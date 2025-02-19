2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Cal S Craig Woodson

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Cal safety Craig Woodson.

#2 Craig Woodson/S Cal – 5116, 202 pounds (Redshirt Senior)

Measurements

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Craig Woodson 5116/202 8 1/2 30 1/4 75 3/8 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

THE GOOD

– Physical and downhill player with hard-edge demeanor

– Versatile and wore plenty of hats in Cal’s defense

– Plays run well and fills alley with authority, impactful in short-yardage/goal line

– Overall, reliable tackler in tight quarters and open field, able to wrap and get runners on ground

– Comfortable getting hands-on and challenging tight ends in coverage, physical in man-to-man

– Disguises and holds coverages well, plays like the veteran he is

– Flashes hit power and ability to separate player from ball in coverage

– Experienced special teamer with multi-phase versatility

– Excellent starting experience

The Bad

– Average athlete and doesn’t pop on tape

– Stiff-hipped and struggles to change directions fluidly

– Too easily fooled by play-fakes and manipulated by quarterbacks

– Can take too long to diagnose run key from free safety spot and be late triggering downhill

– Capable of tackling the catch but not often able to poke the ball out

– Lacked big-time INT production

– Older prospect who spent six years in school

Bio

– Turned 24 in February in 2025

– 46 career games with 40 starts for Golden Bears

– Career: 245 tackles (9 TFL) 21 PDs, 5 INTs (one pick-six), 3 FFs

– 2024: 70 tackles (2.5 TFL) 9 PDs, 2 INTs

– PFF: 335 FS snaps, 266 box snaps, 146 slot snaps, 14 outside CB snaps in 2024

– 52 total snaps on kick and punt coverage in 2023 (26 each), 44 on kick coverage and 34 on punt return in 2022

– Two-star recruit from Grand Prairie, Texas, chose Cal over Bucknell, Lamar, UTSA, and Northwestern State; got offer from Cal one week before early signing day, partially chose Cal because elementary school friend was also attending

– Two-year team captain in 2023 and 2024

– Played center and running back as a kid before moving to safety in high school

– 96 tackles, two interceptions, and two blocked field goals senior year of HS; had 3.96 HS GPA and an All-Academic lists throughout college

– Once called Steelers DB Coach Gerald Alexander one of the “coolest” coaches he’s ever met and Rivals page shows he was directly recruited by Alexander

– On track and field team in HS (second-place in high jump as sophomore)

– Suffered season-ending knee injury in preseason camp ahead of 2021 season, returned for 2022; admitted tough road to recovery and concern he’d never be same player

– Religious and leaned on faith to get through 2021 injury

Tape Breakdown

Texas’ Craig Woodson made the long journey to Cal as an overlooked recruit out of high school. He exits six years later as a solid safety for the Golden Bears. Woodson isn’t the biggest safety but is fearless and will throw his body around in the run and pass game. He’s comfortable coming downhill to fill the alley, stopping the run, and separating the players from the ball in coverage. He’s a reliable tackle who can wrap and deliver the boom, depending on the situation.

He’s smart and versatile, moving all around the Golden Bears’ defense. There isn’t a position he hasn’t played: slot, box, deep half, half-field, outside corner. He was a multi-phase special teamer. He communicates well and is able to hold and disguise coverages.

I like him getting physical and being able to match up on tight ends in coverage. Woodson doesn’t back down from a challenge against guys bigger than him.

Woodson is a bit stiff-hipped and can struggle to flip and change directions. He’s also just an okay athlete who might jump well, given his track background, but his speed looks only fine. A 4.55-4.59 type of 40 is what I’m projecting he’ll run. But the most concerning part of Woodson’s game is how often he’s fooled in coverage by fakes. He can be late to read and process. Examples in the passing game and being late to trigger against the run from his post-safety spot.

He’s also 24 without solid but not great college production and average athleticism. It’s not a high-end combination of a resume to bet on early.

Conclusion

Overall, Craig Woodson is a solid, well-rounded safety who had a good college career. He plays the game hard, can be around the defense, and should carve out a role on special teams. But his upside looks capped, and he’ll have to process more consistently against all of the NFL’s window dressing. He’s better closer to the line of scrimmage than in space. Maybe there’s a dime package role where he can also draw matchups on tight ends.

The speed isn’t the same, but Woodson could have a similar career arc as Rudy Ford, who began on special teams before seeing spot starts defensively later in his career.

Projection: Late Day Three-Undrafted

Depot Draft Grade: 7.0 – Fifth Round (Backup/Special Teamer)

Games Watched: at Auburn (2024), vs Miami (FL – 2024), vs Oregon State (2024), vs Syracuse (2024)