2025 NFL Draft

2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Illinois WR Zakhari Franklin

Posted on
Zakhari Franklin Scouting Report

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft takes place, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Illinois wide receiver Zakhari Franklin.

#4 ZAKHARI FRANKLIN, WR, ILLINOIS (rSR) – 6000, 189 lbs.

Measurements

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan
Zakhari Franklin 6000/198 10 3/8 33 78 7/8
40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone
N/A N/A N/A N/A
Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press
N/A N/A N/A

The Good

— Solid size, good length, and elite hand size
— Impressive production over his career
— Good footwork and hand usage vs Press
— Creates space with quickness and agility on short/intermediate levels
— Uses manipulation and physical traits on deeper routes
— Good hands and very good body control
— Repeated showed he could take a hit and hold on to the ball
— Solid speed overall
— Effort to position and maintain as a blocker

The Bad

— Adequate burst to run away from defenders
— Route running effort is inconsistent
— Didn’t win consistently on deep routes
— Physical defenders can push him off his routes
— Didn’t create after the catch or break tackles
— Play strength overall is marginal
— Screens plays were unproductive
— No special teams play
— Older prospect

Bio

— Career: 321 receptions, 4,038 yards, 12.6 YPR, 42 TD, 1 rush, 8 yards
— 2024: 55 receptions, 652 yards, 11.9 YPR, 4 TD
— 6th year senior; redshirted in 2023 while at Ole Miss with undisclosed injury
— Tied for 9th place in receiving touchdowns in FBS history
One year at Illinois, 1 at Mississippi, 4 years at UTSA
— 63 games; 4 years starter at UTSA; 1 at Illinois
— All Conference-USA first team 2021,2022
— 2022 – Phil Steele All-America Honorable Mention
— Owns UTSA single-season records for receptions, receiving yards, receiving yards per game, and receiving touchdowns
— Majored in finance at UTSA; Graduated from Ole Miss with a degree in multi-disciplinary studies; majored in crop sciences at Illinois
— In high school, played on the basketball and track and field teams
— Birthday October 15, 2000 (24)

Tape Breakdown

Zakhari Franklin is a well-traveled, highly productive wide receiver with solid height and weight. Based on 2022 measurements, he has good length and elite hand size. He aligned primarily outside but was in the slot as well.

Against Press coverage, he displays good footwork, quickness, and hand usage to avoid the game and get off the line of scrimmage. With a free release, he has solid acceleration to the break point. He creates good separation in the short areas with quickness and agility and on intermediate and deep roots with manipulation and solid physicality.

His change of direction is good, and he executes a good hip drop on comeback routes. Against Zone coverage, he is good at finding the soft spot in the defense, giving the quarterback a good target.

His hands are good overall, catching the ball away from his body.

Impressive one-handed catch while holding off the defender.

He has very good body control and adjusts to the ball well. His sideline awareness is very good for toe-tapping receptions.

He did a lot of his work over the middle and can make the catch in traffic and take a hit. In the scramble drill, he is good at working with his quarterback to find space to work. After the catch, he has solid speed and has solid vision to get extra yards that are available.

He consistently showed the ability to take a hit and hold on to the ball.

As a blocker, he displayed good positioning to put himself between the defender and the ball and displayed good effort to maintain.

His burst is adequate, and he doesn’t pull away from defenders. His route running speed is inconsistent. He will run his route at what looks like less than full speed, lacking any urgency to get into his route. He didn’t win consistently on the deep routes. I saw a bobble and a drop on a screen that he let get into his body. His body is thin, and physical defenders can knock him off his route.

At the top of the screen, you can see the defender shove him out of bounds.

After the catch, he has marginal play strength and physicality to break tackles or fight for extra yards. On screens, he was unable to create yards and also had a fumble. As a blocker, his marginal play strength comes into play again. He was not used to run the ball in the games watched, and he has virtually no special teams experience.

While his blocking has improved you can see the aggressive defender put him on his back.

Conclusion

Overall, Franklin has solid size, good length, and elite hand size. He has good quickness and hand usage against the Press and can create space with quickness and agility in the short and intermediate areas, using manipulation and subtle pushes at the breakpoint. Against Zone, he finds the open area, is active in the scramble drill, and has very good body control. His hands are good and can take a hit. His effort as a blocker is good.

