2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Pitt WR Konata Mumpfield

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Pitt wide receiver Konata Mumpfield.

No. 9 KONATA MUMPFIELD/WR PITT – 5113, 186 POUNDS (SENIOR)

Measurements

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Konata Mumpfield 5113/186 8 1/2 29 3/8 74 3/8 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 4.59 1.56 DNP DNP Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 10’4″ 36 N/A

THE GOOD

– Decent athletic ability

– Has shiftiness at release point to shake press corner

– Stacks defenders downfield and wins with good change of direction

– Eliminates cushion quickly to move downfield

– If defenders do not get hands on him, he can win off the line

– Smooth and quick break out of digs and flag routes

– Possesses good long speed to threaten vertically

– Makes off-platform catches to create explosive plays

– Improved in every aspect of his game as the 2024 season moved progressed

– Has the traits be effective in the slot

THE BAD

– Low-effort blocker

– Loses speed out of sharp cuts (comebacks, slant-returns, square-ins)

– Gets killed by physical defensive play

– Low play strength

– Is too high in stance and has to get low as ball is snapped, losing time and speed

– Weak YAC ability

– Fails to make defenders miss with the ball in his hands

– Does not run through the catch point

– Uses body to catch

BIO

– Started 33 games across three seasons at Pitt; transferred from Akron, where he started 12 games

– 2024: 52 receptions for 813 yards and five touchdowns

– 2024 honorable mention All-ACC pick

– Participated in the East-West Shrine Bowl

– 2023: 44 receptions for 576 yards and five touchdowns

– 2022: 58 receptions for 551 yards and one touchdown

– 2021: 63 receptions for 751 yards and eight touchdowns

– Rated the No. 29 receiver in the transfer portal

– Named All-MAC Second Team

– Received Freshman All-American honors by the Athletic

– Two-star recruit out of Dacula High School in Georgia

– Rated the No. 261 player in Georgia

– Played both ways and led team to the state semifinals as a junior and senior

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Konata Mumpfield had a good college career that will be enough to get him drafted on Day 3. His tape was interesting because the first two games I watched, SMU and Clemson, he looked like a decent starter with solid traits. But in the last game against Boston College, he looked like a better version of himself. How he translates to the NFL will be determined on what version of him we get.

Mumpfield is solid in a lot of areas, but his best trait is his shiftiness to get open when he is not pressed at the line of scrimmage. His stance needs to be lower, but he gets out of his breaks and gets downfield with long strides, and he has the long speed to take the top off a defense. He works best when a cornerback is three yards off, as he eliminates the cushion quickly, stacking the corner and using his change of direction to get downfield. On this play at the top of the screen, he is not targeted, but he beats the defender by a step after turning him around.

When Mumpfield gets to his landmark down the field, he is smooth coming out of digs and flag routes because he does not have to decelerate. He is a downhill athlete who can gain speed when not having to sharply break out of routes. The best route he runs is a dig versus man coverage because of his quick change of direction. On the bottom of the screen, he eliminates the cushion effectively again, and gets open on a dig, although he is not targeted.

I have some issues with Mumpfield’s overall catching ability overall, but he can make off-platform catches that create explosive plays. He does not have the size or strength to be a true jump-ball winner, but when he needs to adjust mid-air, he can do it.

The biggest problem I have with his game is his physicality. Mumpfield will not be able to survive on the outside due to his size and short arms. He suffers greatly when defensive backs get their hands on him, and his bad contact balance results in him on the ground too often.

He needs to gain weight and start playing more physical to be on the field as much as possible. All of his routes get affected by being so weak because teams will game plan this and erase him from plays. On this play in the slot, he is running a slant-return, and he cannot get to his spot because the corner gets hands on him.

This is a problem to have because NFL teams will make sure that he does not get free releases. It would be different if he was a tremendous athlete who can avoid collisions with great speed, but he is just a decent overall athlete who will not be able to rely solely on his shiftiness at the line. On this play, he tries to run a deep crosser but gets erased from the play because of the collision.

When the ball comes to him, Mumpfield often will use his body to catch it. That results in him not running through the ball, limiting YAC opportunities. When he does turn up field to get extra yards, he struggles to make defenders miss and the first guy can bring him down due to weak play strength.

While he is a positive route runner who looks smooth coming out of digs and flags, he has inconsistent speed when making sharp cuts. His double moves can look extremely slow, he takes to many steps when breaking down in a curl, and he looks lackadaisical when running quick outs. This is something he can work on because I did see flashes, but for the most part the defensive backs find it easy to cover him up. On this play, he runs a 12-yard curl and the cornerback in man coverage has no problem recovering.

As a blocker, Mumpfield gives low effort and when he does try, he does not have the strength to move people.

CONCLUSION

Mumpfield has the traits to make a team, but his lack of physicality is concerning. He will need to become a more consistent route runner and add strength to see the field. Even then, I see him in a limited role. I think he would be best used in the slot due to his size and lack of strength, but he will need to improve his blocking and route tree. He does have good shiftiness, but even then, he is not a tremendous athlete. If he improves his play strength, he can be a serviceable backup. My comp for him is Keke Coutee.

Projection: Late Day 3

Depot Draft Grade: 6.5 – 6th Round (End of Roster/Practice Squad)

Games Watched: at SMU (2024), vs Clemson (2024), at Boston College (2024)