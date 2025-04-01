2025 NFL Draft

2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: UCF WR Kobe Hudson

Posted on
Kobe Hudson Scouting Report

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on UCF wide receiver Kobe Hudson.

#2 Kobe Hudson/WR Central Florida – 6006, 193 pounds (Fifth-Year Senior)

Measurements 

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan
Kobe Hudson 6006/193 9 30 5/8 75 1/4
40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone
4.57 1.54 N/A N/A
Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press
10’2″ 35 N/A

The Good

– Serviceable route runner
– Quick break out of all routes
– Confident hands
– Decent shiftiness to shake press corner
– Avoids contact down the field with shiftiness
– Solid change of direction

The Bad

– Can have low sense of urgency off the line
– Average explosiveness off the line
– Plays with feet too long to try and shake press corner
– Does not fight with hands to get open, always runs with hands at side
– Stance is too high, and he must get low when ball is snapped to release, which is a consistent false step
– Average athletic ability
– Average vertical speed
– Bad play strength
– Gets controlled by physical cornerback play
– Struggles to win contested catches vs big cornerbacks
– Bad blocker due to weak play strength and some effort concerns
– Limited YAC potential
– Not big or fast enough to play outside, but is not physical enough or a good enough blocker to play slot
– Character concerns

Bio

– Started 34 games at UCF across 3 years after transferring from Auburn, where he started 12 games and appeared in 24 games across 2 years
– 2024: led UCF with 47 catches for 770 yards and 4 touchdowns
– Named All-Big 12 Honorable Mention
– 2023: 44 catches for 900 yards and 8 touchdowns
– Named All-Big 12 Honorable Mention
– Seventh in NCAA with 20.45 yards per catch
– 2022: 39 catches for 641 yards and 7 touchdowns
– At Auburn, he was the leading receiver in 2021 with 44 catches for 580 yards and 4 touchdowns
– Four-star prospect out of Trope County High School in Georgia, where he played quarterback. He also played basketball.
– Won Georgia Class 4A state player of the year as a junior after recording 3,386 passing yards and 38 touchdown passes, along with 1,410 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns
– Competed in the All-American Bowl
– Hudson claimed he was kicked off Auburn’s football team and did not want to leave

Tape Breakdown

Kobe Hudson has had a solid career at the college level due to his shiftiness off the line and down the field to avoid contact. At the top of his route, he is a positive route runner with quick breaks out of every type of route and solid hands to finish at the catch point. He is most effective running deep out-breakers vs off coverage, as he cannot be contacted and can showcase his solid route running and shiftiness.

Hudson has adequate skills to be a positive starter in college, but his many flaws will prevent him from doing anything special in the NFL.

To start, he is just an average athlete. Before the snap, his stance is straight up, and he must bend as the ball is snapped, which puts himself behind the eight ball quickly. This creates false steps on most of his reps, and he loses half a second before getting out of the stance. Along with this, there are reps where he plays with his feet and shows a low sense of urgency to get off the ball. Some reps take 2 seconds to get off the line of scrimmage and mess up the timing of the play. He has a glance route on this RPO, which looks like a quick skinny post. It takes 2.15 seconds for him to get inside leverage, giving the QB no option to look his way.

His explosiveness off the line is weak, which results in the corner easily being able to run with him. His vertical speed is lacking, and at his small height of 6 feet, that vertical speed could separate him from other prospects. But he consistently struggles to beat cornerbacks deep.

When the corner plays press, his play strength is exposed as he is easily jammed and controlled to the sideline or shoved off his route. In this play, at the bottom of the screen, he struggles to run a 5-yard hitch because of his lack of strength compared to physical press coverage.

Hudson hurts himself by running with his hands at his side and not using them to get open. He solely relies on his shiftiness, but that will be tough to translate as NFL teams will take notice and give him consistent jams. Defensive backs can easily move him off track, as it looks like no one else is on the field when he is running routes. When he is open, he has good hands that appear confident, but his ability to get yards after a catch is weak due to his lack of speed and play strength, as he does not break tackles.

