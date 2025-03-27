2025 NFL Draft

2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Central Missouri QB Zach Zebrowski

Posted on
Zach Zebrowski

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Central Missouri QB Zach Zebrowski.

#12 ZACH ZEBROWSKI/QB CENTRAL MISSOURI – 6020, 208 POUNDS. (RS SENIOR)

Measurements 

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan
Zach Zebrowski 6020/208 N/A N/A N/A
40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone
N/A N/A N/A N/A
Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press
N/A N/A N/A

THE GOOD

– Super-productive, small-school passer with great accuracy
– Patient in the pocket, throws with an over-the-top delivery, and puts speed on short and intermediate throws
– Goes through progressions and buys as much time as necessary
– Spreads the ball around and uses all his targets
– Stands in the pocket and takes a big hit in order to get the ball away
– Elusive enough to escape the rush
– Steps up in the pocket to avoid defenders
– Knows where his receivers are on the field
– Puts touch on the ball when necessary, sets up screen passes, and makes difficult throws
– Really nice touch on fade routes and back-shoulder throws

THE BAD

– Doesn’t go through his reads and progressions fully
– Has a three-quarter release on his throws that doesn’t allow him to always drive his passes
– Not a ton of velocity on his ball
– Will struggle at times to get enough air under the ball on deep passes
– Stares down targets, leading center field safeties to the throw
– Footwork and ball placement fall apart when he starts rushing throws
– Looks for departure plan from pocket as soon as he feels pressure
– Blitzes really give him problems in decision-making
– Level of competition didn’t challenge his deficiencies enough 

BIO:

– Date of birth: 6/8/2001 (23 years of age)
– Born in Decatur, IL and played at East Ridge HS in Woodbury, MN
– Started 25 games for Central Missouri University and appeared in 7 games at Southern Illinois University as a backup
– Career: 9,938 yards passing, 1,165 yards rushing, 114 total TD’s, 17 INT’s, 68% comp., 394 YPG.
– 2024-25 season: 4,724 yards passing (599 yards rushing), 50 total TD’s, 12 INT’s, 67% comp., 393.7 YPG.
– 2023 and 2024 Harlon Hill Trophy Award winner, AP 1st-Team All-American, and 1st Team All-Conference award winner
– 2023 Set NCAA-II records for single-season passing TDs (61), total yards (5,690), points responsible for (380), and TDs responsible for (63)
– 2023 transferred to Central Missouri University
– 2019-22 played in 7 games in 3 seasons total for Southern Illinois University
– 2019 redshirt season
– Not recruited out of high school
– 1st-Team All-Conference as a senior (2018)
– First-Conference basketball player and set East Ridge HS’s single-season record for assists
– Zebrowski’s dad (Jim) is the co-OC and QB coach for the University of Kansas
– Mom (Heather) was a three-time all-conference volleyball player for Southern Illinois

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Zach Zebrowski is a highly-touted quarterback, and being a two-time Harlon Hill Award winner is his bag of evidence for why he could make an NFL roster. He has the physical tools to play, baseline accuracy, and aggression to attack downfield. He needs time to refine mechanical and conceptual details such as his drop-and-release footwork, reading leverage of man coverage, and making mature decisions with situational football. His ideal developmental play would be intermittent playing time to learn from mistakes and re-calibrate his boundaries as a decision-maker.

Zebrowski’s game has some technical aspects he can clean up, starting with his three-step drop footwork. With slower versions of his three-step drop, he takes an extra step before the three-step drop pattern that can be eliminated. There’s no wasted movement when executing a three-step drop at a higher speed. He has lapses of accuracy where it appears his front toe isn’t aligned with the target. He could cultivate better weight transfer during his releases, which may be another reason he doesn’t drive the ball with a lot of velocity. There may be a tendency to retreat from edge pressure rather than climb a pocket with room to climb. When he does have to scramble, though, he does a nice job of keeping his eyes downfield to locate his targets. He’s not overly quick but has good spatial awareness to retreat to safety.

Here he is as No. 12 for Central Missouri doing so:

He is better at accounting for the leverage of zone defenders and throwing receivers open than when targeting the advantageous leverage of a defender playing man-to-man. He doesn’t work off-script or at either end of the field with maturity. He leans too much on what’s possible rather than defaulting to what’s the most probable outcome. In other words, he takes unnecessary risks rather than managing the game.