Areas to improve include being more consistent as a route runner and playing at full speed from play to play. Adding play strength will benefit him against physical defenders, breaking tackles and as a blocker.

His production has been great throughout his career. However, he isn’t going to blow you away with his speed or even after the catch, but he can get open and make plays. There hasn’t been a lot of chatter about him to this point about him, but I think he can have a role on a team.

He seems to be fairly scheme-diverse, and I think his best fit would be as a slot receiver, someone to work the middle of the field, move the chains, and make some tough catches on the short and intermediate areas. If he can be a returner as well that would be beneficial.

For a player comp, I’ll go with Rashard Higgins. Coming out of college, he had capable hands, could separate, and was creative when creating space. His route running, play strength and blocking all had room for improvement.

Projection: Late Day Three/UDFA
Depot Draft Grade: 6.6  – Fifth Round – (Backup/Special teamer)
Games Watched: 2022 At Texas; 2023 – vs Alabama; 2024 – Vs Kansas, At Nebraska, Vs Michigan State, Vs South Carolina

Previous 2025 NFL Draft Player Profiles
CB Jahdae Barron DL Derrick Harmon QB Quinn Ewers RB Omarion Hampton
RB RJ Harvey EDGE Kyle Kennard WR Luther Burden III RB Ollie Gordon II
WR Tre Harris DL Shemar Stewart DL Walter Nolen OT Will Campbell
WR Tetairoa McMillan DL Rylie Mills WR Jayden Higgins WR Emeka Egbuka
QB Jalen Milroe WR Matthew Golden RB Ashton Jeanty EDGE Nic Scourton
DE Jared Ivey CB Denzel Burke DT Deone Walker WR Isaiah Bond
RB Bhayshul Tuten DT Tyleik Williams WR Xavier Restrepo DT Kenneth Grant
TE Colston Loveland QB Jaxson Dart CB Zy Alexander LB Jalon Walker
TE Tyler Warren QB Kyle McCord RB Tahj Brooks QB Cam Ward
CB Benjamin Morrison OT Josh Simmons CB Azareye’h Thomas RB Kaleb Johnson
EDGE Landon Jackson CB Shavon Revel Jr. DL Ty Robinson QB Will Howard
DL T.J. Sanders CB Trey Amos EDGE Ashton Gillotte DL Darius Alexander
WR Tez Johnson RB Devin Neal OT Emery Jones WR Tai Felton
CB Darien Porter OT Hollin Pierce CB Maxwell Hairston DL Omarr Norman-Lott
WR Ricky White III OG Tate Ratledge S Jaylen Reed RB Cam Skattebo
WR Kyle Williams DL Vernon Broughton WR Jake Bech EDGE Josaiah Stewart
EDGE Abdul Carter RB TreVeyon Henderson QB Riley Leonard RB Damien Martinez
RB Quinshon Judkins WR Jalen Royals OT Kelvin Banks Jr. DL Joshua Farmer
DB Malachi Moore DL Jordan Burch WR Savion Williams DL Alfred Collins
LB Jay Higgins TE Elijah Arroyo DL Shemar Turner OT Josh Conerly
CB Quincy Riley TE Gunnar Helm DB Sebastian Castro WR/CB Travis Hunter
iOL Jack Conley RB Raheim Sanders CB Will Johnson CB Cobee Bryant
WR Pat Bryant OT Anthony Belton EDGE Mykel Williams TE Harold Fannin Jr.
WR Arian Smith DL JJ Pegues RB Trevor Etienne S Xavier Watts
OT Charles Grant DL Nazir Stackhouse CB Tommi Hill OL Donovan Jackson
OT Aireontae Ersery S Malaki Starks EDGE James Pearce Jr. TE Jalin Conyers
WR Jaylin Noel DL Mason Graham WR Elic Ayomanor EDGE Elijah Roberts
CB Upton Stout RB Dylan Sampson DL Tim Smith OG Dylan Fairchild
WR Theo Wease Jr. EDGE Mike Green CB Mello Dotson OT Armand Membou
RB LeQuint Allen EDGE Princely Umanmielen OG Tyler Booker RB DJ Giddens
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

To Top