2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Kentucky C Eli Cox

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Kentucky C Eli Cox.

No. 75 Eli Cox/C Kentucky – 6042, 306 POUNDS. (R-Sr.-6th)

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Eli Cox 6042/306 9 1/4″ 31″ 77 5/8″ 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 5.02 1.75 4.58 7.63 Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 9’1″ 32.5″ N/A

THE GOOD

– Plays with a good, low pad level

– Packs a powerful punch that shocks defensive linemen at the contact point

– Impressive upper body play strength

– Strong hand fighting ability and finishes with a powerful grip

– Wins by walling people off in the run game

– Strong anchor in pass protection

– Does not get bull rushed

– Gives good support on double teams in pass protection

– Drives defenders down the field on double teams

– Good explosiveness off the ball

– No bad snaps

THE BAD

– Does not have the lower body strength to push defensive linemen downfield in 1 1v1 situations

– Lacks strong finishing ability

– Slow reacting to blitzing defenders on outside zone, looks locked into his assignment pre-snap and fails to adjust

– Consistently oversets on outside zone

– Lacks confidence climbing to the second level

– Slow reacting to stunts and misses assignments

– Slow reacting to blitzes

– Needs to be more assertive in setting protection with confidence

– Speed rushers give him problems

– Short arms can be exposed by a long rusher or a quick swim move

– Defensive linemen can get into his body and rip through him

– Athletic ability does not match testing; he is slow in space

– Old age; will be turning 25 in October

BIO

– Started 47 games and appeared in 56 across 5 years at Kentucky, starting 38 consecutive games

– 2024: named a team captain allowed 1 sack and had an assignment grade of 99 percent

– Named Third-Team All-SEC

– 2023: named a team captain and played right guard for 3 games before moving back to center

– Named Second-Team All-SEC

– In 2022, he was named to the Frank G. Ham Society of Character, which showcases Kentucky players who have shown strong commitment to academic and athletic excellence

– Placed on the Comeback Player of the Year Award Watch List after suffering a season-ending hand injury vs Tennessee

– Three-star recruit out of West Jessamine High School in Kentucky

– Rated the No. 14 prospect in Kentucky as a guard or tackle

– Cox’s hidden talent is his photoshop skills

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Eli Cox is a veteran at Kentucky and has played well against SEC competition every year he has started. Off the bat, his play strength jumps out on tape as he punches defenders with good hand positioning and knocks them off their track. While he has short arms, his strength in his upper body makes it so he does not get pushed back by power. He plays with good leverage and a low pad level that gives him a strong base.

In the run game, he does a good job of getting out of his stance with explosiveness and immediately attacking his assignment. He is best used in a gap scheme or heavy inside zone where he does not need to move much, as he runs slowly in space. He does a great job on double teams and, with the help of a teammate, can drive defenders downfield. The problem is that his legs stop moving on contact when he is 1v1, and he does not drive people down the field, just winning with body positioning. While he is better on gap runs, his short arms can be exposed vs a fast, athletic rusher that hits him with a quick swim move, as he cannot recover.

His short arms can hurt him at times, but the punch he possesses can make up for it. When he gets into a defender’s vicinity, he shocks them with a quick strike that can bring them to the ground. His arm strength is NFL-ready, as shown in this play, where he dominates his assignment to the ground.

I do not think Cox can survive on an outside zone team. His testing numbers do not match his game speed, and he appears slow in space and not as confident when climbing to the second level. He does a bad job of reacting to defensive movement after the ball is snapped, and it seems like he is locked into his assignment and cannot adjust.

Another consistent problem in his game is his oversetting on the outside zone, which creates a massive hole for linebackers to run through. He needs to have his head on a swivel, but he fails on this play and many others.

In the pass game, Cox is a positive protector and does a good job of helping out on double teams. But his best trait is his anchor, as he never gets bull rushed. His low pad level and balance give him a great base, and he has great technique to finish the rep. If a defender does not come at him with a quick, handsy move, he will control them easily and not lose ground.

As a center, he will be facing big, lumbering rushers who rely on power to win the rep. I have confidence that Cox can be serviceable against these players due to his anchor and grip strength. If they do try to swipe his hands out of the way, he uses his strong fighting ability to re-fit his hands inside and keep them in his grasp.

One of my worries about his pass protection skillset is his finishing ability. In the run game, he will lose his motor towards the end of a play and stop driving his feet or stop running. I do not know if it is his stamina and how much he can handle at one time or just an effort issue.

This can be fixed, but finishing as an offensive lineman is as important as anything. The rep must be completed, or it can lead to negative plays. He does not allow the fumble here, but it is an example to show that he can give up some ground towards the end of a snap.

My biggest worry with Cox is how he handles stunts and blitzes. He has been in college for 6 years and has seen his fair share of pressures, but he sometimes looks confused about who is coming and what his assignment is. As a center, he should be the captain of the offensive line and call out other people’s assignments. This is concerning because he is already an older prospect, and he needs to be automatic with protection. When backers come from the second level, he has difficulty recovering from their speed rushes with quick hands.

CONCLUSION

Eli Cox has played a lot of college football and has some positive traits that will translate to the NFL. He is not spectacular at anything, but he has a strong anchor and drives people down the field on double teams. His negatives include his short arms, old age, and finishing ability. Cox has been in college for a while, but it is hard to tell with the way he handles stunts and blitzes. He will need to clean up these negatives to compete for playing time on an NFL roster. My comp for him is Scott Quessenberry.

Projection: Mid-Day 3

Depot Draft Grade: 6.9 – 5th Round (Backup/Special Teamer)

Games Watched: vs. Georgia (2024), at Ole Miss (2024), at Tennessee (2024)