2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Notre Dame TE Mitchell Evans

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Notre Dame tight end Mitchell Evans.

#88 Mitchell Evans/TE Notre Dame– 6053, 258 lbs. (Senior)

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Mitchell Evans 6053, 258 lbs 9.5” 31.88” N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 4.74 1.66 4.40 7.25 Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 907 31” N/A

THE GOOD

— Can line up inline, split out wide, or operate from the slot, allowing him to be deployed in multiple ways

— Concentration to haul in passes with defenders draped over him, a reliable target in tight windows, especially in the middle

— Possesses the upper body strength to stand up edge rushers in pass protection

— Understands how to use his strong base and arm length to keep pass rushers from collapsing the pocket

— Physicality and willingness to drive defenders off the line of scrimmage on run plays

— Plays with effort and tenacity

— Body control to adjust to passes behind or above him, securing difficult receptions.

— Experience against top college competition

— Displays the football IQ and instincts to pick up blitzes and stunts

The Bad

— Shows flashes of strong blocking technique but can be inconsistent, especially on outside runs

— Needs to engage defenders with consistent hand positioning

— Doesn’t have the burst or deep speed to accelerate past linebackers on seam routes.

— Can be neutralized early in routes by physical defenders before he can build momentum

— Struggles on the edge against speed rushers

— Relies on physicality instead of footwork to separate

— Injury history: Suffered a broken foot in 2022 and a torn ACL in 2023

— Route tree is very simple

— Average athlete with subpar athleticism, which limits his YAC

Bio

— 37 career starts in college

— 43 catches for 418 yards and three touchdowns in 2024

— 77 catches for 900 yards and five touchdowns in his college career

— Suffered a fractured foot in 2022 that caused him to miss the first five games of the season and a torn ACL in 2023, requiring surgery

— Before transitioning to tight end in college, Mitchell played as a quarterback during his senior year at Wadsworth High School, passing for 2,132 yards and 23 touchdowns

— Committed to Notre Dame as a three-star prospect from Wadsworth, Ohio

— Has a pet dog named Franz

— 65.3 overall PFF grade, 60.7 run blocking and 63.5 pass blocking grade in 2024

— 2024 John Mackey Award Semifinalist

Tape Breakdown

Notre Dame tight end Mitchell Evans lined up in multiple spots for the Irish, and his 2024 tape shows how well he fits into various offensive concepts. At 6-foot-5, 260 pounds, Evans is comfortable aligning inline like a traditional Y-tight end, yet lines up in the slot or even out wide. He’s not a burner in open space, but he uses his build and hand strength to make plays over the middle and in tight windows.

Evans excels in contested scenarios, leveraging his frame to box out defenders. He’ll flip his hips on shallow crossing routes and intermediate outs as he comes out of his break and shield the ball from safeties crashing downhill. Even if a linebacker meets him on the release, Evans has enough core strength to maintain his path and secure the catch. He’ll gather and locate the ball quickly when running a mid-level route, extending his arms to pluck it away from his body. It’s noticeable in the red zone, where Evans thrives in congested spaces. He flashes strong hands and natural body control to adjust for high or back-shoulder throws, a skill that led to several key receptions in traffic.

Below, the defender is completely draped over Evans. Evans locates the ball, then quickly tucks it out of reach. These receiving instincts routinely show up.

His speed isn’t going to wow coordinators, backed up by a mediocre 4.74 forty-yard dash, limiting his ability to win deep in the seam. He doesn’t consistently run away from safeties once he hits the open field, but the short-area bursts help him turn hitch or curl routes into first downs. Evans understands how to use subtle fakes or shoulder leans to create that extra step of separation, so even if his raw footspeed is average, he has a knack for timing and angles.

He’s a mediocre athlete that linebackers will easily keep up with. His lack of explosiveness affects Evans’ separation skills and prevents him from being a YAC threat. Evans is a reliable target but doesn’t have the speed, twitch, explosiveness, or agility to impact an offense’s identity.

As a run blocker, Evans plays with a determined motor, and you can see him work to the whistle, whether he’s sealing the edge or sliding out to chip an oncoming rusher. He isn’t an overwhelming mover, but once he fits his hands inside the defender’s pads, he’ll drop his hips and power through with decent leverage. He has the anchor to take on stronger edge rushers.

Evans struggles more to block speed rushers. His limited agility gives an advantage to twitchy defenders in blocking sets. He can stand too high, allowing those rushers to slip past him if he doesn’t bend his knees enough.

Evans overcame an ACL/MCL tear in 2023 and returned in 2024 without any major drop-off in his tape. Nonetheless, knee injuries of that severity are an issue that could linger in the NFL, and teams will likely emphasize thorough medical evaluations. While there’s no obvious translation to his movement on tape, lingering durability concerns will remain part of Evans’ scouting profile.

Conclusion

Mitchell Evans offers a blend of size, consistency, and competitive spirit that shows up both in the passing game and as a blocker. He lacks the burst to stretch defenses vertically, but he compensates with reliable hands, a strong catch radius, and a willingness to absorb contact in traffic.

After overcoming his 2023 ACL/MCL tear, he proved his durability by returning in 2024 without any impact on performance or effort. Evans is limited by his meager athleticism and doesn’t have any elite skills to carry his profile. He’ll likely be drafted as backup depth. Evans is experienced enough to fill in if needed and is well-rounded enough to help in multiple roles. My comparison for him is Charlie Woerner, who is a priority blocker with contested catch skills.

Projection: Middle/Late Day Three

Depot Draft Grade: 6.3 – End Of Roster/Practice Squad (6th-7th-round)

Games Watched: 2024 @ Georgia Tech, 2024 vs Louisville, 2024 @ Purdue, 2024 @ Penn State