Zebrowski carries the ball low and loose from his frame as a runner. He must ensure it is secured to his body when in the open field. Regarding play fakes, he provides a full extension into the belly of the back when executing a read. His exchange and emphasis of the exchange with the extension and timing of his play fakes on boots is believable. He will drop his pads, bend his knees, and give an added punch with the extension. He will use the pump fake to freeze pursuit when breaking the pocket. He uses one hand and has partial motion with moderate freedom to the movement. He also has a one-handed, full-motion pump fake that will hold defenses. He’ll also use a two-handed pump when opening to one side during his drop.

He is an accurate passer, especially to the short and intermediate portions of the field. He can split the holeshot of Cover 2 at a distance on a pinpoint. He can do more to place the ball where his vertical receiver can make the catch protected from the oncoming safety—even if the actual placement is accurate. I love his ability to throw touch back-shoulder routes, and he shows a nice ability to vary his passing speeds depending on where the receiver is.

As a decision-maker, he will hold the shallow zone defenders with a look to the flat before working over the top to the receiver and hit a sail route concept nicely.

He’ll do this during his drop and at the top of his drop, opening his frame to the shallow route. Zebrowski will go from sideline to sideline or seam to seam and then check to the middle of the field. He’ll layer throws between zone linebackers with the placement to throw the receiver open.

He struggles and must do a better job of reading the leverage of a man defender playing inside of an out-breaking route and in a position to cut off the ball. He repeatedly had targets nearly cut off from trail leverage in the short and intermediate ranges of the field. I will say that Zebrowski does an admirable job of not being a one-read quarterback. He will go through progressions, and he doesn’t fixate his eyes on one part of the field.

CONCLUSION

This quarterback showcased his talents when he was finally given the spotlight at Central Missouri University. He has average size, athletic traits, arm strength, and velocity that he won’t be able to change, but his poise in the pocket, accuracy, and decision-making can lead to him becoming a solid backup. His intangibles and ability to read the field have shown to be quite good the past two years. He’ll need a lot of time to sit and become acclimated to the speed of the NFL. I see traits and abilities akin to Devlin (Duck) Hodges and Kaleb Eleby when they were coming out of smaller schools. He could carve out a similar path to making it on an NFL roster as a backup quarterback.

Projection: UDFA
Depot Draft Grade: 6.0 – End of Roster/Practice Squad (Priority Free Agent)
Games Watched: at Pittsburg State (2024), vs Texas Permian Basin (2024), at Missouri Southern (2023), vs Harding (2023)

