of Tennessee and proved to be a better back in the league, but also showed that he could contribute splash plays as a pass catcher and returner. Bryant is a better size comp for Williams as Bryant may have been better at stretching the field coming out of Clemson. But the height/weight/speed specimen traits are pretty similar as Bryant was a raw receiver coming out who also didn’t have a ton of production but possessed the same immense physical gifts.

The Pittsburgh Steelers need to add more splash to their wide receiver corps, and Williams can be that guy. He’s not a traditional route runner that many will peg them to target, but he does have a lot of attributes that he brings to the table that would allow him to contribute as a rookie while developing into more of that deep threat, should they not be able to sign George Pickens to a long-term extension.

Projection: Day 2

Depot Draft Grade: 8.4 Future Quality Starter (2nd round)

Games Watched: vs UCF (2024), vs Texas Tech (2024), at SMU (2024) vs Texas (2023)