2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: South Carolina State LB Aaron Smith

From now until the 2024 NFL Draft, we will scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top-10 picks, down to Day 3 selections, and priority undrafted free agents. Today, a scouting report on Linebacker Aaron Smith

#11 Aaron Smith/LB South Carolina State– 6005, 235 lbs. (Senior)

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Aaron Smith 6005/235 8 3/8 32 1/4 N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone 4.58 N/A N/A 7.12 Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press 10’3″ 35 25

*Testing from Pro Day

THE GOOD

— Explodes from sideline to sideline, displaying near NFL-level range when pursuing ballcarriers in open space

— High-end speed and body movements; stands out in FCS play

— Tracks outside runs to deliver hits on the sideline

— Plays with tenacity, tackles with violence and force

— Finishes tackles through the ballcarriers to stop yards after contact

— Improved zone instincts during his time in college

— Flashes the skill to read the QB’s eyes on zone drops

— Reacts quickly to disrupt screen routes

— Possesses downhill force when attacking line gaps

— Special teams talent with the tackling and effort to stick on a roster

The Bad

— Poor competition level

— Smaller for NFL standards, durability concerns as he’s suffered from lingering injuries in college

— Struggles to hold ground against powerful linemen, getting turned sideways in tight quarters

— Inconsistent anchoring limits his ability against heavier sets

— Relies heavily on speed to beat blockers rather than using hand technique to disengage

— Upper body strength and leverage skills need to improve

— He can overcommit to the QB’s eyes, leaving middle-of-the-field routes open

— Allows receivers and tight ends to get in his blind spot easily

— Average athlete with subpar athleticism, which limits his YAC

Bio

— 34 career starts in college

— One sack, 71 tackles, one FF and one interception in 2024

— Twelve sacks, 175 tackles, one FF, and one interception in college career in his college career

— Teammates refer to him as “Boog”

— Missed the Shrine Bowl with an undisclosed injury

— Before transitioning to linebacker in college, Mitchell played as a quarterback in high school, securing 37 receptions for 570 yards and four touchdowns

— Committed to SCSU as a three-star prospect from Manning, South Carolina

— Favorite snacks are gummy worms, skittles, and oatmeal cream pies

— 80.6 overall PFF grade, 86.5 run defense, 84.0 tackling, 64.7 pass rush, and 73.2 pass coverage grade in 2024

— 2024 All-MEAC (First Team)

Tape Breakdown

South Carolina State’s Aaron Smith has been one of the fastest FCS risers. Smith’s speed and urgency make him a standout at the FCS level. Lining up primarily as an off-ball linebacker, he demonstrates sideline-to-sideline range that regularly disrupts perimeter runs. On multiple occasions, Smith’s burst allowed him to chase down stretch plays from the backside, a rare trait for smaller school linebackers.

Smith’s coverage skills improved from 2023 to 2024. Smith’s zone awareness is far more refined: he keeps his eyes on the quarterback and slides laterally to get in the way of receiving lanes. On underneath passes, he triggers downhill with impressive acceleration, showing up just as the receiver secures the ball.

Still, he often displays overaggression and raw instincts. Play-action fakes or pump moves can occasionally bait him into leaving his zone early, opening small windows behind him. He can devote too much attention to reading the quarterback’s eyes that he lets pass catchers slip behind him. However, these mistakes are less frequent than in 2023, a good sign of improvement.

Aaron Smith’s athleticism in man coverage lets him stay stride-for-stride with most running backs and some tight ends. He mirrors route breaks surprisingly well, given his undersized frame, though bigger targets can box him out or gain inside leverage if Smith doesn’t initiate contact early.

Smith plays as a “run-and-chase” linebacker. Once he’s free of blocks, he closes quickly on ballcarriers. Issues arise when offensive linemen manage to engage him squarely. Smith struggles to shed bigger guards using hand technique, relying primarily on quickness to avoid contact. That leads to inconsistent results in heavy inside runs, where he either bursts unblocked into the backfield or gets moved backward at the point of attack.

Aaron Smith’s motor rarely disappoints. He flies around the field, dishing out hits and wrapping up legs with the same fury in the first quarter as in the fourth. His pursuit angles are his greatest strengths; he’ll track outside zone plays, and you’ll sidestep traffic to meet the ball carrier in the alley.

Watch Smith read the fake and sprint to the sideline to make the tackle.

His tackling form needs improvement. He’ll attack the ballcarriers’ upper chest, which is a poor leverage point. His wild movements translate to his tackling, where he can miss widely at the point of contact.

Aaron Smith was rarely used as a pass rusher. He has the speed to win the edge but lacks the length to be a true on-ball asset. He also lacks any hand-use of pass-rush moves, so his best pass-rush usage is as a quarterback spy.

Smith’s special teams value will land him a roster spot. Whether sprinting downfield on punt coverage or knifing through blockers on kickoffs, Smith showcases the same mentality on defense and specials. His quickness, motor, and intensity should help him early on.

Conclusion

Aaron Smith possesses the NFL-caliber speed and movement skills that modern defenses covet, but his smaller stature limits his potential in an every-down role. His knack for tracking ball carriers in open space and delivering secure tackles makes him a natural fit on special teams, where he can earn an immediate roster spot. While he may struggle to hold up consistently between the tackles, his athletic profile lends itself well to a backup or sub-package linebacker. If he refines his block-shedding and improves his overall play strength, Evans could transition from a back-end roster player to a viable backup.

Given time and the right developmental plan, his upside makes him a worthy investment on Day 3. My NFL comparison is Owen Pappoe, a quick linebacker with size issues.

Projection: Late Day Three

Depot Draft Grade: 6.3 – Sixth/Seventh Round (End Of Roster/Practice Squad)

Games Watched: 2023 vs Citadel, 2024 vs Tennessee Tech, 2024 vs Howard, 2024 vs Morgan State