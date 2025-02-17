2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Missouri WR Theo Wease Jr.

From now until the 2025 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Missouri WR Theo Wease Jr.

#1 Theo Wease Jr./WR Missouri – 6022, 202 pounds (Grad Student)

Measurements

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Theo Wease Jr. 6022/202 8 1/2 32 1/4 77 7/8 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

THE GOOD

– Big frame and good bulk, broad shoulders and muscular build

– Has comfortable stance with proper bend

– Consistent YAC threat, able to break tackles and create after the catch

– Able to turn short passes into big plays

– Shows burst to get away from defenders on slants

– Flashes of nuanced downfield route running with head fakes to turn around defensive backs

– Speed looks above average

– Frame and length offer blocking profile, shows effort and willingness to be effective, sticking on stalk blocks in run game

– Ran routes to all levels

– Fairly productive despite being No. 2 WR with rocky quarterback play and plenty of overall experience

The Bad

– Small hands, especially for frame

– Doesn’t always play to size, want to see him be more physical off the line and with ball in the air

– Gets beat up too much by press coverage and physical defensive backs

– Struggles to consistently track the ball on vertical throws, loses on more jump balls than he should

– Average separator who doesn’t consistently break away from defensive backs, especially downfield

– Needs to consistently show nuance in route running

– Can work harder in scramble drills to get in QB’s line of vision

– Tendency to run east/west around the sticks

– Older prospect who spent six years in college

Bio

– Turns 24 in June 2025

– Appeared in 63 games and two-year starter for Tigers

– Spent 2019-2022 with Oklahoma, transferred to Missouri for 2023-2024

– Career: 173 receptions, 2,610 yards (15.1 YPC) 20 TDs,

– 2024: 60 receptions, 884 yards (14.7 YPC) 4 TDs; one fewer catch than teammate Luther Burden III and had more yards

– Named 2024 team captain

– Had 64 catches for 1,044 yards (16.3 YPC) and 10 TDs at Oklahoma, catching two touchdown passes as a freshman from Jalen Hurts while working with Spencer Rattler in 2021

– Three drops in two years with Missouri

– Five-star recruit from Allen, Texas, No. 2 player in state behind DeMarvin Leal; chose Oklahoma over Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, USC, and countless other major programs

– Had over 1,000 yards and 18 total touchdowns (16 receiving, two kick returns) senior year of HS

– Part of Peer Assistance and Leadership (PAL) program from eighth grade through high school

– Broke his foot early in fall of 2021 and only appeared in two games (initially hurt foot in spring of 2021 that put him in a cast)

– Initially entered transfer portal in 2021 before returning to Oklahoma, left the following year for Missouri

– Arrested in August 2024 for failure to appear in court stemming from February ticket for failing to wear a seatbelt; released on $10 bond

– Named in court documents as witness in relation to 2021 robbery by several Oklahoma teammates; was not implicated in the crime and wasn’t charged

– Had minor arm injury in September 2024 that didn’t cause him to miss time; missed second half of 2024 bowl game after suffering upper-body injury from hard hit

Tape Breakdown

Theo Wease Jr. was an elite recruit out of high school, joining Oklahoma before finishing his career at Missouri for his final two years. Joining the Tigers partly due to a friendship with WR Luther Burden III, Wease was overshadowed by him at Missouri despite posting similar production in 2024.

Wease’s best moments come in run after. He has the size and bulk to break tackles and enough speed to do damage. His YAC is impressive and the bulk of his biggest moments.

There are moments of Wease being a nuanced and bursty route runner, especially underneath in the three-step game. He needs to show it more often vertically but in select plays, he can display that, too. Watch the head nod here at the bottom of the screen to get the cornerback to open to the sideline as Wease breaks his route to the post.

He’s a good-effort blocker with size, strength, and length. It makes him effective in the run game.

Despite his size, Wease isn’t as strong a deep-ball/contested-catch player as you’d expect. He had moments, including a big score against Oklahoma while at Missouri, but he struggles to track and finish. His quarterback play in 2024 was poor, no question, but he still missed out on opportunities.

Athletically, he’s average to perhaps slightly above but it’s nothing remarkable in his toolbelt. He’s far removed from those foot injuries but two in 2021 will need to be checked out and hopefully aren’t a long-term problem.

Conclusion

Overall, Theo Wease is the other Missouri receiver in this year’s draft. He doesn’t play as big and physical as his frame suggests without the ball in his hand but is effective post-catch. He profiles as a Z-type receiver who can work in the three/five-step game on screens, slants, and plays between the hashes. There’s not a lot here but there’s a little to put him on the draft fringe. My NFL comp is former New Orleans Saints WR Tre’Quan Smith, who broke 15 tackles on just 131 receptions throughout his career.

Projection: Late Day 3-Undrafted

Depot Draft Grade: 6.2MED – Sixth/Seventh Round (End Of Roster/Practice Squad)

Games Watched: at Texas A&M (2024), vs Boston College (2024), at South Carolina (2024), TD cut-up