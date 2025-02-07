2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Utah State WR Jalen Royals

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Utah State WR Jalen Royals.

#1 Jalen Royals/WR Utah State – 5113, 210 pounds (Senior)

Measurements

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Jalen Royals 5113/210 9 1/4 31 73 1/2 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

The Good

– Compact frame with bulk

– Strong hands who plucks away from his body

– Tracks and aggressively finds ball in the air, adjusts well and high-points/attacks it

– YAC threat with lower body strength to break tackles, productive on tunnel screens

– Shows ability to gear down and create separation on curls/comebacks

– Nuanced route runner who creates space at top of stem, knows how to get in DB’s blind spot and separate

– Productive with ability to take over games

– Minor kick return value

The Bad

– Average height and hand size

– Lacks true breakaway speed to run away from corners

– Needs to work hands better on releases to beat press coverage and jams

– Falls off blocks in run game and needs to show better downfield effort

– Doesn’t have wiggle post-catch and runs more linear

– Primarily wide aligned receiver, benefit he won’t receive in NFL with more narrow hashes

– Spent most time on left side of scrimmage

– Coming off season-ending 2024 foot injury, will need evaluation during Combine medical checks/re-checks

Bio

– Turns 22 in February of 2025

– 21 career starts for Aggies

– Career: 126 receptions, 1,914 yards (15.2 YPC) 21 TDs

– 2024: 55 receptions, 834 yards (15.2 YPC) 6 TDs across seven games

– 15 TDs in 2023 (second in NCAA behind LSU’s Brian Thomas)

– Cleaned up drops (five in 2023, one in 2024)

– Nine kick returns for 20.4-yard average in 2024

– Suffered season-ending foot injury in October of 2024

– 2023 and 2024: 1,206 wide snaps, 162 in slot (88.2-percent out wide)

– Zero-star HS recruit from Powder Springs, Georgia, began college career at Georgia Military College in 2021, catching nine passes; admitted grades were reason for JUCO route

– Noticed by Utah State during a fall camp but wasn’t even actively recruited by the school until then (reportedly ran 4.30 40 and 10’10” broad); offered scholarship days later

– Had 26 catches, 445 yards and 4 TDs as HS senior

– Also on track team, participated in high jump (6-.400, sixth place in State Championships)

– Played sparingly on defense in high school, once intercepted passes one back-to-back possessions (played one S snap in college)

– Coaches regard him as studious notetaker, hard worker, and quiet personality

– Turned down massive NIL deals (at least several hundred thousand dollars) to stay with Utah State for 2024 season

Tape Breakdown

With his father, Jalen Royals made the long trip from Georgia to Utah to get noticed during a Utah State camp. Boy, did he. Quickly scooped up the school, he stayed loyal throughout his career despite receiving mega-money offers to transfer following a sensational 2023 season (71 catches, 1,080 yards, 15 TDs). Unfortunately, 2024 was shortened by a foot injury but it was a solid career regardless.

Royals is compact and attacks the football. Soft hands, he tracks, adjusts and finishes plays with the ball in the air. Examples:

He’s a nuanced route runner who has improved throughout his career, creating space at the top of his route on deep and underneath concepts.

And he’s effective on tunnel screens that let him run-after thanks to his strength and up-field burst.

He’s a leaper and will test well there, but I wonder if he’s truly a 4.3-guy the way he reportedly ran early in his college career. He didn’t blow by defenders in college and looked more burst/acceleration post-catch than having top-end speed. As a blocker, he falls off too easily and needs to show more consistent effort. Here, he doesn’t try to engage the CB who nearly gets in on the play as the running back cuts back.

Royals also has to work on his releases. He’s not refined enough to consistently get off the line. Speed will be something to watch coming off his foot injury. There was little detail about it beyond him missing the rest of the regular season.

Conclusion

Overall, Jalen Royals is an aggressive leaper of a receiver with break-tackle ability and solid route running. His 40-time and overall testing profile will be important, though count on him crushing the vert and broad jump. There were some James Washington vibes as I watched him due to his frame, hands, and even playing basically on one side, which Washington did at Oklahoma State.

But Royals is a better prospect and will blow away his testing. My NFL comp will be D.J. Moore, who ran 4.42 with a 39-inch vert and 11’0″ broad at the 2018 NFL Combine. That’s more in-line with how Royals tests and plays.

Projection: Mid-Late Day Two

Depot Draft Grade: 8.3MED – Second Round (Future Quality Starter)

Games Watched: vs Colorado State (2023), at USC (2024), vs New Mexico (2024), vs Utah (2024)