Previous 2025 NFL Draft Player Profiles
CB Jahdae Barron DL Derrick Harmon QB Quinn Ewers RB Omarion Hampton
RB RJ Harvey EDGE Kyle Kennard WR Luther Burden III RB Ollie Gordon II
WR Tre Harris DL Shemar Stewart DL Walter Nolen OT Will Campbell
WR Tetairoa McMillan DL Rylie Mills WR Jayden Higgins WR Emeka Egbuka
QB Jalen Milroe WR Matthew Golden RB Ashton Jeanty EDGE Nic Scourton
DE Jared Ivey CB Denzel Burke DT Deone Walker WR Isaiah Bond
RB Bhayshul Tuten DT Tyleik Williams WR Xavier Restrepo DT Kenneth Grant
TE Colston Loveland QB Jaxson Dart CB Zy Alexander LB Jalon Walker
TE Tyler Warren QB Kyle McCord RB Tahj Brooks QB Cam Ward
CB Benjamin Morrison OT Josh Simmons CB Azareye’h Thomas RB Kaleb Johnson
EDGE Landon Jackson CB Shavon Revel Jr. DL Ty Robinson QB Will Howard
DL T.J. Sanders CB Trey Amos EDGE Ashton Gillotte DL Darius Alexander
WR Tez Johnson RB Devin Neal OT Emery Jones WR Tai Felton
CB Darien Porter OT Hollin Pierce CB Maxwell Hairston DL Omarr Norman-Lott
WR Ricky White III OG Tate Ratledge S Jaylen Reed RB Cam Skattebo
WR Kyle Williams DL Vernon Broughton WR Jake Bech EDGE Josaiah Stewart
EDGE Abdul Carter RB TreVeyon Henderson QB Riley Leonard RB Damien Martinez
RB Quinshon Judkins WR Jalen Royals OT Kelvin Banks Jr. DL Joshua Farmer
DB Malachi Moore DL Jordan Burch WR Savion Williams DL Alfred Collins
LB Jay Higgins TE Elijah Arroyo DL Shemar Turner OT Josh Conerly
CB Quincy Riley TE Gunnar Helm DB Sebastian Castro WR/CB Travis Hunter
iOL Jack Conley RB Raheim Sanders CB Will Johnson CB Cobee Bryant
WR Pat Bryant OT Anthony Belton EDGE Mykel Williams TE Harold Fannin Jr.
WR Arian Smith DL JJ Pegues RB Trevor Etienne S Xavier Watts
OT Charles Grant DL Nazir Stackhouse CB Tommi Hill OL Donovan Jackson
OT Aireontae Ersery S Malaki Starks EDGE James Pearce Jr. TE Jalin Conyers
WR Jaylin Noel DL Mason Graham WR Elic Ayomanor EDGE Elijah Roberts
CB Upton Stout RB Dylan Sampson DL Tim Smith OG Dylan Fairchild
WR Theo Wease Jr. EDGE Mike Green CB Mello Dotson OT Armand Membou
RB LeQuint Allen EDGE Princely Umanmielen OG Tyler Booker RB DJ Giddens
S Craig Woodson LB Jacob Kiser WR Zakhari Franklin S Nick Emmanwori
TE CJ Dippre LB Danny Stutsman CB Jabbar Muhammad TE Mason Taylor
DT Jordan Phillips LB Kobe King DL Cam Horsley DL Cam’Ron Jackson
DL Jamaree Caldwell LB Jihaad Campbell RB Jordan James OL Wyatt Milum
C Jake Majors DE Jack Sawyer DE Donovan Ezeiruaku WR Chimere Dike
DL Howard Cross III OL Marcus Mbow RB Kalel Mullings S Andrew Mukuba
OG Luke Kandra QB Tyler Shough C Grey Zabel OT Cameron Williams
LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson EDGE Tyler Baron OL Jalen Rivers EDGE JT Tuimoloau
OG Jonah Savaiinaea S Shilo Sanders WR Ja’Corey Brooks CB Jacob Parrish
RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt EDGE Jah Joyner S Kevin Winston Jr. EDGE Oluwafemi Oladejo
LB Teddye Buchanan  LB Cody Simon C Jared Wilson OT Ozzy Trapilo
RB Jaydon Blue LB Carson Schewsinger LB Chris Paul Jr. DT Thor Griffith
WR Antwane Wells Jr. LB Jeffrey Bassa CB Alijah Huzzie DT Jared Harrison-Hunte
EDGE Antwaun Powell-Ryland CB Dorian Strong EDGE Fadil Diggs QB Shedeur Sanders
TE Terrance Ferguson LB Carson Bruener WR Jordan Watkins RB Donovan Edwards
DL CJ West CB Jaylin Smith CB Mac McWilliams OG Miles Frazier
S Hunter Wohler EDGE Ahmed Hassanein WR Elijhah Badger TE Jake Briningstool
QB Brady Cook RET Jacquez Stuart S Jonas Sanker WR Jimmy Horn Jr.
CB Jason Marshall Jr. RB Kyle Monangai DT Aeneas Peebles DL Warren Brinson
EDGE Bradyn Swinson S Billy Bowman Jr. QB Dillon Gabriel EDGE Barryn Sorrell
S Malik Verdon WR Dont’e Thornton RB Breshard Smith OT Chase Lundt
TE Jackson Hawes WR Nick Nash S Lanthan Ransom TE Oronde Gadsden II
WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith OL Jonah Monheim OT Jalen Travis CB BJ Adams
WR Will Sheppard OT Ajani Cornelius DT Kyonte Hamilton DB Robert McDaniel
QB Hunter Dekkers OL Jackson Slater RB Lan Larison LB Aaron Smith
OL Thomas Perry OT Carson Vinson CB Melvin Smith OL Marcus Wehr
TE JJ Galbreath RB ShunDerrick Powell OL Aiden Williams RB Marcus Yarns
DE Rovell Carter CB Isas Waxter OL Gareth Warren RB Tre Stewart
S Keondre Jackson WR Efton Chism II EDGE David Walker QB Cam Miller
OL Clay Webb S TaMuarion Wilson QB Taylor Elgersma QB Tommy Mellott
WR Andrew Armstrong WR Dominic Lovett WR LaJohntay Wester EDGE Elijah Ponder
WR Traeshon Holden S Dan Jackson DL Yahya Black LB Que Robinson
RB Phil Mafah LB Demetrius Knight Jr. RB Woody Marks TE Mitchell Evans
TE Luke Lachey
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

To Top