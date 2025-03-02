2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Ole Miss LB Chris Paul Jr.

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Ole Miss linebacker Chris Paul Jr.

No. 11 Chris Paul Jr./LB Ole Miss – 6010, 235 pounds (Redshirt Junior)

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Chris Paul Jr. 6010/235 9 1/4 30 1/8 75 3/8 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

The Good

– Decent athletic ability

– Decent lateral speed

– Shows very impressive skill as a blitzer, disguising it very well and attacking with aggressiveness

– Good downhill speed

– Secure tackler who stonewalls ball carriers

– Good play strength displayed when taking on blocks from offensive linemen

– Solid ball skills down the field

– Understands zone coverage and gets great depth, affecting QB’s eyes

– Successful at getting in pass windows while playing zone

– Shows good use of hands on receivers down the field

– Can survive covering tight ends and running backs

– Team leader who understands the “why” of defensive scheme

– High-motor hustle player

The Bad

– Can play hero ball when fitting gaps or freestyle blitzing

– Needs to improve his gap discipline and making defensive linemen right

– Needs to improve change of direction

– Needs to attack the ball carrier with better angles

– Fails to shed blocks quickly

– Can be fooled by play-action fakes

– Misdirection from offenses gives him trouble

– Was taken off the field in nickel packages

– Undersized

Bio

– Started 11 games for Ole Miss in his redshirt junior season after transferring from Arkansas, where he started 11 games and appeared in 28

– 2024: 88 tackles, 11 TFLs, 3.5 sacks, 1 interception, and 4 PBUs

– Contributed to a team record in sacks (52) and TFLs (120)

– 2024 third-team All-American (AP)

– Received All-SEC second team honors (coaches)

– Semifinalist for the Butkus Award and Bednarik Award

– 2023: 74 tackles, 7 TFLs, 2 sacks, and 1 PBU

– 2022: 62 tackles, 8 TFLs, and 4 sacks

– 2022 second-team Freshman All-American

– Named 2022 Freshman All-SEC

– Three-star prospect out of Crisp County High School

– Ranked the No. 22 inside linebacker nationally

– Played running back and linebacker in high school; rushed for 8.4 yards per carry, while also making 91 tackles, 20 TFLs, and 2.5 sacks

– Praised as a great leader, stems from his father, who served in the Navy

Tape Breakdown

Chris Paul Jr. has the athleticism and skill to be a solid NFL player and has the ability to play on all three downs, which is rare to find. The thing that stands out from his film is his blitzing ability, where he was used a lot. He does a great job of disguising himself in the box, so the protection is not aware, and he bursts out of his stance with good downhill speed to chase down the quarterback. He uses his athleticism to get by offensive linemen and can get to the quarterback, causing a hurried throw or recording a sack.

The thing I would say that Paul has to work on is staying under control, especially when blitzing a mobile quarterback. There are some plays where he flies up without stopping his feet. The quarterback can step to the side or hit him with a juke to make him miss. Overall, he is a very effective blitzer, as shown on this play where he hurries the quarterback into an incompletion.

As a run defender, Paul will give teams constant effort and good hustle down the field, pairing those with his good tackling ability. He attacks ball carriers, but can sometimes be too aggressive, falling out of his gap and trying to make a play on his own. This is something that he will have to work on but is not a serious worry because it is easily fixable with good coaching. He does a good job as a scrape defender, and when he takes a good angle to the ball carrier, he secures him with ease and brings him down, like on this play.

While Paul is a decent athlete, he is not an overwhelming one, especially with his lateral speed. There are times when he takes a bad angle to the ball carrier, and he does not possess the change-of-direction quickness to recover from being out of position. Taking good angles to the ball carrier will be imperative for maximizing his ability to defend the run, especially as players get faster in the NFL. On this play, he is a little too tight, and the running back bursts outside and beats him to the edge.

When an offensive lineman gets to the second level, Paul shows good play strength and contact balance by taking the hit, but he needs to increase his use of hands to try and get off blocks sooner. It appears that when the lineman gets attached to him, his rep is over, and he will not be able to locate the ball and make a tackle. On this screen play, Paul cannot shed his block and gets driven into his teammate, taking out two defenders.

I was impressed with Paul’s pass coverage ability when he was on the field. He did not play in Ole Miss’ nickel packages, and I am a little confused as to why. He is a high-IQ zone player who has a deep feel for offensive concepts, and he does a great job of getting depth in his drop to get into passing windows. He makes quarterbacks get off their read when he is in the area. He also does a good job of passing off underneath routes to the other linebacker or flat player and sorts out passing concepts with good eyes.

In man coverage, I understand that his athleticism is not ideal, but he has good tape when covering tight ends and running backs. The physicality he plays with when covering routes shows that he understands what he needs to do to win. He has good ball skills down the field and is seen knocking down passes when covering tight ends.

If Paul is covering a wide receiver or a pure pass-catching running back, I do not like the matchup, but his ability to affect the game in zone coverage would keep me confident with him on the field. The most worrisome part of his pass coverage is his height, and that is where I think he could struggle when covering big-framed tight ends. The physicality he plays with will have to continue to improve to make that a positive matchup.

Conclusion

Chris Paul Jr. is a high-floor prospect who can make a positive impact on an NFL team within his first two years. He displays the IQ and motor to contribute as a linebacker, and the immediate impact he can have on special teams will give him some good experience. He does not have overwhelming athleticism, which lowers his ceiling, but teams know what they will be getting when drafting this high-octane player. My comp for him is Azeez Al-Shaair.

Projection: Late Day 2

Depot Draft Grade: 8.0 – Third Round (Potential Starter/Good Backup)

Games Watched: at South Carolina (2024), at LSU (2024), vs Georgia (2024), at Florida (2024)