When he needs to make a contested catch, he struggles to track the ball and is not physical enough to consistently win jump balls. As a blocker, Hudson gives inconsistent effort and has weak play strength, which makes it hard for him to move people. There are times when he can block a corner with aggressiveness, but he does not have the grit to play in the box.

Conclusion

Kobe Hudson is in a weird spot due to his low physicality and weak blocking, which will prevent him from being a positive player inside, but he does not have the size or vertical speed to be a threat on the outside. He does not provide much value on special teams due to his weaker athletic ability. If he was kicked off the team at Auburn, there are also character concerns to note. I see Hudson as a practice squad player who could move into a receiver rotation because of injuries. My comp for him is Ryan Broyles.

Projection: Mid-Day 3
Depot Draft Grade: 6.1 – 6th/7th Round (End of Roster/Practice Squad)
Games Watched: at Florida (2024), at Iowa State (2024), at Arizona State (2024)

Previous 2025 NFL Draft Player Profiles
CB Jahdae Barron DL Derrick Harmon QB Quinn Ewers RB Omarion Hampton
RB RJ Harvey EDGE Kyle Kennard WR Luther Burden III RB Ollie Gordon II
WR Tre Harris DL Shemar Stewart DL Walter Nolen OT Will Campbell
WR Tetairoa McMillan DL Rylie Mills WR Jayden Higgins WR Emeka Egbuka
QB Jalen Milroe WR Matthew Golden RB Ashton Jeanty EDGE Nic Scourton
DE Jared Ivey CB Denzel Burke DT Deone Walker WR Isaiah Bond
RB Bhayshul Tuten DT Tyleik Williams WR Xavier Restrepo DT Kenneth Grant
TE Colston Loveland QB Jaxson Dart CB Zy Alexander LB Jalon Walker
TE Tyler Warren QB Kyle McCord RB Tahj Brooks QB Cam Ward
CB Benjamin Morrison OT Josh Simmons CB Azareye’h Thomas RB Kaleb Johnson
EDGE Landon Jackson CB Shavon Revel Jr. DL Ty Robinson QB Will Howard
DL T.J. Sanders CB Trey Amos EDGE Ashton Gillotte DL Darius Alexander
WR Tez Johnson RB Devin Neal OT Emery Jones WR Tai Felton
CB Darien Porter OT Hollin Pierce CB Maxwell Hairston DL Omarr Norman-Lott
WR Ricky White III OG Tate Ratledge S Jaylen Reed RB Cam Skattebo
WR Kyle Williams DL Vernon Broughton WR Jake Bech EDGE Josaiah Stewart
EDGE Abdul Carter RB TreVeyon Henderson QB Riley Leonard RB Damien Martinez
RB Quinshon Judkins WR Jalen Royals OT Kelvin Banks Jr. DL Joshua Farmer
DB Malachi Moore DL Jordan Burch WR Savion Williams DL Alfred Collins
LB Jay Higgins TE Elijah Arroyo DL Shemar Turner OT Josh Conerly
CB Quincy Riley TE Gunnar Helm DB Sebastian Castro WR/CB Travis Hunter
iOL Jack Conley RB Raheim Sanders CB Will Johnson CB Cobee Bryant
WR Pat Bryant OT Anthony Belton EDGE Mykel Williams TE Harold Fannin Jr.
WR Arian Smith DL JJ Pegues RB Trevor Etienne S Xavier Watts
OT Charles Grant DL Nazir Stackhouse CB Tommi Hill OL Donovan Jackson
OT Aireontae Ersery S Malaki Starks EDGE James Pearce Jr. TE Jalin Conyers
WR Jaylin Noel DL Mason Graham WR Elic Ayomanor EDGE Elijah Roberts
CB Upton Stout RB Dylan Sampson DL Tim Smith OG Dylan Fairchild
