2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Penn State S Jaylen Reed

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Penn State S Jaylen Reed.

#1 Jaylen Reed/S Penn State – 6-0, 212 pounds. (Senior)

Measurements

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Jaylen Reed 6-0/212 N/A N/A N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

The Good

– Good build and looks the part

– Physical and downhill player, explosive out of his pedal/break

– Aggressive and fearless demeanor and play style

– Shows quick trigger against run and times snap count well

– Impactful tackler when he wraps up

– Versatile player who aligned all over the defense

– Makes plays at catch point with hit power and technique, can separate player from ball

– Effective and impactful blitzer

– Moderate special teams experience (primarily from 2022 season as four-phase player)

The Bad

– Inconsistent tape in run and pass game

– Falls off more tackles than he should and goes low too often

– Struggled against run-heavy teams (Boise State in playoffs versus Ashton Jeanty)

– Gets run over more than he should for his size/strength

– Angles need to be cleaned up, can take wrong route to the ball

– Late to get his eyes to match vertical routes, losing depth at FS

– Lacks foot speed to turn and run from post-safety spot

Bio

– Reportedly turned 22 in January 2025

– Two-year starter at safety for Nittany Lions

– Career: 181 tackles (12.5 TFL) 7 PDs, 5 INTs, 3.5 sacks, 1 FF

– 2024: 98 tackles (6.5 TFL) 6 PDs, 3 INTs, 2.5 sacks 1 FF

– Second-team All-Big Ten in 2024 behind Ohio State’s Caleb Downs

– Four-star recruit from Detroit who chose Penn State over Boston College, Florida, Oregon, Pitt, USC, and many other schools (had connection with former Penn State DBs Coach Tim Banks, who is also from Detroit)

– Forced eight fumbles junior year of high school while primarily playing ILB at 190 pounds

– Wants to be a coach of business owner post-playing days

– Named Michigan HS Black Athlete of the Year in 2020, beating out future Michigan RB Donovan Edwards

– School opted to burn his redshirt freshman season, said he was needed him on special teams

– Chip on shoulder and unhappy with not being finalist for top DB awards

– Switched from No. 7 to No. 1 for 2023 and 2024 seasons

Tape Breakdown

Penn State’s Jaylen Reed is one of several Michigan-based prospects to come to Happy Valley, forging a connection with fellow Detroit native and former Nittany Lions co-defensive coordinator Tim Banks. Reed brings size and willingness to compete. At his best, he’s a hard hitter who makes plays on the football in the run and passing game and gets runners on the ground. Playing as an undersized linebacker in high school instilled in Reed to be the aggressor.

You see him do it against the pass.

He plays the run hard with good snap timing and is an effective blitzer. Cut-ups and examples of both below.

Reed is versatile and aligned everywhere for the Nittany Lions. Post safety, deep-half, box, slot, and as shown above, asked to blitz. His box score is colorful and highlights all the things he provided Penn State’s defense. He wasn’t a one-trick kind of player.

Negatively, his run defense is inconsistent. Despite being tough, strong, and physical, he could get run over. Or if it wasn’t that, falling off tacklers he shouldn’t. It’s a technique issue but Reed doesn’t feel like he’s playing out of control. For whatever reason, he’s just not finishing.

Angles in the pass and run game need improvement. As a post safety, he doesn’t always get depth and struggles to find the ball from zone coverage on vertical throws. He also lacks high-end athleticism to catch up.

Conclusion

Overall, Reed’s tape is a mixed bag. There’s plenty of good that gets you excited. But his tape isn’t consistent in any area, and he doesn’t pop as an athlete. In some ways, his game is similar to former Penn State S Jaquon Brisker down to their profile and jersey number. But Brisker was the better prospect.

My NFL comp for Reed is Tony Jefferson and he could have a similar dime/hybrid role at the next level.

Projection: Early-Mid Day 3

Depot Draft Grade: 7.4 – Fourth Round (Rotational Player)

Games Watched: at West Virginia (2024), vs Illinois (2024), vs Ohio State (2024), vs Boise State (2024 – partial)