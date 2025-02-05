2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Michigan EDGE Josaiah Stewart

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Michigan EDGE Josaiah Stewart.

#0 Josaiah Stewart/EDGE Michigan – 6010, 245 lbs. (Senior)

Senior Bowl/NFL Combine

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Josaiah Stewart 6010, 245 N/A N/A N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

THE GOOD

— Outstanding passion and tenacity; This sets him apart from other prospects

— “Pop” in his hands; releases off the line with burst

— Able to win leverage in pass sets

— Can set and hold the edge in run defense

— Productive pass rusher for four years

— Team captain and show it on tape

The Bad

— Very undersized. Few pass rushers survive with his measurables

— Not very bendy on the outside

— Limited pass rush moves. Needs to add more to his rush arsenal

Bio

— 42 career starts in college

— Nine sacks, 37 pressures in 2024

— Transferred from Coastal Carolina following the 2022 season

— 33 sacks, 147 pressures in college career

— No significant injury history in college

— Enjoys playing musical instruments, including the guitar and piano

— Committed to Coastal Carolina as a three-star prospect from Everett, Massachusetts

— High school teammate with former Wolverine DB Mike Sainrisil

— 91.2 overall PFF grade, 92.3 pass-rush grade in 2024

— 2024 All-Big Ten (2nd-team), 2023 National Champion, 2022 All-Sun Belt (2nd-team), 2021 All-Sun Belt (1st-team), 2021 Freshman All-American

Tape Breakdown

Michigan’s 2024 captain, Josaiah Stewart, isn’t for every team, but don’t be surprised if an NFL office falls for Stewart early on.

Stewart is noticeably undersized at 6’1”, 245, and sub 33” arms. Teams will completely take Stewart off their board for this, but Stewart plays much bigger than his size indicates.

As Michigan’s team captain, Stewart led by example. He plays with a fiery passion, attacking linemen with everything he has. He takes no plays off and hunts down opposing ball carriers from the opposite side of the field.

Stewart was among the most productive pass rushers this season, with nine sacks and 37 pressures. His go-to move is a speed-to-power rush. Stewart explodes off his release and drives power into the lineman’s pads. He gets low and positions his hands well to win leverage.

Here, the tackle sets up perfectly to counter Stewart’s speed rush, but Stewart ducks under the lineman’s hands to strike his chest. Stewart forklifts the tackle and drives him yards backward into the quarterback. This pocket-pushing ability puts NFL linemen on notice.

Stewart’s power rush is aided by his quick release. He timed a handful of snaps and is usually the first rusher up from his stance.

Stewart has all the confidence in the world when rushing the quarterback but has to continue developing a larger pass-rush skillset. He lacks the spins, chops, and swim moves that productive NFL rushers possess. Also, his bend is underwhelming for his size. Stewart doesn’t have the flexibility to bend around the outside and evade contact easily.

Watch the tackle completely stonewall Stewart’s attempt to win the edge.

Without elite bend, Stewart must diversify his pass rush package. He usually attacks the lineman straight on or rushes outside with a basic rip move. Stewart could get away with it because of his rushing tenacity and motor. When his first move failed, Stewart simply churned his legs and fought his way to the quarterback.

Here, Stewart doesn’t put together a very impressive move but combines his power and resilience to put the lineman on his back foot.

Stewart holds up very well in run defense. As expected, his competitiveness shows up in run defense as well. Stewart attacks ball carriers and fights through blocks. He disengages from run blocks quickly, allowing him to reset and trigger to make a tackle. Surprisingly, Stewart showed an ability to set the edge on run plays consistently.

Watch Stewart completely blow up this run play. He attacks with one arm, holding the blocker back. He waits for the running back to enter the lane before disengaging to help make the tackle.

Conclusion

Josaiah Stewart is an extremely fun prospect. He explodes off the line of scrimmage and plays with a passion that pops off the screen. For most edge prospects, Stewart’s subpar combination of size, bend, and pass-rush arsenal would cause teams to pass on him. However, his unteachable effort, explosiveness, and college production make Stewart a true outlier. He’s a locker room leader and a do-it-all player across the defensive line. His size limits him from being an all-pro player, but Stewart can start as he upgrades his pass-rush toolbox.

My NFL comp is Adisa Isaac.

Projection: Late Second Round

Depot Draft Grade: 8.3 – Future Quality Starter (2nd Round)

Games Watched: 2024 vs Texas, 2024 vs USC, 2024 @ Ohio State, 2024 @ Washington