WR Theo Wease Jr. EDGE Mike Green CB Mello Dotson OT Armand Membou
RB LeQuint Allen EDGE Princely Umanmielen OG Tyler Booker RB DJ Giddens
S Craig Woodson LB Jacob Kiser WR Zakhari Franklin S Nick Emmanwori
TE CJ Dippre LB Danny Stutsman CB Jabbar Muhammad TE Mason Taylor
DT Jordan Phillips LB Kobe King DL Cam Horsley DL Cam’Ron Jackson
DL Jamaree Caldwell LB Jihaad Campbell RB Jordan James OL Wyatt Milum
C Jake Majors DE Jack Sawyer DE Donovan Ezeiruaku WR Chimere Dike
DL Howard Cross III OL Marcus Mbow RB Kalel Mullings S Andrew Mukuba
OG Luke Kandra QB Tyler Shough C Grey Zabel OT Cameron Williams
LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson EDGE Tyler Baron OL Jalen Rivers EDGE JT Tuimoloau
OG Jonah Savaiinaea S Shilo Sanders WR Ja’Corey Brooks CB Jacob Parrish
RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt EDGE Jah Joyner S Kevin Winston Jr. EDGE Oluwafemi Oladejo
LB Teddye Buchanan  LB Cody Simon C Jared Wilson OT Ozzy Trapilo
RB Jaydon Blue LB Carson Schewsinger LB Chris Paul Jr. DT Thor Griffith
WR Antwane Wells Jr. LB Jeffrey Bassa CB Alijah Huzzie DT Jared Harrison-Hunte
EDGE Antwaun Powell-Ryland CB Dorian Strong EDGE Fadil Diggs QB Shedeur Sanders
TE Terrance Ferguson LB Carson Bruener WR Jordan Watkins RB Donovan Edwards
DL CJ West CB Jaylin Smith CB Mac McWilliams OG Miles Frazier
S Hunter Wohler EDGE Ahmed Hassanein WR Elijhah Badger TE Jake Briningstool
QB Brady Cook RET Jacquez Stuart S Jonas Sanker WR Jimmy Horn Jr.
CB Jason Marshall Jr. RB Kyle Monangai DT Aeneas Peebles DL Warren Brinson
EDGE Bradyn Swinson S Billy Bowman Jr. QB Dillon Gabriel EDGE Barryn Sorrell
S Malik Verdon WR Dont’e Thornton RB Breshard Smith OT Chase Lundt
TE Jackson Hawes WR Nick Nash S Lanthan Ransom TE Oronde Gadsden II
WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith OL Jonah Monheim OT Jalen Travis CB BJ Adams
WR Will Sheppard OT Ajani Cornelius DT Kyonte Hamilton DB Robert McDaniel
QB Hunter Dekkers OL Jackson Slater RB Lan Larison LB Aaron Smith
OL Thomas Perry OT Carson Vinson CB Melvin Smith OL Marcus Wehr
TE JJ Galbreath RB ShunDerrick Powell OL Aiden Williams RB Marcus Yarns
DE Rovell Carter CB Isas Waxter OL Gareth Warren RB Tre Stewart
S Keondre Jackson WR Efton Chism II EDGE David Walker QB Cam Miller
OL Clay Webb S TaMuarion Wilson QB Taylor Elgersma QB Tommy Mellott
WR Andrew Armstrong WR Dominic Lovett WR LaJohntay Wester EDGE Elijah Ponder
WR Traeshon Holden S Dan Jackson DL Yahya Black LB Que Robinson
RB Phil Mafah LB Demetrius Knight Jr. RB Woody Marks TE Mitchell Evans
TE Luke Lachey CB Justin Walley RB Antario Brown WR Kaden Prather
QB Zach Zebrowski DL Zeek Biggers TE Anthony Torres EDGE Sai’vion Jones
OL Seth McLaughlin RB Ja’Quinden Jackson DB Jordan Clark OT Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan
RB Jarquez Hunter CB Zah Frazier LB Barrett Carter DB Caleb Ransaw
OL Connor Colby QB Graham Mertz OL Walter Lampkin DT Simeon Barrow Jr.
LB Cody Lindenberg WR Bru McCoy EDGE Johnny Walker QB Kurtis Rourke
QB Max Brosmer
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

To Top