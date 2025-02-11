2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Michigan CB Will Johnson

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Michigan cornerback Will Johnson.

#2 Will Johnson – 6020, 202 lbs. (Junior)

Senior Bowl/NFL Combine

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Will Johnson 6020, 202 N/A N/A N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

THE GOOD

— Starting immediately with an outstanding freshman season and has remained productive and impactful

— Triggers downhill to break up passes very well

— Adequate length to cover on the outside

— Impressive change of direction and hip fluidity

— Experienced college prospect, which shows in his refined and quick zone instincts

— Rarely targeted in coverage

— Understands route patterns and uses them to switch seamlessly between routes

The Bad

— Not a burner. Lacks the high-end speed for a top corner prospect

— Didn’t play a lot of press coverage

— Missed most of the season with a toe injury

— Can give up cushion on in-breaking routes

— Leaner frame, which always is a cause for concern against physical NFL receivers

Bio

— 22 career starts in college

— 26 targets, 16 receptions allowed for 1

— 113 targets, 61 receptions allowed for 195 yards, 815 TDs, and two touchdowns. Nine interceptions and 7 PBUs in

college career

— Limited to just six games in 2024 due to a toe injury

— Father, Deone Johnson, played cornerback for Michigan in the 1990s

— Committed to Michigan as a four-star prospect from Grosse Pointe, Michigan

— Johnson spent time giving back to the Detroit community, including hosting a toy drive and the “Will 2 Win” turkey donation campaign

— 76.5 overall PFF grade, 76.7 pass coverage grade in 2024

— 2024 All-Big Ten (2nd-team), 2023 All-Big Ten(1st-team), 2023 National Champion, 2023 National Championship Game Defensive MVP, 2023 All-American (1st-team), 2024 All-American (2nd-team), Freshman All-American (2022)

Tape Breakdown

Few players entered the 2024 season with higher expectations than Michigan’s Will Johnson. Johnson produced one of the most impressive seasons for a freshman corner in recent memory, followed by solidifying himself as a key piece on Michigan’s championship roster. Unfortunately, Johnson was limited this season with a toe injury, only playing in six games.

At 6’2” and 202 lbs, Johnson is a long and skinny cornerback. Johnson has quality starting speed off the snap and is light on his feet. Johnson’s short-area movement skills are amongst the best in the class. His extremely fluid hips allow him to capitalize on his quick reactions to shift his body constantly.

Watch Johnson’s ability to mirror the receiver’s route, then flip his hips to rally to the ball carrier.

Johnson lacks the elite twitch and long speed that tantalizes NFL scouts. He’s fast enough to keep up with most receivers but isn’t a burner like the Seahawks’ Tariq Woolen. Johnson can make for this with his top-notch acceleration.

Johnson spends most of his man coverage reps in off-man, where he’s yards off the line of scrimmage. Johnson’s off-man skills are nothing short of exceptional. He is composed in this coverage and understands receivers’ route patterns.

Johnson starts the play patiently, whether it’s in zone or man. He covers with soft coverage, then instantly triggers downhill to make plays on the football. Many corners can’t get away with this, but Johnson has the instincts, quick reactions, and fluidity to do so.

The downside to this tactic comes when Johnson occasionally bites on route fakes and triggers early. NFL receivers will take advantage of this early on, especially if it becomes a rookie habit.

Rome Odunze beat Johnson on this exact move in last year’s championship game. Odunze fakes an inside route, and Johnson predictably commits to the route. However, Johnson’s ability to recover is impressive, but he shows a weakness in his coverage tactics.

Cornerbacks with Johnson’s slender build can take time to adjust to NFL physicality. The bigger, physical pro receivers pose a new challenge to Johnson, but one I have no doubt he’ll overcome.

Johnson has the skills to start immediately in a zone defense as well. His instincts and football IQ were on full display this season. He switches between receivers, scanning the field with his head on a swivel. He also sniffs out screen plays.

Johnson can struggle to get off blocks and shouldn’t be expected to heavily impact a team’s run defense. He misses some tackles, but not enough to be a true concern.

Conclusion

Will Johnson is a versatile day-one starter in either a zone or off-man scheme. He’s showcased many impressive skills but doesn’t possess the high-end speed or sticky man coverage traits to be a truly elite NFL corner. His hip fluidity and coverage instincts are his calling cards. Johnson’s a high-floor prospect who most teams would be ecstatic to have. My NFL comp is Trevon Diggs.

Projection: Top Ten

Depot Draft Grade: 8.9 – Year 1 Quality Starter (1st Round)

Games Watched: 2024 vs Texas, 2024 vs USC, 2024 @ Fresno State, 2023 vs Washington